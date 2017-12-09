In Donut County von Ben Esposito und Annapurna Interactive steuert man ein "Loch", das größer wird, je mehr Dinge es "verschluckt" hat. Das "physikbasierte Abenteuerspiel" mit Rätselelementen soll 2018 für PC, Mac, iOS und PlayStation 4 erscheinen. Der surreal anmutende Titel war 2015 beim Independent Games Festival in der Kategorie "Excellence in Visual Arts" nominiert.
"You play as a raccoon named BK, a new hire at a startup that uses remote-controlled holes to steal people's trash - along with everything else. When BK falls into a hole himself, he must answer to his best friend Mira and the residents of Donut County who are now stuck 999 feet below their homes."
