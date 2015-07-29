Windows 10: Offline-Modus für Spiele aus dem W10-Store kann eingerichtet werden - 4Players.de

Spiele, die im Windows-10-Store gekauft werden, können fortan auch im Offline-Modus gespielt werden, dies hat Microsoft
bekanntgegeben. Man könnte seine Spiele auf Windows-10-Geräten damit auf längere Offline-Perioden vorbereiten. Die meisten Spiele sollen diese Option unterstützen. Für weitere Details wird auf Xbox.com
verwiesen. In der Regel wird man die Einzelspieler-Kampagne offline spielen können. Multiplayer-Funktionen, Ingame-Shop und Leaderboards werden nicht funktionieren, stellt Microsoft klar. Achievements, die man im Offline-Modus erhält, werden nach dem erneuten Login bei Xbox Live wieder synchronisiert. Gleiches gilt für Cloud-Speicherstände. Der Offline-Modus muss für jedes Spiel einzeln aktiviert werden. Folgende Anleitung hat Microsoft veröffentlicht:Prepare your device
If you're planning on playing offline, you'll need to prepare your Windows 10 device while you have an online connection. It's important that you do this while you're online, as once you go offline, you won't be able to make these changes.
Note You can only change your designated offline device three times per year.
If you have multiple Windows 10 devices, you'll need to make sure that the device you intend to use offline is set as the designated offline device. You can only have one device as your designated offline device.
To set your device as your designated offline device:
- Make sure that you're online.
- Check that your device has the latest Windows updates: Go to Start > Settings > Update & security > Windows Update and see if any relevant updates are available.
- Open the Store. You'll be prompted to sign in if you haven't already.
- Select the Me icon (this is your profile picture).
- Select Settings, and then under Offline Permissions, make sure that the toggle is set to On.
Once you set this, any devices previously designated as offline will be toggled to Off, and you'll no longer be able to play games offline on those devices.
Prepare your game or games
Once your device is set up, you'll need to launch each game you want to play offline while signed in to Xbox Live. You only need to do this once per game, and you'll need to do this even if you've already launched the game on your device.
- Make sure that you're online, and that your device is set as your designated offline device. (See the steps above for details on how to do this.)
- Launch the game you want to play offline. When prompted, sign in to Xbox Live with your account.
- Once you've started playing the game, you can exit at any time.