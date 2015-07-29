Windows 10: Spiele-Modus für das Betriebssystem wird getestet; Video stellt den "Game Mode" vor - 4Players.de

Windows 10: Spiele-Modus für das Betriebssystem wird getestet; Video stellt den "Game Mode" vor

Windows 10 (Sonstiges) von Microsoft
Windows 10 (Sonstiges) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Die ersten Windows-Insider dürfen den "Game Mode", der Windows 10 mit dem "Creators Update" hinzugefügt werden soll, noch in dieser Wochen antesten. Dieser Spiele-Modus für das Betriebssystem soll dafür sorgen, dass die Bildwiederholrate in Spielen allgemein höher ausfällt und im Durchschnitt stabiler bzw. konstanter sein wird. Wird dieser Modus aktiviert, sollen die verfügbaren PC-Ressourcen (CPU, GPU) für Spiele-Anwendungen priorisiert werden. Microsoft testet, ob Spiele (wie zum Beispiel Forza Horizon 3) diesen Modus auch selbstständig aktivieren können. Der "Game Mode" wird sowohl mit Win32-Spielen als auch mit UWP-Titeln (Universal Windows Platform) funktionieren. Einen kurzen Überblick verschafft das folgende Video.

Game Mode (Windows 10 PC): Last year, we set out to make Windows 10 the best Windows ever for gaming. With Game Mode, it's our goal to now take things a step further to make the gaming experience on Windows even better. Our vision is that Game Mode optimizes your Windows 10 PC for an improvement in overall game performance. This week's Windows Insider build represents the first step on our journey with Game Mode. To enable Game Mode for your Win32 or UWP game, pull up the Game bar (Windows key + G) and click on the Settings button. There you'll be able to opt the running game into using Game Mode. We'll have additional details about Game Mode to share throughout Insider testing, so stay tuned.

Gaming section in System Settings (Windows 10 PC): Later this week, inside the main Windows System Settings, a new section is being added: Gaming, identified with the Xbox logo. Starting later this week, you'll find settings for Game bar, GameDVR and broadcasting in this new Gaming area, with Game Mode coming in a future update. We're also beginning to consolidate some system and user settings for gaming in this unified location, where PC users are accustomed to accessing their settings. We'll continue to develop and deploy Gaming settings over time, as we continue to gather gamer feedback.
Quelle: Microsoft

Kommentare

Baralin schrieb am
Ich spiele ja kaum noch auf dem PC. Sollte ich noch mal Diablo 3 anwerfen, probier ich den Modus aber gerne mal aus.
lichtpunkt schrieb am
Ich würde mir vom GameMode nicht zu viel erwarten. Das worauf es bei Spielen ankommt ist eh die pure GPU Power, AERO gibt's unter Windows 8/10 nicht mehr und normale Systemservices fressen nur CPU und Plattenlast. Wer eine SSD sowie einen Vierkerner verbaut hat, wird da wohl genau Null Leistungssteigerung bemerken. Das ist allenfalls für ältere sehr unterdimensionierte Systeme oder sehr günstige Notebooks interessant. Aber da waren moderne Spiele eh schon immer quasi unspielbar, bei 4-8 FPS machen da 1-2 FPS mehr oder etwas kürzere Ladezeiten auch keinen Unterschied ;)
NewRaven schrieb am
Schön, dass das Ding jetzt endlich verfügbar ist. Nicht, weil ich glaube, dass es viel bringt (oder das es dafür nicht bereits seit Jahren Lösungen andere gibt), sondern um zu sehen, was die Funktion nun eigentlich wirklich tut - denn abseits von viel untechnischem Werbe-Blabla wusste bisher immernoch niemand, was genau der Gamemode eigentlich genau macht. Das sollte sich nun zeitnah ändern.
Schlecht ist schon einmal, dass er die XBOX-App zum aktivieren benötigt, denn deren Overlay bringt selbst oft ein paar Probleme mit - meist eine sinkende Framerate. Wenn der Rest wirklich nur darauf basiert, die Prozesspriortäten für CPU, Speicher und Datendurchsatz zu ändern und vielleicht noch die Desktop-GPU-Beschleunigung zu deaktivieren, wäre das in der Tat nichts, was man wirklich braucht - denn das kann jeder schon seit Jahren selbst tun - entweder manuell oder mit bestimmten Tools wie Process Lasso mehr oder minder völlig automatisch. Wir werden sehen...
DARK-THREAT schrieb am
Ich bin gespannt, was dieser Modus auf Low-Power Hardware rausholen kann, wie bei meinem Surface Pro. Habe ja nur einen i5-4300U und eine HD 4400 verbaut.
Gibt ja weiterhin Spiele, die auf dem Gerätfunktionieren. zB Europa Universalis. Wenn das etwas besser laufen würde, wäre das schon nice.
cM0 schrieb am
Es wäre ja schön wenn sie schon wenigstens ein Beispiel gezeigt hätten, in dem man sieht, wie viel mehr FPS der Gamemode bringt. Ich behaupte ja nach wie vor: Wahrscheinlich sehr wenig. Naja, mal die Tests abwarten.
