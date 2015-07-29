Windows 10: Spiele-Modus für das Betriebssystem wird getestet; Video stellt den "Game Mode" vor - 4Players.de

NewRaven schrieb am 26.01.2017 um 11:16 Uhr

Schön, dass das Ding jetzt endlich verfügbar ist. Nicht, weil ich glaube, dass es viel bringt (oder das es dafür nicht bereits seit Jahren Lösungen andere gibt), sondern um zu sehen, was die Funktion nun eigentlich wirklich tut - denn abseits von viel untechnischem Werbe-Blabla wusste bisher immernoch niemand, was genau der Gamemode eigentlich genau macht. Das sollte sich nun zeitnah ändern.

Schlecht ist schon einmal, dass er die XBOX-App zum aktivieren benötigt, denn deren Overlay bringt selbst oft ein paar Probleme mit - meist eine sinkende Framerate. Wenn der Rest wirklich nur darauf basiert, die Prozesspriortäten für CPU, Speicher und Datendurchsatz zu ändern und vielleicht noch die Desktop-GPU-Beschleunigung zu deaktivieren, wäre das in der Tat nichts, was man wirklich braucht - denn das kann jeder schon seit Jahren selbst tun - entweder manuell oder mit bestimmten Tools wie Process Lasso mehr oder minder völlig automatisch. Wir werden sehen...