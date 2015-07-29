Windows 10: Spiele-Modus für das Betriebssystem wird getestet; Video stellt den "Game Mode" vor - 4Players.de

Ich spiele ja kaum noch auf dem PC. Sollte ich noch mal Diablo 3 anwerfen, probier ich den Modus aber gerne mal aus.
von Marcel Kleffmann,
Windows 10: Spiele-Modus für das Betriebssystem wird getestet; Video stellt den "Game Mode" vor
Die ersten Windows-Insider dürfen den "Game Mode", der Windows 10 mit dem "Creators Update" hinzugefügt werden soll, noch in dieser Wochen antesten. Dieser Spiele-Modus für das Betriebssystem soll dafür sorgen, dass die Bildwiederholrate in Spielen allgemein höher ausfällt und im Durchschnitt stabiler bzw. konstanter sein wird. Wird dieser Modus aktiviert, sollen die verfügbaren PC-Ressourcen (CPU, GPU) für Spiele-Anwendungen priorisiert werden. Microsoft testet, ob Spiele (wie zum Beispiel Forza Horizon 3) diesen Modus auch selbstständig aktivieren können. Der "Game Mode" wird sowohl mit Win32-Spielen als auch mit UWP-Titeln (Universal Windows Platform) funktionieren. Einen kurzen Überblick verschafft das folgende Video.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Introducing Game Mode for Windows 10
Game Mode (Windows 10 PC): Last year, we set out to make Windows 10 the best Windows ever for gaming. With Game Mode, it's our goal to now take things a step further to make the gaming experience on Windows even better. Our vision is that Game Mode optimizes your Windows 10 PC for an improvement in overall game performance. This week's Windows Insider build represents the first step on our journey with Game Mode. To enable Game Mode for your Win32 or UWP game, pull up the Game bar (Windows key + G) and click on the Settings button. There you'll be able to opt the running game into using Game Mode. We'll have additional details about Game Mode to share throughout Insider testing, so stay tuned.
Gaming section in System Settings (Windows 10 PC): Later this week, inside the main Windows System Settings, a new section is being added: Gaming, identified with the Xbox logo. Starting later this week, you'll find settings for Game bar, GameDVR and broadcasting in this new Gaming area, with Game Mode coming in a future update. We're also beginning to consolidate some system and user settings for gaming in this unified location, where PC users are accustomed to accessing their settings. We'll continue to develop and deploy Gaming settings over time, as we continue to gather gamer feedback.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Introducing Game Mode for Windows 10
Game Mode (Windows 10 PC): Last year, we set out to make Windows 10 the best Windows ever for gaming. With Game Mode, it's our goal to now take things a step further to make the gaming experience on Windows even better. Our vision is that Game Mode optimizes your Windows 10 PC for an improvement in overall game performance. This week's Windows Insider build represents the first step on our journey with Game Mode. To enable Game Mode for your Win32 or UWP game, pull up the Game bar (Windows key + G) and click on the Settings button. There you'll be able to opt the running game into using Game Mode. We'll have additional details about Game Mode to share throughout Insider testing, so stay tuned.
Gaming section in System Settings (Windows 10 PC): Later this week, inside the main Windows System Settings, a new section is being added: Gaming, identified with the Xbox logo. Starting later this week, you'll find settings for Game bar, GameDVR and broadcasting in this new Gaming area, with Game Mode coming in a future update. We're also beginning to consolidate some system and user settings for gaming in this unified location, where PC users are accustomed to accessing their settings. We'll continue to develop and deploy Gaming settings over time, as we continue to gather gamer feedback.