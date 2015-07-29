Windows 10: "Fall Creators Update" soll den "Game Mode" weiter optimieren - 4Players.de

Windows 10
Sonstiges
Entwickler: Microsoft
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
29.07.2015
kein Termin

Windows 10: "Fall Creators Update" soll den "Game Mode" weiter optimieren

Microsoft möchte mit dem anstehenden "Fall Creator Update" den "Game Mode" in Windows 10 weiter optimieren. Dieser dedizierte Spiele-Modus des Betriebssystems soll dafür sorgen, dass die Spiele die "volle Rechenleistung des Systems" abrufen könnten - so als wäre der PC eine Xbox-Spiele-Konsole. Konkreter wurde das Unternehmen im Blog-Beitrag allerdings nicht. Das "Fall Creator Update" wird ab dem 17. Oktober 2017 verfügbar sein.

"The fuel that often inspires creativity is play. With the Fall Creators Update, we've updated Game Mode, which allows your games to use the full processing power of your device as if it was an Xbox game console, right from a new button on the Game bar. And to take advantage of this power, we have a fantastic lineup of Xbox Play Anywhere games coming including, Cuphead, Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky's Tale and Middle-earth: Shadow of War. And, if you love these Xbox play anywhere games, coming on November 7 you can play them on the most powerful console on the planet, Xbox One X."

Quelle: Microsoft

Kommentare

Psychobilly schrieb am
Die einen nennen es Game-Mode und die anderen "Placebo" :mrgreen:
Dragon-Yoshi schrieb am
Der siebente Zwerg hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 16:07
 Wenn man, wie ich, eine Win 10 N/ Pro N hat muss man sich das aktuell Media Feauture Pack runterladen und installieren. Auch wenn man das schon für die vorherige Version gemacht hat. Sonst gibts auch keinen Game Mode.
Woher hast die Info. Ich hab davon noch nicht gehört und trotzdem den Gamemode den ich an und ausschalten.
Senseo1990 schrieb am
sourcOr hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 15:43
 Nein, aber der Game Mode soll die Performance leicht verschlechtern wenn man potente Hardware hat.
Tut er auch, wenn man etwas ältere Hardware hat. Ist halt nur Marketing-Gedöns. Die können den Effekt ihres "Gamemodes" noch verzehnfachen und dennoch wird er nichts (Positives) bringen.
Der siebente Zwerg schrieb am
Wenn man, wie ich, eine Win 10 N/ Pro N hat muss man sich das aktuell Media Feauture Pack runterladen und installieren. Auch wenn man das schon für die vorherige Version gemacht hat. Sonst gibts auch keinen Game Mode.
Bin mal gespannt der meiner alten Kiste noch einen Push gibt. Da aber eher meine Graka limitiert wird mir das wohl eher nichts bringen.
sourcOr schrieb am
TGChickSaw911 hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 14:34
sourcOr hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 14:18
 Wäre schon ein Fortschritt wenn die Performance dadurch nicht auch noch schlechter werden würde.
Kannst du das konkretisieren? Ist bei dir die Performance im Laufe von Win10 schlechter geworden?
Nein, aber der Game Mode soll die Performance leicht verschlechtern wenn man potente Hardware hat.
