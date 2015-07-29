Windows 10: "Fall Creators Update" soll den "Game Mode" weiter optimieren - 4Players.de

Microsoft möchte mit dem anstehenden "Fall Creator Update" den "Game Mode" in Windows 10 weiter optimieren. Dieser dedizierte Spiele-Modus des Betriebssystems soll dafür sorgen, dass die Spiele die "volle Rechenleistung des Systems" abrufen könnten - so als wäre der PC eine Xbox-Spiele-Konsole. Konkreter wurde das Unternehmen im Blog-Beitrag allerdings nicht. Das "Fall Creator Update" wird ab dem 17. Oktober 2017 verfügbar sein.
"The fuel that often inspires creativity is play. With the Fall Creators Update, we've updated Game Mode, which allows your games to use the full processing power of your device as if it was an Xbox game console, right from a new button on the Game bar. And to take advantage of this power, we have a fantastic lineup of Xbox Play Anywhere games coming including, Cuphead, Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky's Tale and Middle-earth: Shadow of War. And, if you love these Xbox play anywhere games, coming on November 7 you can play them on the most powerful console on the planet, Xbox One X."
von Marcel Kleffmann,