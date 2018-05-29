The Bard's Tale 4: Neuigkeiten zum Remaster der Original-Trilogie und zum Studio-Wechsel - 4Players.de

The Bard's Tale 4
3D-Rollenspiel
Publisher: Deep Silver
Release:
2018

Nachrichten

The Bard's Tale: Neuigkeiten zum Remaster der Original-Trilogie und zum Studio-Wechsel

The Bard's Tale 4 (Rollenspiel) von Deep Silver
The Bard's Tale 4 (Rollenspiel) von Deep Silver - Bildquelle: Deep Silver
InXile Entertainment hat auf Kickstarter Neuigkeiten zum Remaster der Original-Trilogie von The Bard's Tale gepostet. Das Remaster soll als nachträglicher Bonus für Backer von The Bard's Tale 4 veröffentlicht werden - wie im Rahmen der Kickstarter-Kampagne versprochen. Mittlerweile arbeiten aber nicht mehr Olde Skuul, sondern die Krome Studios daran.

Nachdem sich die Entwicklung zu lange hinzog, habe man sich schließlich für diesen Wechsel entschieden. Neben der Grafik werden auch einige Soundeffekte und UI-Details aufgefrischt. Die Entwickler erläutern auf Kickstarter:

"The Bard's Tale Trilogy Remasters Update

Finally, some long-awaited update news on the original trilogy remasters. As you may remember, when we did our original crowdfunding campaign, we were approached by Olde Skuul and told that they were working on a remasters project. Due entirely to your requests, we agreed to offer these remasters as bonus extras in addition to your backer rewards when they were done.

The project was a large one, and was taking longer than anyone was hoping for. After discussing the situation with Olde Skuul, we agreed to part ways on this. However, the entire inXile development team – from Brian on down – wanted to see this project realized for both the backers and for a new generation of players, so we undertook a search to find the right partner for this project. That journey led us to Krome Studios, and we could not be happier with the work that they are doing so far. It is my pleasure to introduce Lindsay Parmenter, Head of Development of Krome, to walk us through a little of what they have in store for you.

Lindsay Parmenter, Krome Studios Head of Development
Lindsay Parmenter, Krome Studios Head of Development

The original Bard's Tale games hold a special place in our hearts - many of us here at Krome Studios, especially Design Lead James Podesta and myself, played the games back in the 80s and are also backers of Bard's Tale IV.

After some casual conversations with the inXile team, the opportunity came up to put something together that we think will be really great for the Trilogy remaster. Not only are we updating the games to work natively on modern systems, but we're also putting on a fresh coat of paint, to give a new generation of role-playing and dungeon-crawling fans an easier opportunity to experience these classic games.

As a short list, our goals for the Trilogy remaster are:

Up-res the original art, but keep the art in theme with the originals (the original examples are from the Amiga version of Tales of the Unknown):

(...)

- Add in various audio throughout the games for attacks, spells, and more.
- Add some quality of life improvements, such as the automap, tooltip popups in the UI, etc.

It's fantastic to be able to share with you some of the work that we've been doing on The Bard's Tale Trilogy. We know everybody's been waiting a while for this, and we look forward to updating you all with the progress in the months ahead."

Quelle: Kickstarter.com

Superzoom schrieb am
.
Ein wohlhabender, angesehener Mann ritt auf seinem Pferd einen Hügel hinauf.
Er hatte im Leben alles erreicht, was er sich erträumt hatte.
Nun hob er die Arme zum Himmel und rief:
" Zeit stehe still " !
Ein Wanderer kam des Weges daher hörte den Mann, ging auf ihn zu, und sprach:
" Wenn dies dein Wille ist, so soll es geschehen".
Darauf hin zog er seinen Dolch und stach ihn dem Mann in die Brust.
Dieser sank hernieder, und starb nach kurzer Zeit.
Zu dem Toten sprach der Wanderer als dann:
" Es gibt nur eine Zeit, deine Zeit, und ihr Wesen ist Wandlung.
Wer die Veränderung nicht will, der will auch nicht das Leben".
Dann nahm er seinen Dolch und zog weiter.
.
