Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom: Verschiebung auf den Dezember - 4Players.de

Publisher FDG Entertainment und Entwickler Game Atelier haben gestern verkündet (via Gematsu.com), dass Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom vom 6. November auf den 4. Dezember verschoben wurde. Dann soll der geistige Wonder-Boy-Nachfolger für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und Switch erscheinen. Grund für die Verschiebung des klassischen Action-Adventures seien "unvorhergesehene Schwierigkeiten" bei der Produktion der Disc-Fassung für PS4 und Switch.
Auf dem PC startet das Abenteuer im ersten Quartal 2019. Gematsu erläutert:
"'It turned out that the physical goods manufacturing takes longer than initially planned and we could only choose between rushing out in time or complete the Day-One edition properly with keeping our promises of its content,' FDG Entertainment said. 'There was no question: we’re now reaching a five-year production cycle of Monster Boy and it didn’t make sense to us to have an incomplete physical release so we decided to give the manufacturing process more time so the physical release can shine as the game itself. So much polishing, so much work – we don’t want to see a half-baked physical release.' FDG Entertainment clarified that “the digital and physical release are tightly linked to each other, so this means the game release will take place on December 4 for both the digital and physical release."
Letztes aktuelles Video: E3-Trailer 2018
von Jan Wöbbeking,