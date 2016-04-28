Offworld Trading Company: Erweiterung "The Patron and the Patriot" verfügbar - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Offworld Trading Company: Erweiterung "The Patron and the Patriot" verfügbar
Für Offworld Trading Company ist die Download-Erweiterung "The Patron and the Patriot" erschienen (Preis: 4,99 Euro bei Steam). Das DLC-Paket erweitert das Wirtschaftsstrategiespiel von Mohawk Games mit zwei weiteren CEOs (Dr. Mikhail Nekrasov und Manuel Valencia). Neu sind ebenfalls Kolonie-Klassen zur ökonomischen Spezialisierung, eine Einstellungsmöglichkeit für die Kampagnenlänge und sechs Kurzgeschichten.
Features:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer zum Verkaufsstart
Features:
- Colony Class - Each colony now specializes in one area of the economy, altering local market conditions in a variety of ways.
- Campaign Length - The campaign tournament can now last for 4, 7, or 10 games. Each length comes with its own balance tweaks and gameplay subtleties.
- Wholesale Orders game mode - Not all colonies want you to build habitats and work modules for them. Now, some want your company to supply a variety of wholesale goods instead.
- Two New Characters - New CEOs with new gameplay perks.
- Story-Driven Campaigns - Six interactive short stories about life on Mars, available to experience through playing the new characters on each different length of campaign.
- New Staffing Perks and Achievements
Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer zum Verkaufsstart