Offworld Trading Company: Erweiterung "The Patron and the Patriot" verfügbar - 4Players.de

Offworld Trading Company
Strategie
Entwickler: Mohawk Games
Release:
28.04.2016
28.04.2016
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Offworld Trading Company
80

“Interessante Echtzeit-Strategie, bei der nicht mit Waffen und Truppen, sondern mit Rohstoffen und Marktpreisen gekämpft wird.”

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Offworld Trading Company: Erweiterung "The Patron and the Patriot" verfügbar

Offworld Trading Company (Strategie) von Stardock Entertainment
Offworld Trading Company (Strategie) von Stardock Entertainment - Bildquelle: Stardock Entertainment
Für Offworld Trading Company ist die Download-Erweiterung "The Patron and the Patriot" erschienen (Preis: 4,99 Euro bei Steam). Das DLC-Paket erweitert das Wirtschaftsstrategiespiel von Mohawk Games mit zwei weiteren CEOs (Dr. Mikhail Nekrasov und Manuel Valencia). Neu sind ebenfalls Kolonie-Klassen zur ökonomischen Spezialisierung, eine Einstellungsmöglichkeit für die Kampagnenlänge und sechs Kurzgeschichten.

Features:
  • Colony Class - Each colony now specializes in one area of the economy, altering local market conditions in a variety of ways.
  • Campaign Length - The campaign tournament can now last for 4, 7, or 10 games. Each length comes with its own balance tweaks and gameplay subtleties.
  • Wholesale Orders game mode - Not all colonies want you to build habitats and work modules for them. Now, some want your company to supply a variety of wholesale goods instead.
  • Two New Characters - New CEOs with new gameplay perks.
  • Story-Driven Campaigns - Six interactive short stories about life on Mars, available to experience through playing the new characters on each different length of campaign.
  • New Staffing Perks and Achievements

Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer zum Verkaufsstart


Quelle: Stardock Entertainment

