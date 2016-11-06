Besiege: Early-Access-Update 0.4 mit vier weiteren Levels - 4Players.de

Besiege
Besiege: Early-Access-Update 0.4 mit vier weiteren Levels

Besiege (Simulation) von Spiderling Studios
Besiege (Simulation) von Spiderling Studios - Bildquelle: Spiderling Studios
Für die Early-Access-Version von Besiege ist das Update 0.4 veröffentlicht worden. Es umfasst vier Levels auf der neuen, winterlichen Insel Valfross. Zugleich entschuldigten sich die Entwickler, dass die Veröffentlichung der neuen Inhalte so lange gedauert hat, aber sie brauchten mehr Zeit für das Feintuning und hatten einige Performance-Probleme mit einem Level.

"Valfross is a freezing ice continent inhabited by ferocious axe wielding warriors. The island is littered with ancient holy sites and legendary strongholds that have withstood the ice and snow throughout the ages. No-one has ever been able to withstand the warriors of Valfross, their monstrous armies lay waste to all before them."

Changelog V0.4
ADDITIONAL CONTENT
  • Added 4 new campaign levels and a new island, Valfross

FIXES
  • Fixed issues affecting Water Cannon particles. They now collide with all the blocks they should again.
  • Fixed an issue where the boundaries grid wouldn't show up in building mode upon translating the machine.

