Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide: Patch 1.4 bringt Beute durch Quests - 4Players.de

Für Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
(PC) ist der kostenlose Patch 1.4 "Quests & Contracts" veröffentlicht worden (Downloadgröße: 6,4 GB). Die Konsolen sollen "später
" versorgt werden, da Bugfixes momentan wichtiger seien. Nach der Patch-Installation wird man Beute durch das Abschließen von Quests erhalten können. Hierzu wurde ein "Bounty Board" eingeführt, das freigeschaltet wird, sobald alle Missionen auf mindestens "Einfach" abgeschlossen wurden. Fatshark stellt das neue System im folgenden Video vor.New Features
- Added Bounty Board to the Red Moon Inn: Visit the board to collect Quests and Contracts!
- Contracts: Gain rewards for completing specific objectives. Key Contracts also reward you with Quest progress
- Quests: Gain epic rewards for completing a certain number of Key Contracts
- Boons: Timed buffs which empower your heroes in various ways
Feature Changes
- Made the UI Indicator for Grimoires much clearer
- Gutter Runners now lose targeting outline if they teleport away
- Added Lobby Browser button in Map
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where dropped items from Loot Rats could end up in unreachable locations
- Fixed gritty looking stone textures on Black powder
- Fixed an issue where the end event on The Dungeons could occasionally take much longer than intended
- Fixed an issue where the screen effect from drinking potions could be overly blurry
- Fixed a crash which could occur when a bot was grabbed by a Packmaster
- Fixed a number of ledge issues on Summoner’s Peak
- Fixed a shading issue with the staircases on Castle Drachenfels
- Fixed several culling issues on Castle Drachenfels
- Fixed an issue with the end event on The Enemy Below
- Fixed a number of issues with sound cues for when hordes of enemies spawn
- Fixed an issue on Horn of Magnus where Rat Ogres could get stuck on a rooftop
- Fixed an issue where you could end up in the wrong location when hot-joining a session on Horn of Magnus
- Fixed a misaligned roof prop on Horn of Magnus
- Fixed an issue where certain items would spawn in the air on Black Powder
- Fixed a number of culling issues on Wizard’s Tower
- Fixed an issue where on Town Meeting where you could be dragged by a Packmaster to a location where you would get stuck
- Fixed an art issue with Volley Crossbow
- Lots of other minor fixes from closed and open beta