Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide: Patch 1.4 bringt Beute durch Quests - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
Fantasy-Shooter
Entwickler: Fatshark
Release:
23.10.2015
04.10.2016
04.10.2016
Test: Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
80

“Koop-Action mit kleinen spielerischen Schwächen, aber packenden Scharmützeln.”

Test: Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
80

“Koop-Action mit kleinen spielerischen Schwächen, aber packenden Scharmützeln.”

Test: Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
80

“Koop-Action mit kleinen spielerischen Schwächen, aber packenden Scharmützeln.”

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
Ab 27.99
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

Anno 2205: Frontiers [PC Code - Uplay] -  11,95 Euro  ***  PlayStation 4 Slim + Mafia 3 USK 18 -  289,00 Euro (zzgl. USK-18-Versand)  ***  6 Filme auf DVD für 20 EUR  ***  Raspberry Pi 3 Model B -  34,99 Euro  ***   Life Is Strange [PS4]    23,46 Euro  ***   Indiana Jones und die Legende der Kaisergruft - 2,19 Euro (auf GOG)  ***

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       

Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide: Patch 1.4 bringt Beute durch Quests

Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide (Shooter) von Fatshark und Nordic Games
Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide (Shooter) von Fatshark und Nordic Games - Bildquelle: Fatshark und Nordic Games
Für Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide (PC) ist der kostenlose Patch 1.4 "Quests & Contracts" veröffentlicht worden (Downloadgröße: 6,4 GB). Die Konsolen sollen "später" versorgt werden, da Bugfixes momentan wichtiger seien. Nach der Patch-Installation wird man Beute durch das Abschließen von Quests erhalten können. Hierzu wurde ein "Bounty Board" eingeführt, das freigeschaltet wird, sobald alle Missionen auf mindestens "Einfach" abgeschlossen wurden. Fatshark stellt das neue System im folgenden Video vor.



New Features
  • Added Bounty Board to the Red Moon Inn: Visit the board to collect Quests and Contracts!
  • Contracts: Gain rewards for completing specific objectives. Key Contracts also reward you with Quest progress
  • Quests: Gain epic rewards for completing a certain number of Key Contracts
  • Boons: Timed buffs which empower your heroes in various ways

Feature Changes
  • Made the UI Indicator for Grimoires much clearer
  • Gutter Runners now lose targeting outline if they teleport away
  • Added Lobby Browser button in Map

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where dropped items from Loot Rats could end up in unreachable locations
  • Fixed gritty looking stone textures on Black powder
  • Fixed an issue where the end event on The Dungeons could occasionally take much longer than intended
  • Fixed an issue where the screen effect from drinking potions could be overly blurry
  • Fixed a crash which could occur when a bot was grabbed by a Packmaster
  • Fixed a number of ledge issues on Summoner’s Peak
  • Fixed a shading issue with the staircases on Castle Drachenfels
  • Fixed several culling issues on Castle Drachenfels
  • Fixed an issue with the end event on The Enemy Below
  • Fixed a number of issues with sound cues for when hordes of enemies spawn
  • Fixed an issue on Horn of Magnus where Rat Ogres could get stuck on a rooftop
  • Fixed an issue where you could end up in the wrong location when hot-joining a session on Horn of Magnus
  • Fixed a misaligned roof prop on Horn of Magnus
  • Fixed an issue where certain items would spawn in the air on Black Powder
  • Fixed a number of culling issues on Wizard’s Tower
  • Fixed an issue where on Town Meeting where you could be dragged by a Packmaster to a location where you would get stuck
  • Fixed an art issue with Volley Crossbow
  • Lots of other minor fixes from closed and open beta

Quelle: Fatshark

Kommentare

4P|Marcel schrieb am
Todesglubsch hat geschrieben:Korrigiert mich, aber für Konsolen soll der Patch Ende des Monats kommen, nich?
(nicht, dass ich schon ansatzweise alle Missionen geschafft hätte. Hurz, ich hab gerade erst rausgefunden, dass ich Waffen am Schrein "kaufen" kann)

Die Konsolen sollen "später" versorgt werden, da Bugfixes momentan wichtiger seien, heißt es bei Twitter.
https://twitter.com/VermintideGame/status/786645679062061056?lang=de
Todesglubsch schrieb am
Korrigiert mich, aber für Konsolen soll der Patch Ende des Monats kommen, nich?
(nicht, dass ich schon ansatzweise alle Missionen geschafft hätte. Hurz, ich hab gerade erst rausgefunden, dass ich Waffen am Schrein "kaufen" kann)
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+