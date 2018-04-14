British Academy Games Awards: 2018: "Bestes Spiel" ist What Remains of Edith Finch; fünf Preise für Hellblade - 4Players.de

British Academy Games Awards

    British Academy Games Awards 2018: "Bestes Spiel" ist What Remains of Edith Finch; fünf Preise für Hellblade

    British Academy Games Awards (Awards) von The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA)
    British Academy Games Awards (Awards) von The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) - Bildquelle: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA)
    Ein Tag nach dem Deutschen Computerspielpreis 2018 (wir berichteten) sind die British Academy Games Awards 2018 verliehen worden. Die "British Academy of Film and Television Arts" (BAFTA) vergab die Auszeichnung "Spiel des Jahres" an What Remains of Edith Finch. Es setzte sich gegen Assassin's Creed Origins, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild und Super Mario Odyssey durch.

    Großer Abräumer war Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. Das Spiel von Ninja Theory gewann fünf Auszeichnungen in den Kategorien Artistic Achievement, Audio Achievement, British Game, Game Beyond Entertainment und Performer (Melina Jürgens). Super Mario Odyssey wurde mit zwei Auszeichnungen (Game Design und Family) bedacht.

    Die Spiele wurden von den Mitgliedern der BAFTA-Academy nominiert. Die Gewinner wurden anschließend von einer Jury bestimmt. Es durften nur Spiele nominiert werden, die vom 1. Januar 2017 bis zum 31. Dezember 2017 in Großbritannien veröffentlicht wurden. Hier alle diesjährigen Nominierten und Preisträger (hervorgehoben durch Fettdruck) im Überblick.

    FELLOWSHIP
    Tim Schafer

    ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
    • Cuphead
    • Gorogoa
    • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
    • Horizon Zero Dawn
    • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
    • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

    AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
    • Call of Duty: WW2
    • Destiny 2
    • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
    • Horizon Zero Dawn
    • Star Wars Battlefront 2
    • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

    BEST GAME
    • Assassin's Creed: Origins
    • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
    • Horizon Zero Dawn
    • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
    • Super Mario Odyssey
    • What Remains of Edith Finch

    BRITISH GAME
    • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
    • Monument Valley 2
    • Reigns: Her Majesty
    • The Sexy Brutale
    • Sniper Elite 4
    • Total War: Warhammer 2

    DEBUT GAME
    • Cuphead
    • Gorogoa
    • Hollow Knight
    • Night in the Woods
    • The Sexy Brutale
    • Slime Rancher

    EVOLVING GAME
    • Clash Royale
    • Final Fantasy 15
    • Fortnite
    • Overwatch
    • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
    • Rainbow Six Siege

    FAMILY
    • Just Dance 2018
    • Lego Worlds
    • Mario + Rabbids Kindgom Battle
    • Monument Valley 2
    • Snipperclips
    • Super Mario Odyssey

    GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT
    • Bury me, my love
    • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
    • Last Day of June
    • Life is Strange: Before the Storm
    • Night in the Woods
    • Sea Hero Quest VR

    GAME DESIGN
    • Assassin's Creed: Origins
    • Horizon Zero Dawn
    • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
    • Nier Automata
    • Super Mario Odyssey
    • What Remains of Edith Finch

    GAME INNOVATION
    • Gorogoa
    • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
    • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
    • Nier Automata
    • Snipperclips
    • What Remains of Edith Finch

    MOBILE GAME
    • Bury me, my love
    • Golf Clash
    • Gorogoa
    • Kami 2
    • Monument Valley 2
    • Stranger Things: The Game

    MULTIPLAYER
    • Divinity: Original Sin 2
    • Fortnite
    • Gang Beasts
    • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
    • Splatoon 2
    • Star Trek Bridge Crew

    MUSIC
    • Cuphead
    • Get Even
    • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
    • Horizon Zero Dawn
    • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
    • What Remains of Edith Finch

    NARRATIVE
    • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
    • Horizon Zero Dawn
    • Night in the Woods
    • Tacoma
    • What Remains of Edith Finch
    • Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

    ORIGINAL PROPERTY
    • Cuphead
    • Gorogoa
    • Horizon Zero Dawn
    • Night in the Woods
    • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
    • What Remains of Edith Finch

    PERFORMER
    • Abubakar Salim als Bayek in Assassin's Creed Origins
    • Ashly Burch als Aloy in Horizon Zero Dawn
    • Claudia Black als Chloe Frazer in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
    • Laura Bailey als Nadine Ross in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
    • Melina Jürgens als Senua in Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
    • Valerie Rose Lohman als Edith Finch in What Remains of Edith Finch

    Quelle: BAFTA

    IamYvo schrieb am
    Nier nicht mal nominiert bei Music, guter Witz.
    schrieb am

