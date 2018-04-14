British Academy Games Awards: 2018: "Bestes Spiel" ist What Remains of Edith Finch; fünf Preise für Hellblade - 4Players.de

Großer Abräumer war Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. Das Spiel von Ninja Theory gewann fünf Auszeichnungen in den Kategorien Artistic Achievement, Audio Achievement, British Game, Game Beyond Entertainment und Performer (Melina Jürgens). Super Mario Odyssey wurde mit zwei Auszeichnungen (Game Design und Family) bedacht.
Die Spiele wurden von den Mitgliedern der BAFTA-Academy nominiert. Die Gewinner wurden anschließend von einer Jury bestimmt. Es durften nur Spiele nominiert werden, die vom 1. Januar 2017 bis zum 31. Dezember 2017 in Großbritannien veröffentlicht wurden. Hier alle diesjährigen Nominierten und Preisträger (hervorgehoben durch Fettdruck) im Überblick.
FELLOWSHIP
Tim Schafer
ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
- Cuphead
- Gorogoa
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
- Call of Duty: WW2
- Destiny 2
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
BEST GAME
- Assassin's Creed: Origins
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Mario Odyssey
- What Remains of Edith Finch
BRITISH GAME
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Monument Valley 2
- Reigns: Her Majesty
- The Sexy Brutale
- Sniper Elite 4
- Total War: Warhammer 2
DEBUT GAME
- Cuphead
- Gorogoa
- Hollow Knight
- Night in the Woods
- The Sexy Brutale
- Slime Rancher
EVOLVING GAME
- Clash Royale
- Final Fantasy 15
- Fortnite
- Overwatch
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Rainbow Six Siege
FAMILY
- Just Dance 2018
- Lego Worlds
- Mario + Rabbids Kindgom Battle
- Monument Valley 2
- Snipperclips
- Super Mario Odyssey
GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT
- Bury me, my love
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Last Day of June
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Night in the Woods
- Sea Hero Quest VR
GAME DESIGN
- Assassin's Creed: Origins
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Nier Automata
- Super Mario Odyssey
- What Remains of Edith Finch
GAME INNOVATION
- Gorogoa
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Nier Automata
- Snipperclips
- What Remains of Edith Finch
MOBILE GAME
- Bury me, my love
- Golf Clash
- Gorogoa
- Kami 2
- Monument Valley 2
- Stranger Things: The Game
MULTIPLAYER
- Divinity: Original Sin 2
- Fortnite
- Gang Beasts
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Splatoon 2
- Star Trek Bridge Crew
MUSIC
- Cuphead
- Get Even
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- What Remains of Edith Finch
NARRATIVE
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Night in the Woods
- Tacoma
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
ORIGINAL PROPERTY
- Cuphead
- Gorogoa
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Night in the Woods
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- What Remains of Edith Finch
PERFORMER
- Abubakar Salim als Bayek in Assassin's Creed Origins
- Ashly Burch als Aloy in Horizon Zero Dawn
- Claudia Black als Chloe Frazer in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Laura Bailey als Nadine Ross in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Melina Jürgens als Senua in Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Valerie Rose Lohman als Edith Finch in What Remains of Edith Finch