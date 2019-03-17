 

British Academy Games Awards: 2019: Die Nominierungen stehen fest; God of War zehnmal vorgeschlagen - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
British Academy Games Awards
Spielinfo

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Red Faction Complete [PC] - 11,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • The Surge - Augmented Edition [PC] - 21,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Rayman Legends [PC] - 4,44 (Gamesplanet)
  • Watch_Dogs 2 [PC] - 11,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Watch_Dogs Complete Edition [PC] - 9,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

British Academy Games Awards 2019: Die Nominierungen stehen fest; God of War zehnmal vorgeschlagen

British Academy Games Awards (Awards) von The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA)
British Academy Games Awards (Awards) von The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) - Bildquelle: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA)
Die "British Academy of Film and Television Arts" (BAFTA) hat die nominierten Computer- und Videospiele für die "British Academy Games Awards 2018" bekannt gegeben. God of War wurde zehnmal nominiert, viermal davon in der Kategorie Performer (Schauspieler) für Kratos, Freya, The Stranger und Atreus. Jeweils sechs Nominierungen entfielen auf Red Dead Redemption 2, Return of the Obra Dinn und Florence.

Für die Auszeichnung "Best Game" wurden Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Celeste, God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2 und Return of the Obra Dinn nominiert. Im vergangenen Jahr gewann What Remains of Edith Finch den Hauptpreis.

Die Spiele wurden von den Mitgliedern der BAFTA-Academy nominiert. Die Gewinner werden von einer Fachjury bestimmt (außer Mobile Game of the Year). Die Verleihung der Preise findet am 4. April 2019 statt. Es durften nur Spiele nominiert werden, die vom 1. Januar 2018 bis zum 31. Dezember 2018 in Großbritannien veröffentlicht wurden.

Artistic Achievement
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Gris
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Audio Achievement
  • Battlefield 5
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Tetris Effect

Best Game
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
  • Celeste
  • God of War
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

British Game
  • 11-11: Memories Retold
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • The Room: Old Sins
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Two Point Hospital

Debut Game
  • Beat Saber
  • Cultist Simulator
  • Donut County
  • Florence
  • Gris
  • Yoku's Island Express

Evolving Game
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Elite Dangerous: Beyond
  • Fortnite
  • Overwatch
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Family
  • Lego Disney Pixar's The Incredibles
  • Nintendo Labo 
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!
  • Super Mario Party
  • Yoku's Island Express

Game Beyond Entertainment
  • 11-11: Memories Retold
  • Celeste
  • Florence
  • Life Is Strange 2
  • My Child Lebensborn
  • Nintendo Labo

Game Design
  • Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
  • Celeste
  • God of War
  • Into the Breach
  • Minit
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Game Innovation
  • Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
  • Celeste
  • Cultist Simulator
  • Moss
  • Nintendo Labo
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Mobile Game
  • Alto's Odyssey
  • Brawl Stars
  • Donut County
  • Florence
  • Reigns: Game of Thrones
  • The Room: Old Sins

Multiplayer
  • A Way Out
  • Battlefield 5
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Super Mario Party
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Music
  • Celeste
  • Far Cry 5
  • Florence
  • God of War
  • Gris
  • Tetris Effect

Narrative
  • Florence
  • Frostpunk
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Original Property
  • Dead Cells
  • Florence
  • Into the Breach
  • Moss
  • Return of the Obra Dinn
  • Subnautica

Performer
  • Christopher Judge als Kratos in God of War
  • Danielle Bisutti als Freya in God of War
  • Jeremy Davies als The Stranger in God of War
  • Melissanthi Mahut als Kassandra in Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • Roger Clark als Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Sunny Suljic als Atreus in God of War

EE Mobile Game of the Year (Publikumswahl)
  • Brawl Stars
  • Clash Royale 
  • Fortnite
  • Old School Runescape
  • Pokémon Go
  • Roblox

Quelle: British Academy of Film and Television Arts

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am