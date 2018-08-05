We Happy Few: Sandbox-Modus und drei Download-Erweiterungen vorgestellt - 4Players.de

We Happy Few
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Compulsion Games
Wie findest Du das Spiel?

We Happy Few: Sandbox-Modus und drei Download-Erweiterungen vorgestellt

We Happy Few (Action) von Gearbox Publishing
We Happy Few (Action) von Gearbox Publishing
We Happy Few wird nach der Veröffentlichung am 10. August 2018 mit weiteren Inhalten versorgt. Compulsion Games hat via Steam angekündigt, dass sie einen Sandbox-Modus (kostenlos) nachliefern wollen. In diesem Modus wird man die Spielwelt nach Belieben anpassen können (größer, kleiner, gefährlicher, weniger Nahrung, mehr Wellies usw.). Außerdem lassen sich die Regeln modifzieren. So wird man ebenfalls als Wellie spielen können - dieser Modus soll die systemische Sandkastenwelt aus den ersten Early-Access-Tagen zurückbringen.

Des Weiteren sind drei Download-Erweiterungen geplant, die im Season Pass der Deluxe Edition enthalten sind. Der Season Pass wird später auch separat erhältlich sein. Sie sollen drei Geschichten von Bewohnern von Wellington Wells erzählen. Die Entwickler beschreiben die DLCs folgendermaßen:

  • "Roger & James in: They Came From Below!: Precocious Roger and Impetuous James set off in search of adventure and love, only to uncover bizarre technology and a terrifying new threat. All is not as it seems. Or is it exactly as it seems?
  • Lightbearer: Heartthrob, artist, and personal trainwreck, Nick Lightbearer is Wellington Wells’ most celebrated rock star - but what truly makes him tick? Tune in to Uncle Jack's late show to find out.
  • We All Fall Down: Much like any well-worn happy mask, all societies develop cracks in their veneer. But that doesn’t mean you should go digging up dirt from the past. Right? *pops a Joy pill* Right!"

Letztes aktuelles Video: Always Be Cheerful The ABCs of Happiness


Quelle: Compulsion Games und Gearbox Publishing
We Happy Few
