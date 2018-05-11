Death's Gambit: Düsteres Action-Rollenspiel startet im August - 4Players.de

Im düsteren Action-Rollenspiel Death's Gambit von White Rabbit und Adult Swim Games schnetzelt man sich mit Schwert und Schild bewaffnet durch düstere Burgen und Kerker, die an Castlevania und Dark Souls erinnern. Es wird möglich sein immer wieder gegen die zahlreichen Bosse anzutreten, was mit unterschiedlichen Gegenständen belohnt wird. Mittlerweile lässt sich der Titel auf Steam vorbestellen , als Erscheinungsdatum wird dort der 14. August genannt. Eine PS4-Version ist ebenfalls in Arbeit. Das folgende Video zeigt Eindrücke der Action.



"Key Features







- Incredible Bosses - Hunt towering monsters and other creatures of legend. Each boss is a test of skill, requiring unique strategies to defeat.

- Character Customization - Outfit your character with over 10 weapon types including bows, scythes, longswords, halberds and more. Harness 30 weapon abilities and spells to create your own build.

- Expansive World - Travel across the beautifully rendered Obsidian Vale, Witch Woods, Sanguine City, and more. Meet quirky characters from all walks of life, and uncover their narrative threads and secrets.

- Heroic Mode - Defeated bosses experience a second wind in an exponentially harder heroic mode accessible immediately after defeating them. Give yourself an all new challenge and master their new abilities.

- Evocative Score - Experience an intricately crafted score composed by Kyle Hnedak, that sets the tone for Death's Gambit's world with over 2 hours of evocative music.

- New Game Plus - Complete Death's Gambit to unlock New Game+ in brackets of three to set your own difficulty, and endure the struggle all over again."