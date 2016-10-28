Titanfall 2: Respawn kündigt erstes Inhaltspaket an und erläutert Update-Strategie: "Alles was das Gameplay beeinflusst, bleibt kostenfrei" - 4Players.de

Titanfall 2
Science Fiction-Shooter
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Release:
28.10.2016
28.10.2016
28.10.2016
Test: Titanfall 2
87

“Titanfall 2 rockt vor allem im Mehrspielermodus mit seiner tollen Mischung aus intensiver Action, cooler Akrobatik und dynamischen Gefechten, hat mit einer kurzweiligen Kampagne aber auch endlich mehr für Solisten zu bieten. ”

Test: Titanfall 2
87

“Titanfall 2 rockt vor allem im Mehrspielermodus mit seiner tollen Mischung aus intensiver Action, cooler Akrobatik und dynamischen Gefechten, hat mit einer kurzweiligen Kampagne aber auch endlich mehr für Solisten zu bieten. ”

Test: Titanfall 2
87

“Titanfall 2 rockt vor allem im Mehrspielermodus mit seiner tollen Mischung aus intensiver Action, cooler Akrobatik und dynamischen Gefechten, hat mit einer kurzweiligen Kampagne aber auch endlich mehr für Solisten zu bieten. ”

Titanfall 2: Respawn kündigt erstes Inhaltspaket an und erläutert Update-Strategie: "Alles was das Gameplay beeinflusst, bleibt kostenfrei"

Titanfall 2 (Shooter) von Electronic Arts
Titanfall 2 (Shooter) von Electronic Arts - Bildquelle: Electronic Arts
Entwickler Respawn hat das erste kostenlose Inhalts-Update für den Mech-Shooter Titanfall 2 angekündigt: Am 30. November erscheint das Download-Paket, welches eine überarbeitete Karte aus dem Vorgänger (Angel City), frische Waffen, Kits, Statistik-Feinheiten und mehr enthalten soll. Kostenpflichtigen Neuerungen sollen sich auf kosmetische Extras beschränken und nicht in "Wundertütchen" daherkommen: Was man im Shop sieht, kann man sich direkt kaufen. Hier die Feinheiten zum Update und der künftigen DLC-Strategie von der offiziellen Website:

"First let’s look at the big picture and make a crucial point about our DLC vision crystal clear: All maps, modes, weapons —anything that has effect on gameplay— will be free for all players that bought Titanfall 2. We believe that in order to maintain a healthy community we shouldn’t be segmenting players behind paywalls for these things.


In addition to the free stuff, we will be opening a store in game with the launch of DLC #1 that will allow you to purchase new skins, camo and Prime Titans if you want for a modest price. We will have no in-game currency exchange. No locked loot boxes, crafting shards or pay-to-win weaponry. No RNG. If you see something you like, you buy it and that’s it. These in no way effect stats and are purely cosmetic. We will have two Prime Titans available at launch. They have new chassis and assassinations but function the exact same way as their original counterparts.


The first DLC drop will be on November 30, 2016 and it’s called Angel City’s Most Wanted. We’ll be going into more detail and showing it off closer to launch but here’s a high level look at the free content you’ll be getting:


Angel City’s Most Wanted [all content below will be FREE]:

  • Angel City map: A fan favorite map from Titanfall 1 is reborn for Titanfall 2.
    • Fans that pre-ordered Titanfall 2 will get access to the Angel City map starting on November 30. All other players will get access to the Angel City map starting on December 3rd.
  • Wingman Elite Pistol
  • Titan Kits: Get more customization for your Titan with these all new kits.
    • Ion: Refraction Lens
      • Splitter Rifle splits 5 ways
    • Scorch: Scorched Earth
      • Flame Core ignites the ground, leaving thermite in its wake
    • Northstar: Threat Optics
      • Enemies are highlighted while zooming in
    • Tone: Burst Loader
      • Aiming allows the 40mm to store up to 3 shots to burst fire
    • Legion: Hidden Compartment
      • Power Shot has two charges
    • Ronin: Phase Reflex
      • When doomed, Ronin phases out of danger
  • Pilot Execution: Inner Pieces
    • Phase into an unsuspecting victim
  • Stats screen
  • FAQ menu
  • In-game store


Angel City’s Most Wanted is just the beginning of our support for Titanfall 2. We will have more drops that will differ in size and scope but the additional maps, modes, and weapons available will continue to be free. We’ll be revealing just what these are next year but in the meantime here’s what kind of events and updates you can expect from us for 2016:

  • GAME MODE TWISTS
    Changing things up and trying out new ways to play is a big part of how we work here at Respawn. We’re carrying that philosophy over to multiplayer with semi-regular events that will change up rule sets on certain games, giving them a “twist” to how you might normally play them. Changes like these force players (and ourselves) to look at the game differently and try some things you may never have tried before.
  • DOUBLE XP WEEKENDS
    Beyond new content and rules that change the game, we’re also big fans of giving excuses for all your friends to pile into Titanfall 2 over a weekend to reap bonus XP, level up faster or unlock a weapon you’ve had your eye on and generally have some fun. Don’t forget to coordinate with your Networks to optimize your happy hour merit madness!
  • TOP NETWORKS RECOGNITION
    Networks represent our grand experiment to make Titanfall 2 a meaningful social experience for all players. Being a part of a Network is a great way to meet new people and get bonuses for playing, so every week you’ll find us calling out a few Networks we think are worth checking out. You can join as many Networks as you like, so make a point to join one that interests you! It’s a great way to meet fellow Pilots and have fun together.
  • SOCIAL GIVEAWAYS
    Make sure to follow @respawn because every Wednesday we’ll get doing random giveaways that could be anything from the Titanfall 2 Art book, signed posters, and much more."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Mannequin Challenge


Quelle: Offizielle Website

Kommentare

Scorcher24_ schrieb am
Also ich sehe es als Nebensächlichkeit weil ich mich während eines Matches nicht darauf konzentriere wie mein Char aussieht. Es ist nett, wenn man eine Option hat, aber das wars auch. Zudem sind in Tf2 massenweise Skins vorhanden. Ohne dass man extra zahlt. Ob da jetzt ein paar mehr sind oder nicht, das juckt nun echt nicht.
Ich sehe aber nicht wie Skins das Gameplay beeinflussen.
BigEl_nobody schrieb am
Scorcher24_ hat geschrieben:
BigEl_nobody hat geschrieben:Bin ehrlich gesagt auch ein bisschen ernüchtert, wenn auch nicht gerade überrascht. Vor Release hat man noch explizit und so oft man nur konnte betont das ALLES, was an Content nachkommt kostenlose Updates sein werden. Und das schließt für mich Skins absolut mit ein.

Naja, also ich sehe Skins nicht als Content. Solange ich nicht aus dem Matchmaking geschmissen werden, weil mir eine Map fehlt sind mir kosmetische bezahlte Skins wurscht. CS GO macht das und andere Games machen das auch, wie Path of Exiles. Von daher ist das imho ok.
Man könnte ja auch die übliche EA Route mit 40? Season Pass gehen.

Es ist für mich keine der grundlegenden Content-Ebenen, aber definitiv Content. Für mich gehört die Inszenierung eines Spiels zum Gameplay dazu, weil es ein Teil der Wahrnehmung ist.
Was ist denn der Grund dafür das die Leute in CS:GO und MOBAs Skins kaufen wie verrückt, wenn es angeblich nur eine kleine Nebensächlichkeit ist?
Für mich beeinflusst es das Gameplay durch die Auswahl und Personalisierungsmöglichkeiten erheblich und gemessen an ihrem irsinnigen Erfolg kann ich nur annehmen das das für die meisten, wenn auch nur unterbewusst, genauso ist. Und ich bin eigentlich ein riesen Fan von Skins und ähnlichem, aber es kotzt mich einfach an das sie mittlerweile in 9/10 Fällen in Ingame-Shops ausgelagert werden, weil man sie von allen Dingen noch am leichtesten als nicht signifikant darstellen kann.
Scorcher24_ schrieb am
BigEl_nobody hat geschrieben:Bin ehrlich gesagt auch ein bisschen ernüchtert, wenn auch nicht gerade überrascht. Vor Release hat man noch explizit und so oft man nur konnte betont das ALLES, was an Content nachkommt kostenlose Updates sein werden. Und das schließt für mich Skins absolut mit ein.

Naja, also ich sehe Skins nicht als Content. Solange ich nicht aus dem Matchmaking geschmissen werden, weil mir eine Map fehlt sind mir kosmetische bezahlte Skins wurscht. CS GO macht das und andere Games machen das auch, wie Path of Exiles. Von daher ist das imho ok.
Man könnte ja auch die übliche EA Route mit 40? Season Pass gehen.
BigEl_nobody schrieb am
Lumilicious hat geschrieben:Schön wie man nach Launch nen in-game shop einbauen will. Gut das Ich bisher die Finger vom Spiel gelassen habe.

Bin ehrlich gesagt auch ein bisschen ernüchtert, wenn auch nicht gerade überrascht. Vor Release hat man noch explizit und so oft man nur konnte betont das ALLES, was an Content nachkommt kostenlose Updates sein werden. Und das schließt für mich Skins absolut mit ein.
Selbst im Spiel sind Skins essentieller Bestandteil der Progression im Multiplayer und der einzige echte Langzeitmotivator. Und wenn ein Bestandteil des Spiels mich dazu motiviert weiterzuspielen, gehört es für mich zum Gameplay dazu :roll:
Lumilicious schrieb am
Schön wie man nach Launch nen in-game shop einbauen will. Gut das Ich bisher die Finger vom Spiel gelassen habe.
