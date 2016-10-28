Titanfall 2: Respawn kündigt erstes Inhaltspaket an und erläutert Update-Strategie: "Alles was das Gameplay beeinflusst, bleibt kostenfrei" - 4Players.de

Entwickler Respawn hat das erste kostenlose Inhalts-Update für den Mech-Shooter Titanfall 2 angekündigt: Am 30. November erscheint das Download-Paket, welches eine überarbeitete Karte aus dem Vorgänger (Angel City), frische Waffen, Kits, Statistik-Feinheiten und mehr enthalten soll. Kostenpflichtigen Neuerungen sollen sich auf kosmetische Extras beschränken und nicht in "Wundertütchen" daherkommen: Was man im Shop sieht, kann man sich direkt kaufen. Hier die Feinheiten zum Update und der künftigen DLC-Strategie von der offiziellen Website "First let’s look at the big picture and make a crucial point about our DLC vision crystal clear: All maps, modes, weapons —anything that has effect on gameplay— will be free for all players that bought Titanfall 2. We believe that in order to maintain a healthy community we shouldn’t be segmenting players behind paywalls for these things.



In addition to the free stuff, we will be opening a store in game with the launch of DLC #1 that will allow you to purchase new skins, camo and Prime Titans if you want for a modest price. We will have no in-game currency exchange. No locked loot boxes, crafting shards or pay-to-win weaponry. No RNG. If you see something you like, you buy it and that’s it. These in no way effect stats and are purely cosmetic. We will have two Prime Titans available at launch. They have new chassis and assassinations but function the exact same way as their original counterparts.



The first DLC drop will be on November 30, 2016 and it’s called Angel City’s Most Wanted. We’ll be going into more detail and showing it off closer to launch but here’s a high level look at the free content you’ll be getting:



Angel City’s Most Wanted [all content below will be FREE]:



Angel City map: A fan favorite map from Titanfall 1 is reborn for Titanfall 2. Fans that pre-ordered Titanfall 2 will get access to the Angel City map starting on November 30. All other players will get access to the Angel City map starting on December 3rd.



Wingman Elite Pistol

Titan Kits: Get more customization for your Titan with these all new kits. Ion: Refraction Lens Splitter Rifle splits 5 ways Scorch: Scorched Earth Flame Core ignites the ground, leaving thermite in its wake Northstar: Threat Optics Enemies are highlighted while zooming in Tone: Burst Loader Aiming allows the 40mm to store up to 3 shots to burst fire Legion: Hidden Compartment Power Shot has two charges Ronin: Phase Reflex When doomed, Ronin phases out of danger



Pilot Execution: Inner Pieces Phase into an unsuspecting victim

Stats screen

FAQ menu

In-game store



Angel City’s Most Wanted is just the beginning of our support for Titanfall 2. We will have more drops that will differ in size and scope but the additional maps, modes, and weapons available will continue to be free. We’ll be revealing just what these are next year but in the meantime here’s what kind of events and updates you can expect from us for 2016:





GAME MODE TWISTS

Changing things up and trying out new ways to play is a big part of how we work here at Respawn. We’re carrying that philosophy over to multiplayer with semi-regular events that will change up rule sets on certain games, giving them a “twist” to how you might normally play them. Changes like these force players (and ourselves) to look at the game differently and try some things you may never have tried before.

Beyond new content and rules that change the game, we’re also big fans of giving excuses for all your friends to pile into Titanfall 2 over a weekend to reap bonus XP, level up faster or unlock a weapon you’ve had your eye on and generally have some fun. Don’t forget to coordinate with your Networks to optimize your happy hour merit madness!

Networks represent our grand experiment to make Titanfall 2 a meaningful social experience for all players. Being a part of a Network is a great way to meet new people and get bonuses for playing, so every week you’ll find us calling out a few Networks we think are worth checking out. You can join as many Networks as you like, so make a point to join one that interests you! It’s a great way to meet fellow Pilots and have fun together.

Make sure to follow @respawn because every Wednesday we’ll get doing random giveaways that could be anything from the Titanfall 2 Art book, signed posters, and much more."

