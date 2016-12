Titanfall 2: Patch und "Angel City's Most Wanted" stehen bereit - 4Players.de

New Map: We are welcoming Angel City to Titanfall 2 with a 24/7 playlist, meaning if you just want to play Angel City all day and night you can!

Playlist will be a mix of Attrition / Bounty Hunt / Amped Hardpoint.

We will keep it up as long as it remains popular.

Angel City will also be added to the map rotation for other playlists.

RONIN: Phase Reflex

When doomed, Ronin phases out of danger.

NORTHSTAR: Threat Optics

Enemies are highlighted while zooming in.

SCORCH: Scorched Earth

Flame Core ignites the ground, leaving thermite in its wake.



LEGION: Hidden Compartment

Power Shot has two charges



TONE: Burst Loader

Aiming allows the 40mm to store up to 3 shots to burst fire.



ION: Refraction Lens

Splitter Rifle splits 5 ways.



New Weapon "Wingman Elite" pistol

A modified version of the classic Wingman pistol.



New Pilot Execution "Inner Pieces"

Phase Shift into an enemy and… it doesn’t go well for them.

Scorch and Ion Prime Titans:

Stand out with fresh new looks and executions!



Titan Art Packs:

Customize your Titan with five new Nose Arts and an exclusive Warpaint skin. Each of the 6 Multiplayer Titans have their own art pack available.



Callsign Pack:

Includes instant access to 20 new and exclusive Callsigns Banners and 10 Callsign Patches.



Camo Pack:

Includes 20 new and exclusive Camos that can be applied to every Titan, Titan Weapon, Pilot, and Pilot Weapon.

Added FOV slider to console, increased FOV maximum to 110 on all platforms.

PS4 streaming for Networks: PS4 users who are streaming will have a new icon next to them, other users can hit a button to view the stream.

Better mod tools for Networks: Mods can now mute people for the whole room and change the room voice mode to be mods-only.

You can now toggle between having a 2D or 3D style damage indicator in the HUD options.

Added a new in-game store to purchase Prime Titans, Titan Art Packs, Callsign Pack, and Camo Pack. Please note, all purchasable items are cosmetic only and do not effect game balance.

New setting to adjust aiming/ADS sensitivity separate from hipfire sensitivity.

A new set of advanced & optional gamepad settings for fine adjustment of turn speeds, deadzones, response curves, and more.

Added Support for EA Access, Origin Access, and free Multiplayer Trials.

FAQ added to Multiplayer lobby. Your one-stop shop to learn the basics of Titanfall 2 multiplayer - includes in-game patch notes!

Modified matchmaking status display to fit longer text needed for some languages.

PC Only - Removed "Insane" texture quality and replaced with "Max". No reduction in visual quality for those with enough VRAM, but will reduce hitches when streaming in textures.

Display Callsigns for the top 3 players per match during post match scoreboard.

Increased likelihood of finding Nessie easter egg in [redacted] mission that no one has found yet. Or did we?

Multiplayer Stats menu added to view player stats history. Please note that stats have been tracked since day 1.

Killing Auto Titans will now count towards killing sprees and contribute to towards Camo unlocks.

Fixed Bounty Titan scoring in Bounty Hunt.

Grapple will now detach after melee hit even if person melee'ed lives.

Ronin's Phase Dash and Phase Reflex now removes Tone's Lock-On markers.

Attrition and Bounty Hunt - Reduced the amount of Core Meter earned by killing AI.

Adjustments to Northstar's Flight Core.

Overcore now starts your Titan Core meter at 30%.

Adjusted Viper Thrusters so that in addition to moving faster during Flight Core and Northstar now moves faster during Hover as well.

Adjusted Scorch’s Tempered Plating damage reduction, and fixed issue with protecting against Fire Wall.

Adjusted weighting on map rotations.

Adjusted visibility of Cloak.

Firing your weapon will now also disable Cloak.

Additional balancing to Tone.

Titan kills properly award weapon assist stats to assisting players.

Tweaked parameters to reduce immediate reuse of spawn zones, but allow reusing them later in the match.

Connected a couple of spawn zone pairs in Crashsite.

Reduced chances of getting spawn camped.

Spawn zones are more fair in Bounty Hunt (equalizes distance to AI camps). Bounty Hunt changes:

When an AI kills a player, that AI now receives half of that player's bonus. Center bonus popup now shows bonus gained rather than total bonus Rebalanced point distribution among waves so that second wave has a larger impact on the game overall. Boss titans are now worth 500 points (was 600). Reapers are now worth 100 points (was 50). Stalkers are now worth 30 points (was 25). Score bar now shows team's total unbanked bonus as a yellow portion of the score bar. Modes that do not have Titans (such as Pilots vs Pilots, and Coliseum) no longer display the team titan status bar below their score bars

Für Titanfall 2 sind ein Update und die überarbeitete Version der Karte "Angel City" (kostenlos) veröffentlicht worden. Alle Spieler, die Titanfall 2 vorbestellt haben, erhalten bis zum 3. Dezember Vorabzugang zur Angel-City-Karte. Danach stehen die Inhalte des DLC-Pakets "Angel City's Most Wanted" (inkl. mehreren neuen Titan Kits) allen Spielern zur Verfügung. Einige neue kosmetische Veränderungen, die man für Echtgeld kaufen kann, werden ebenfalls hinzugefügt. In dem Zusammenhang stellen die Entwickler erneut klar, dass alle nach der Veröffentlichung erscheinenden Karten, Modi und Waffen gratis angeboten werden. An diesem Wochenende kann man außerdem den kompletten Multiplayer-Modus kostenlos ausprobieren Letztes aktuelles Video: Angel City Trailer