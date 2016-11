Nintendo Switch: Gerücht: Erscheint am 17. März 2017 in PAL-Regionen - 4Players.de

Being told March 17th is currently planned Switch launch day in PAL, will release worldwide that same week but not same date all regions. — Laura Kate Dale (@LaurakBuzz) 2. November 2016

This is from the same source who told me about the reveal trailer date before it was official, I have reason to trust their info. — Laura Kate Dale (@LaurakBuzz) 2. November 2016

Take my reports with a grain of salt obviously, but I trust the source on this info. — Laura Kate Dale (@LaurakBuzz) 2. November 2016

I'm still hearing Switch is region free. — Laura Kate Dale (@LaurakBuzz) 2. November 2016