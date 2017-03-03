Nintendo Switch: Spiele-Entwicklung soll leicht sein; PC-Spiele können in weniger als einem Jahr auf Switch umgesetzt werden; Entwickler beherrschen die Unreal Engine - 4Players.de

D_Radical hat geschrieben: Titel wie MassEffect3 oder NinjaGaiden3 erschienen im März vor der Wii-U, waren zu derer Release also schon 8 Monate alt. Batman arkham city war sogar schon über 1 Jahr her.

Wenn die Devkits also früh genug bereit gestellt werden und die Thirds einen Sinn darin sehen, kann man auch im März mit großen Titeln launchen, zumal diesen März diverse namenhafte Titel erscheinen:

Mass Effect Andromeda

Ghost Recon Wildlands

Styx: Shards of Darkness

Nier: Automata



Über das ME ding will ich gar nicht erst reden. ME3 auf Wiiu für 60? und die triology für 40 bei den anderen Konsolen. Nun man weiß, dass Nintendo eben nicht jedem devkits gegeben hat und auch wenn erst später.Zu deinen namenhaften Titeln:- ME:A, hätten sie ruhig drauf haben können, aber ich schätze Switch kann kein Frostbyte, welches jetzt auch nicht so die coole Engine sein soll.- Ghost Recon Wildlands, hätte auch drauf sein können, aber das hätten die zeitlich zum launch eh nicht hinbekommen. Hast du mal die Benchmark tests gesehen? Wenn eine Pascal Titan bei max 1080p nur 60 schafft, dann stimmt was mit dem Spiel nicht.- Styx...namenhaft für dich vielleicht :D (Nein jetzt ernsthaft, bis jetzt habe ich noch nichts vom Spiel gehört und ich häng oft auf "spiele sites" rum)- Nier, wird im März rausgebracht weil man darauf gebaut hat nicht so viel Konkurrenz zu bekommen. Yoko Taro selbst hat getweeted, dass es bisschen scheiße ist, dass das passiert ist. Außerdem Konsolen exklusiv für ps4, also bitte :D Dank Sony kriege ich es erst später aufm pc.Dennoch bleibe ich auch bei meiner Aussage. ME, kommt seit ME2 anfang des Jahres...