Nintendo Switch: Spiele-Entwicklung soll leicht sein; PC-Spiele können in weniger als einem Jahr auf Switch umgesetzt werden; Entwickler beherrschen die Unreal Engine - 4Players.de

Nintendo Switch
Hardware
Entwickler: Nintendo
Publisher: Nintendo
Release:
03.03.2017
Vorschau: Nintendo Switch
 
 

Nintendo Switch - Miyamoto: PC-Spiele können in weniger als einem Jahr auf Switch umgesetzt werden

Nintendo Switch (Hardware) von Nintendo
Nintendo Switch (Hardware) von Nintendo - Bildquelle: Nintendo
Shigeru Miyamoto von Nintendo (Director, Creative Fellow) hat bei einer Fragerunde mit Investoren bei dem Thema "Software von Drittherstellern" gesagt, dass es "einfach" sein soll, Software für Nintendo Switch umzusetzen. Er spricht davon, dass es derzeit weniger als ein Jahr dauern soll, bis ein Third-Party-Entwickler ein PC-Spiel für Switch adaptiert hätte. Auch die internen Entwicklungsteams bei Nintendo seien laut Miyamoto der Ansicht, dass die Software-Entwicklung für Switch eine "Leichtigkeit" wäre. Außerdem meinte er, dass die japanischen Entwickler bei den "Software-Entwicklungstechniken" in der Zwischenzeit zu den US-Amerikanern und den Europäern aufgeschlossen hätten und State-of-the-Art-Technologien wie die Unreal Engine nun ebenfalls nutzen könnten.

Nachfolgend sein Statement im Original-Wortlaut: "Regarding our software development environment, we have taken the software development teams for home console systems and for handheld systems, which used to be two different departments, and integrated them into one, and this has been very beneficial as they are now developing software as a team in the same environment. In addition, third-party developers who are making software for PC can now easily adapt that software to work on our platform. In the current development environment, I'd say that it would take less than a year for them to port a PC game to Nintendo Switch. That ease of software development has also been felt by Nintendo's internal developers. Also, even though game software developers in the U.S. and E.U. are often said to have superior skills to their Japanese counterparts when it comes to software development techniques, Nintendo's software developers have mastered state-of-the-art technologies such as Unreal engine, and their skills can now be compared with those of Western developers. Our developers are more excited than ever to create software."

Quelle: Nintendo

Kommentare

Peter__Piper schrieb am
Peter__Piper hat geschrieben:
Steed hat geschrieben:
Peter__Piper hat geschrieben:
Darum geht es denk ich auch garnicht.
Ich denke er hat eher die ganzen Indiegames im Blick die, meiner Meinung nach, gut auf ne mobile Konsole von Nintendo passen.
Wie Rimworld, Factorio, Chroma Squad etc.

Sry aber jetzt musste ich Lachen ein Kollege hat das selbe gesagt bei der Ankündigung der Switch aber er hat gekozt und gesagt toll nur indi Titel :lol: ich selber spiele auch gerne einige indi Titel wie zum Beispiel rimworld oder starvally aber brauch man dafür eine 330? Konsole nur um Indis zu spielen? :roll: ps4 pro war im Angebot mit 2 Controller 249? und da kommen auch die ein oder anderen indi Perlen für raus. Und wieder komme ich auf das Thema zurück das du auf einer Leistungsfähigeren Konsole mehr Auswahl hast bis auf die paar exklusiv Titeln des jeweilig Systems.

Nur schätze ich das bei Nintendo das Klientel offener gegenüber Indis ist als auf einer der beiden "Mainstream" - Konsolen :wink:
Hast den Spruch mit der 330 ? Konsole für Indis beim örtlichem Populisten gelernt :ugly:
Btw. PS 4 Pro für 250 Flocken mit 2 Pads ???
Wo das denn bitte ? Das wär innerhalb von 2 ? monaten n Preisverfall von über 150 ? 8O
Peter__Piper schrieb am
Steed hat geschrieben:
Peter__Piper hat geschrieben:
Steed hat geschrieben:
Ich begrabe deine Hoffnung ungerne aber auf Grund der Leistung der Switch wird es sehr wahrscheinlich keine großen AAA Spiele für die Switch geben bis auf die Eigenmarken von Nintendo, so kleine Spiele könnte ich mir vorstellen das die auch für die Switch kommen.
Ich glaube die Switch wird was die Spiele angeht das selbe Schicksal wie die WiiU erleiden weil Nintendo einfach nicht rafft das die Konsole mindestens die Leistung einer Xbox One braucht(bzw eine Leistung der aktuellen Konsolengeneration) für die aktuellen Titel. Natürlich könnte es auch sein das für die Switch neue Spiele runterskaliert werden aber naja ist bei der WiiU auch nicht so häufig passiert bis hin zu gar nicht .

Darum geht es denk ich auch garnicht.
Ich denke er hat eher die ganzen Indiegames im Blick die, meiner Meinung nach, gut auf ne mobile Konsole von Nintendo passen.
Wie Rimworld, Factorio, Chroma Squad etc.

Sry aber jetzt musste ich Lachen ein Kollege hat das selbe gesagt bei der Ankündigung der Switch aber er hat gekozt und gesagt toll nur indi Titel :lol: ich selber spiele auch gerne einige indi Titel wie zum Beispiel rimworld oder starvally aber brauch man dafür eine 330? Konsole nur um Indis zu spielen? :roll: ps4 pro war im Angebot mit 2 Controller 249? und da kommen auch die ein oder anderen indi Perlen für raus. Und wieder komme ich auf das Thema zurück das du auf einer Leistungsfähigeren Konsole mehr Auswahl hast bis auf die paar exklusiv Titeln des jeweilig Systems.

Nur schätze ich das bei Nintendo das Klientel offener gegenüber Indis ist als auf einer der beiden "Mainstream" - Konsolen :wink:
Btw. PS 4 Pro für 250 Flocken mit 2 Pads ???
Wo das denn bitte ? Das wär innerhalb von 2 ? monaten n...
ZackeZells schrieb am
WeAllLoVeChaos hat geschrieben:Ich hole mir eine Nintendo Konsole ins Haus, um Nintendo Titel zu zocken und Titel, die es so auf den anderen großen Mainstream-Plattformen nicht unbedingt gibt.

das ist doch kein valides argument. das sind entschuldigungen von enttauschten wii u besitzern, herbei gemalte relativierungen um nicht als 'zurueck gelassen' vor besitzern anderer konsolen da zu stehen.
bin mir sicher wenn fifa switch etwas taugt, kaufen die leute auch die switch wegen fifa, die interessiert zelda, mario und co nur am rande. denn fifa ist en vogue. die nintendo titel kauft/spielt man um mitreden zu koennen.
mal abwarten ob ms einige ihrer windows/xone spiele portiert, wenn dort dollar zu fischen sind.
imagine forza28 pc und switch exclusive....
Leuenkönig schrieb am
D_Radical hat geschrieben:Titel wie MassEffect3 oder NinjaGaiden3 erschienen im März vor der Wii-U, waren zu derer Release also schon 8 Monate alt. Batman arkham city war sogar schon über 1 Jahr her.
Wenn die Devkits also früh genug bereit gestellt werden und die Thirds einen Sinn darin sehen, kann man auch im März mit großen Titeln launchen, zumal diesen März diverse namenhafte Titel erscheinen:
Mass Effect Andromeda
Ghost Recon Wildlands
Styx: Shards of Darkness
Nier: Automata

Du siehst also, dass Black Friday nichts zur Sache tut, zumal die WiiU in den Folgejahren bei diversen Jahresupdates schon wieder ausgelassen wurde (siehe Fifa 14, NBA 2K14).

Über das ME ding will ich gar nicht erst reden. ME3 auf Wiiu für 60? und die triology für 40 bei den anderen Konsolen. Nun man weiß, dass Nintendo eben nicht jedem devkits gegeben hat und auch wenn erst später.
Zu deinen namenhaften Titeln:
- ME:A, hätten sie ruhig drauf haben können, aber ich schätze Switch kann kein Frostbyte, welches jetzt auch nicht so die coole Engine sein soll.
- Ghost Recon Wildlands, hätte auch drauf sein können, aber das hätten die zeitlich zum launch eh nicht hinbekommen. Hast du mal die Benchmark tests gesehen? Wenn eine Pascal Titan bei max 1080p nur 60 schafft, dann stimmt was mit dem Spiel nicht.
- Styx...namenhaft für dich vielleicht :D (Nein jetzt ernsthaft, bis jetzt habe ich noch nichts vom Spiel gehört und ich häng oft auf "spiele sites" rum)
- Nier, wird im März rausgebracht weil man darauf gebaut hat nicht so viel Konkurrenz zu bekommen. Yoko Taro selbst hat getweeted, dass es bisschen scheiße ist, dass das passiert ist. Außerdem Konsolen exklusiv für ps4, also bitte :D Dank Sony kriege ich es erst später aufm pc.
Dennoch bleibe ich auch bei meiner Aussage. ME, kommt seit ME2 anfang des Jahres...
schrieb am

