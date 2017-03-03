Nintendo Switch: Spiele-Entwicklung soll leicht sein; PC-Spiele können in weniger als einem Jahr auf Switch umgesetzt werden; Entwickler beherrschen die Unreal Engine - 4Players.de

Peter__Piper hat geschrieben:Steed hat geschrieben:Peter__Piper hat geschrieben:
Darum geht es denk ich auch garnicht.
Ich denke er hat eher die ganzen Indiegames im Blick die, meiner Meinung nach, gut auf ne mobile Konsole von Nintendo passen.
Wie Rimworld, Factorio, Chroma Squad etc.
Sry aber jetzt musste ich Lachen ein Kollege hat das selbe gesagt bei der Ankündigung der Switch aber er hat gekozt und gesagt toll nur indi Titel :lol: ich selber spiele auch gerne einige indi Titel wie zum Beispiel rimworld oder starvally aber brauch man dafür eine 330? Konsole nur um Indis zu spielen? :roll: ps4 pro war im Angebot mit 2 Controller 249? und da kommen auch die ein oder anderen indi Perlen für raus. Und wieder komme ich auf das Thema zurück das du auf einer Leistungsfähigeren Konsole mehr Auswahl hast bis auf die paar exklusiv Titeln des jeweilig Systems.
Nur schätze ich das bei Nintendo das Klientel offener gegenüber Indis ist als auf einer der beiden "Mainstream" - Konsolen :wink:
Hast den Spruch mit der 330 ? Konsole für Indis beim örtlichem Populisten gelernt :ugly:
Btw. PS 4 Pro für 250 Flocken mit 2 Pads ???
Wo das denn bitte ? Das wär innerhalb von 2 ? monaten n Preisverfall von über 150 ? 8O
von Marcel Kleffmann,
Nintendo Switch - Miyamoto: PC-Spiele können in weniger als einem Jahr auf Switch umgesetzt werden
Shigeru Miyamoto von Nintendo (Director, Creative Fellow) hat bei einer Fragerunde mit Investoren bei dem Thema "Software von Drittherstellern" gesagt, dass es "einfach" sein soll, Software für Nintendo Switch umzusetzen. Er spricht davon, dass es derzeit weniger als ein Jahr dauern soll, bis ein Third-Party-Entwickler ein PC-Spiel für Switch adaptiert hätte. Auch die internen Entwicklungsteams bei Nintendo seien laut Miyamoto der Ansicht, dass die Software-Entwicklung für Switch eine "Leichtigkeit" wäre. Außerdem meinte er, dass die japanischen Entwickler bei den "Software-Entwicklungstechniken" in der Zwischenzeit zu den US-Amerikanern und den Europäern aufgeschlossen hätten und State-of-the-Art-Technologien wie die Unreal Engine nun ebenfalls nutzen könnten.
Nachfolgend sein Statement im Original-Wortlaut: "Regarding our software development environment, we have taken the software development teams for home console systems and for handheld systems, which used to be two different departments, and integrated them into one, and this has been very beneficial as they are now developing software as a team in the same environment. In addition, third-party developers who are making software for PC can now easily adapt that software to work on our platform. In the current development environment, I'd say that it would take less than a year for them to port a PC game to Nintendo Switch. That ease of software development has also been felt by Nintendo's internal developers. Also, even though game software developers in the U.S. and E.U. are often said to have superior skills to their Japanese counterparts when it comes to software development techniques, Nintendo's software developers have mastered state-of-the-art technologies such as Unreal engine, and their skills can now be compared with those of Western developers. Our developers are more excited than ever to create software."
