Nintendo Switch: "Nindies Showcase Summer 2017" mit Super Meat Boy Forever, Poly Bridge, Morphies Law und mehr - 4Players.de

Überblick:
- 00:11 - Super Meat Boy Forever
- 02:26 - Nindies@Night at MoPOP
- 03:19 - Shovel Knight King of Cards
- 04:07 - Mom Hid My Game
- 04:43 - Golf Story
- 05:39 - Floor Kids
- 07:17 - Wulverblade
- 07:50 - Poly Bridge
- 08:30 - Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- 10:01 - Earth Atlantis
- 10:36 - Next Up Hero
- 11:35 - SteamWorld Dig 2
- 12:33 - Mulaka
- 14:06 - Yono and the Celestial Elephants
- 14:36 - Dragon Marked For Death
- 15:18 - Battle Chef Brigade
- 16:05 - Morphies Law
- 17:31 - Sausage Sports Club
- 17:58 - Light Fingers
- 18:26 - Nine Parchments
- 19:14 - Travis Strikes Again
- 21:45 - Damon Baker's Sign Off
Letztes aktuelles Video: Nindies Showcase Summer 2017