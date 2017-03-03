Nintendo Switch: "Nindies Showcase Summer 2017" mit Super Meat Boy Forever, Poly Bridge, Morphies Law und mehr - 4Players.de

Nintendo Switch
03.03.2017
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch: "Nindies Showcase Summer 2017" mit Super Meat Boy Forever, Poly Bridge, Morphies Law und mehr

Nintendo of America hat die 22 Minuten lange "Nintendo Switch Nindies Showcase Summer 2017" als Video veröffentlicht. In der Präsentation werden 20 Spiele von unabhängigen Entwicklern von Damon Baker (Partner-Management bei Nintendo) in Kurzform vorgestellt. Die Spiele sollen in diesem oder im nächsten Jahr erscheinen.

Überblick:
  • 00:11 - Super Meat Boy Forever
  • 02:26 - Nindies@Night at MoPOP 
  • 03:19 - Shovel Knight King of Cards 
  • 04:07 - Mom Hid My Game 
  • 04:43 - Golf Story 
  • 05:39 - Floor Kids 
  • 07:17 - Wulverblade 
  • 07:50 - Poly Bridge 
  • 08:30 - Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition 
  • 10:01 - Earth Atlantis 
  • 10:36 - Next Up Hero 
  • 11:35 - SteamWorld Dig 2 
  • 12:33 - Mulaka 
  • 14:06 - Yono and the Celestial Elephants 
  • 14:36 - Dragon Marked For Death 
  • 15:18 - Battle Chef Brigade 
  • 16:05 - Morphies Law 
  • 17:31 - Sausage Sports Club 
  • 17:58 - Light Fingers 
  • 18:26 - Nine Parchments 
  • 19:14 - Travis Strikes Again 
  • 21:45 - Damon Baker's Sign Off

Quelle: Nintendo
CryTharsis schrieb am
Kuro-Okami hat geschrieben: ?
Gestern 22:10
Wow, Meat Boy sieht ja mal ganz anders aus als das, was ich von meiner PS4 her kenne.
"not actual game footage" ^^
Kuro-Okami schrieb am
Wow, Meat Boy sieht ja mal ganz anders aus als das, was ich von meiner PS4 her kenne. Eventuell ?st das sogar wirklich eine Überlegung wert...
