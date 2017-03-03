Nintendo Switch: "Nindies Showcase Summer 2017" mit Super Meat Boy Forever, Poly Bridge, Morphies Law und mehr - 4Players.de

00:11 - Super Meat Boy Forever

02:26 - Nindies@Night at MoPOP

03:19 - Shovel Knight King of Cards

04:07 - Mom Hid My Game

04:43 - Golf Story

05:39 - Floor Kids

07:17 - Wulverblade

07:50 - Poly Bridge

08:30 - Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

10:01 - Earth Atlantis

10:36 - Next Up Hero

11:35 - SteamWorld Dig 2

12:33 - Mulaka

14:06 - Yono and the Celestial Elephants

14:36 - Dragon Marked For Death

15:18 - Battle Chef Brigade

16:05 - Morphies Law

17:31 - Sausage Sports Club

17:58 - Light Fingers

18:26 - Nine Parchments

19:14 - Travis Strikes Again

21:45 - Damon Baker's Sign Off

Nintendo of America hat die 22 Minuten lange "Nintendo Switch Nindies Showcase Summer 2017" als Video veröffentlicht. In der Präsentation werden 20 Spiele von unabhängigen Entwicklern von Damon Baker (Partner-Management bei Nintendo) in Kurzform vorgestellt. Die Spiele sollen in diesem oder im nächsten Jahr erscheinen.Überblick:Letztes aktuelles Video: Nindies Showcase Summer 2017