Nintendo Switch: Nachschubprobleme im Weihnachtsgeschäft möglich - 4Players.de

Nintendo kann nicht gewährleisten, dass während des anstehenden Weihnachtsgeschäfts genügend Switch-Konsolen im Handel verfügbar sein werden. Sie sind sich nicht sicher, ob sie die Nachfrage vollständig decken können, sagte Reggie Fils-Aimé, Präsident von Nintendo of America, beim "Variety Entertainment and Technology Summit" in Los Angeles. Der Nintendo-Frontmann erklärte weiter, dass sie das Zehn-Millionen-Ziel weiterhin im Auge hätten und sie darauf fokussiert wären, "genug Konsolen" für das Weihnachtsgeschäft zu produzieren, jedoch seien Nachschubprobleme möglich.
Variety: 'Nintendo is well on its way to sell 10 million units of its Switch game console this fiscal year, but the company may still run into supply issues during the holiday season, admitted Nintendo of America president and chief operating officer Reggie Fils-Aime during Variety's Entertainment and Technology Summit in Los Angeles Thursday. "Certainly the demand is there, and our supply chain is there" to hit the 10 million goal, he said, but he didn't want to commit to fulfilling the demand for the coming holiday season. "Are we going to have enough for the holiday? That's what we are focused on."'
von Marcel Kleffmann,