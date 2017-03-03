Nintendo Switch: Nachschubprobleme im Weihnachtsgeschäft möglich - 4Players.de

yopparai schrieb am 08.09.2017 um 17:14 Uhr

Ich glaube er meint damit die Aussage, sie seien knapp, obwohl sie gar nicht knapp sind. Und da gebe ich ihm sogar Recht, denn das ergäbe Sinn, denn dadurch würde man nicht nur die Nachfrage ankurbeln wo kein Angebot ist, sondern zumindest kurzfristig mehr verkaufen (weil die interessierten Kunden Angst bekommen, leer auszugehen an Weihnachten), was ja das Ziel von Marketing ist.

Allerdings ist das Ding in den USA, wo der gute Reggie reggiert, tatsächlich knapp. Muss man nur mal in US Foren gehen, da gibt's genügend, die keine abbekommen haben. Und das wird mit Odyssey wohl auch nicht besser werden. Außerdem hat Reggie nicht gesagt "wir können nicht liefern", sondern sinngemäß "wir konzentrieren uns jetzt erstmal darauf". Ich seh da also keine Anhaltspunkte, dass das in dem Fall stattgefunden hat.

Ich würde an Nintendos Stelle die Versorgung jetzt erstmal knapp unter Bedarf halten und ein Polster für Weihnachten ansparen, sonst gibt das nen GAU. Falls sie sich das erlauben können. In Japan jedenfalls scheinen inzwischen deutlich mehr Geräte in der Woche in den Markt gedrückt zu werden, da pendelt das inzwischen so um 60-80k Einheiten statt früher 20k. Die Produktionserhöhung scheint da langsam zu greifen. Vielleicht fällt da ja auch noch was für die USA ab. Bei uns ist ja erstmal so weit alles in Butter.