Nintendo Switch: Nachschubprobleme im Weihnachtsgeschäft möglich - 4Players.de

Nintendo kann nicht gewährleisten, dass während des anstehenden Weihnachtsgeschäfts genügend Switch-Konsolen im Handel verfügbar sein werden. Sie sind sich nicht sicher, ob sie die Nachfrage vollständig decken können, sagte Reggie Fils-Aimé, Präsident von Nintendo of America, beim "Variety Entertainment and Technology Summit" in Los Angeles. Der Nintendo-Frontmann erklärte weiter, dass sie das Zehn-Millionen-Ziel weiterhin im Auge hätten und sie darauf fokussiert wären, "genug Konsolen" für das Weihnachtsgeschäft zu produzieren, jedoch seien Nachschubprobleme möglich.

Variety: 'Nintendo is well on its way to sell 10 million units of its Switch game console this fiscal year, but the company may still run into supply issues during the holiday season, admitted Nintendo of America president and chief operating officer Reggie Fils-Aime during Variety's Entertainment and Technology Summit in Los Angeles Thursday. "Certainly the demand is there, and our supply chain is there" to hit the 10 million goal, he said, but he didn't want to commit to fulfilling the demand for the coming holiday season. "Are we going to have enough for the holiday? That's what we are focused on."'

Letztes aktuelles Video: Nindies Showcase Summer 2017


Quelle: Variety
yopparai schrieb am
Ich glaube er meint damit die Aussage, sie seien knapp, obwohl sie gar nicht knapp sind. Und da gebe ich ihm sogar Recht, denn das ergäbe Sinn, denn dadurch würde man nicht nur die Nachfrage ankurbeln wo kein Angebot ist, sondern zumindest kurzfristig mehr verkaufen (weil die interessierten Kunden Angst bekommen, leer auszugehen an Weihnachten), was ja das Ziel von Marketing ist.
Allerdings ist das Ding in den USA, wo der gute Reggie reggiert, tatsächlich knapp. Muss man nur mal in US Foren gehen, da gibt's genügend, die keine abbekommen haben. Und das wird mit Odyssey wohl auch nicht besser werden. Außerdem hat Reggie nicht gesagt "wir können nicht liefern", sondern sinngemäß "wir konzentrieren uns jetzt erstmal darauf". Ich seh da also keine Anhaltspunkte, dass das in dem Fall stattgefunden hat.
Ich würde an Nintendos Stelle die Versorgung jetzt erstmal knapp unter Bedarf halten und ein Polster für Weihnachten ansparen, sonst gibt das nen GAU. Falls sie sich das erlauben können. In Japan jedenfalls scheinen inzwischen deutlich mehr Geräte in der Woche in den Markt gedrückt zu werden, da pendelt das inzwischen so um 60-80k Einheiten statt früher 20k. Die Produktionserhöhung scheint da langsam zu greifen. Vielleicht fällt da ja auch noch was für die USA ab. Bei uns ist ja erstmal so weit alles in Butter.
Wigggenz schrieb am
Wat is denn nun virtuelle Verknappung? :?
superboss schrieb am
Bei solchen Nachrichten krieg ich immer das Bedürfnis mir noch schnell eine Switch zu kaufen...bis ich dann merke, dass ich schon eine habe....
ZackeZells schrieb am
Ich lese solche News soooo gerne.....
Bachstail schrieb am
Und ich hatte gehofft, dass sich diese "Künstliche Verknappung"-Kommentae vielleicht irgendwann selbst künstlich verknappen.
