Deus Ex: Mankind Divided: Patch bringt HDR-Unterstützung auf PS4 und Xbox One S; Breach-Modus wird erweitert - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Patch bringt HDR-Unterstützung auf PS4 und Xbox One S; Breach-Modus wird erweitert
Für die Konsolen-Versionen von Deus Ex: Mankind Divided ist der Patch auf Version 1.05 veröffentlicht worden. Das Update bringt HDR-Support für (die normale) PlayStation 4 und Xbox One S, erweitert den Breach-Modus und behebt einige Bugs. Auch Unterstützung für die PlayStation 4 Pro wird geboten. Für die PC-Fassung steht ebenfalls ein Patch (v1.8 build 565.4_P8) bereit, der einige Bugs behebt und die gleichen Breach-Neuerungen mit sich bringt.
Change-Log 1.05 (Konsolen)
The following features have been added:
- HDR support for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One S
- PlayStation 4 Pro support
Various bug fixes for the following issues:
- Crash during the shooting range tutorial
- After talking to Vega, a freeze would occur when the player left the poor District, after seeing Miller first
- Koller's fate after completing All in the Family, if the player spared Gallois
- Exiting a tutorial during a flashbang yphoon effect would cause the flashbang yphoon effect to stay on screen permanently
- Rarely, the hallway leading to Talos Rucker's room would not stream in after reaching the top of the elevator
- Saving on the base build while NPCs are in search state and updating to day one patch, would cause the NPCs to search forever on that save
The patch also adds new Breach content and features:
- Avatar customization (possibility to change the appearance of the Ripper in-game)
- Overworld Map
- New Santeau Corporation (New Maps and Darknet file)
- New UI for avatar customization
- New items: Premium Ripper Skins (2)
- New item: Premium weapon (1)
Change-Log v1.8 build 565.4_P8 (PC)
The following fixes are in this patch
The patch adds new Breach content and features:
- Avatar customization (possibility to change the appearance of the Ripper in-game)
- Overworld Map
- New Santeau Corporation (New Maps and Darknet file)
- New UI for avatar customization
- New items: Premium Ripper Skins (2)
- New item: Premium weapon (1)
- Fixed an issue where some players would crash when loading their savegame.
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the side mission: 1011000
DX12 specific changes (*only applicable to the DX12_preview branch)
- Fixed an issue that could cause a DXGI_DEVICE_HUNG error.
- Improved performance stability, this should result in less stuttering.
- Slightly improved loading times.
While we expect this patch to be an improvement for everyone, if you do have trouble with this patch and prefer to stay on older versions, we have made a Beta for build V1.7_551.7 available on Steam that can be used to switch back to previous versions.
