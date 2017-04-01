ARK: Survival Evolved: PC-Update v256 bringt vier Kreaturen und mehr TEK-Elemente; Oberfläche des Inventars wird verbessert - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
ARK: Survival Evolved: PC-Update v256 bringt vier Kreaturen und mehr TEK-Elemente; Oberfläche des Inventars wird verbessert
Für die PC-Version von ARK: Survival Evolved steht das Update v256 bereit. Das Update umfasst vier weitere Kreaturen (Equus Magnus, Leedsichthys, Ichthyornis und Iguanodon) und sorgt dafür, dass aquatische und amphibische Kreaturen "brüten" können. Außerdem wird die Benutzeroberfläche des Inventars vollständig überarbeitet. Weitere Interface-Bausteine sollen später verbessert werden. Neue TEK-Elemente (Unterwasser-Basis, Teleporter, Generator etc.) und das Lasso als Waffe kommen hinzu. ARK: Survival Evolved wird derzeit bei Steam mit Rabatt angeboten.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Patch 256 Equus Leedsichthys Ichthyornis Iguanodon Underwater Bases More
"The new ARK Inventory UI is a total redesign of the game's former clunky interface! This visual and functional overhaul brings right-click context menus and better organization for remote inventories", sagte Jeremy Stieglitz (Lead Designer, Lead Programmer und Co-Founder von Studio Wildcard). "It's a significant step on the road of preparing ARK for its home stretch of Early Access!"
Update-Ausblick:
- "New TEK Cave & Cyclical Active Volcano
- New Structure: Dynamic-Length Bridges
- More Creatures, Gear, Armors, Weapons, & Structures
- "Ascension" Game Progression, "Boss Wars"
- DirectX12 Mode for Windows 10 Approximate +20% perf
- Specific Representative "on-ground" meshes for all dropped items
- Random GPU Driver crash fix: TrueSky
- [MORE NOTES TO COME]"