ARK: Survival Evolved
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Studio Wildcard
Publisher: Studio Wildcard
Release:
08.08.2017
ARK: Survival Evolved
ARK: Survival Evolved - Xbox Play Anywhere: Windows-10-Version mit Cross-Play auf Xbox One

ARK: Survival Evolved (Action) von Studio Wildcard
ARK: Survival Evolved (Action) von Studio Wildcard - Bildquelle: Studio Wildcard
Studio Wildcard hat ARK: Survival Evolved jetzt auch im Windows 10 Store veröffentlicht - als Xbox-Play-Anywhere-Titel. Digital gekaufte Versionen stehen via Microsoft-Account somit auf PC (Windows 10 Store) und Xbox One bereit. Gleiches gilt für Speicherstände, DLCs, Gamerscore und Achievements. ARK-Nutzer unter Windows 10 können gemeinsam mit Xbox-One-Nutzern spielen. Diese Cross-Play-Funktion ist für Steam-Nutzer nicht verfügbar.

"Additionally, ARK for Windows 10 version supports Microsoft's cross-play feature, which means Xbox One and Win 10 players will be able to cooperate or compete on the same servers to capture, tame and train some of the Jurassic-era's most powerful beasts, from the vicious Velociraptor, to the earth-shaking Titanosaur!"

Quelle: Studio Wildcard
ARK: Survival Evolved
