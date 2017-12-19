Studio Wildcard hat ARK: Survival Evolved jetzt auch im Windows 10 Store veröffentlicht - als Xbox-Play-Anywhere-Titel. Digital gekaufte Versionen stehen via Microsoft-Account somit auf PC (Windows 10 Store) und Xbox One bereit. Gleiches gilt für Speicherstände, DLCs, Gamerscore und Achievements. ARK-Nutzer unter Windows 10 können gemeinsam mit Xbox-One-Nutzern spielen. Diese Cross-Play-Funktion ist für Steam-Nutzer nicht verfügbar.
"Additionally, ARK for Windows 10 version supports Microsoft's cross-play feature, which means Xbox One and Win 10 players will be able to cooperate or compete on the same servers to capture, tame and train some of the Jurassic-era's most powerful beasts, from the vicious Velociraptor, to the earth-shaking Titanosaur!"
von Marcel Kleffmann,