ARK: Survival Evolved: Mobile-Version für Android und iOS veröffentlicht - 4Players.de

Anforderungen: "This game is officially supported on the following devices only: iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad Mini 4, iPad 5th Gen, iPad 6th Gen, iPad Air 2, and all iPad Pros. (...) This game is officially supported only on touchscreen Android devices with at least 3 GB of RAM and up-to-date Vulkan support. There are some devices that should be able to play that are listed as incompatible, we will fix this as soon as we can!"
Features:
- "80+ Dinosaurs: Use cunning strategy and tactics to tame, train, ride and breed the many dinosaurs and other primeval creatures roaming the dynamic, persistent ecosystems across land, sea, air, and even underground.
- Discover: Unearth rare blueprints and Explorer Notes written by previous human denizens of the ARK from across the millennia, detailing the mysterious island’s creatures and backstory.
- Explore, Craft and Build: Survive - using any means necessary - craft weapons, clothes, and items, and build shelters, villages, or even large cities! Plant, Harvest, Build, Level-Up, and Customize everything visually and functionally, including procedurally-generated RPG statistics for creatures, characters, resources, clothing, gear, and weapons, both primitive and modern.
- Play Alone or Team Up to Survive: Team up with, or prey on, up to 60 other players in a large-scale, multiplayer online first-person environment, or choose single player mode to test your mettle against the dinos alone.
- Join a Tribe: The 'Tribe' system encourages cooperation, by supporting dynamic parties to share resources, XP, and key re-spawn points."
