ARK: Survival Evolved: Homestead-Update: Erweiterter Basisbau und vereinfachte Kreaturenbändigung - 4Players.de

von ,

Ark: Survival Evolved - Homestead-Update: Erweiterter Basisbau und vereinfachte Kreaturenbändigung

ARK: Survival Evolved (Action) von Studio Wildcard
ARK: Survival Evolved (Action) von Studio Wildcard - Bildquelle: Studio Wildcard
Für Ark: Survival Evolved ist das (kostenlose) Homestead-Update auf PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One veröffentlicht worden. Das Update erweitert die möglichen Bauwerke und umfasst viele anpassbare Bauteile sowie erweiterte Platzierungsoptionen - zum Beispiel Dreiecksböden, Halbwände und Winkelstücke. Homestead enthält die wichtigsten Elemente von Structures Plus (S+), einer von Orionsun entwickelten gesponsorten Mod. Darüber hinaus wird die Kreaturenbändigung bzw. das Kibble-System vereinfacht.

"Homestead delivers a simplified Kibble system across all ARK content. Each creature now falls into one of six categories, and that creature's egg can be used to tame any creature within that category. Instead of 50+ different kibbles all requiring a specific egg, its reduced to: Basic, Simple, Regular, Superior, Exception, and Extraordinary Kibbles."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Homestead - Structures and Kibble Rework


Quelle: Studio Wildcard
ARK: Survival Evolved
