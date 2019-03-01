 

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night: Update 79 stellt neue Scherben und Grafik-Verbesserungen vor - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Action-Adventure
Publisher: 505 Games
Release:
2018
2018
2018
2018
2018
Q3 2019
2018
2018
Vorbestellen
ab 39,99
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Two Point Hospital [PC] - 22,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Total War: WARHAMMER II [PC] - 23,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Call of Juarez [PC] - 1,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • SOULCALIBUR 6 [PC] - 29,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Company of Heroes 2: Master Collection [PC] - 11,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Devil May Cry 5 [PC, Pre-Order] - 44,99 (Gamesplanetr)
  • Laternen-Fest (über 200 Spiele bis 75% reduziert) auf GOG
  • Fire TV Stick - 24,99 (Amazon)
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [Xbox One] - 6,44 (Amazon)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Bloodstained - Ritual of the Night: Update 79 stellt neue Scherben und Grafik-Verbesserungen vor

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Action) von 505 Games
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Action) von 505 Games - Bildquelle: 505 Games
Nicht alle Kickstarter-Projekte kommen so schnell in die Gänge wie versprochen. Die von Metroid und Castlevania inspirierte 2D-Sidescrolling-Action Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night gehört ganz gewiss nicht dazu. Immerhin gibt es in Update 79 aber Infos über weitere Scherben und die aktuellen Verbesserungen bei Grafik und Beleuchtung, die sich in einem Trailer begutachten lassen:



Die Scherben "Reflector Ray" und "Invert" aus dem Trailer stellen z.B. die Basis fürs Durchqueren der Burg dar:

"Reflector Ray is a Directional Shard that is a key feature specific to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. By using the right analog stick, the player will be able to adjust the angle and move through areas as a light ray, enabling them to move through small spaces with ease. While Miriam is moving as a light ray she becomes invincible, so there may also come a time where you need to use it while fighting enemies. Next up is the Invert shard. This is a Skill Shard. The concept is to play the inverted castle wherever and whenever! Feels like being a ninja. Only Miriam is able to invert gravity. I hope everyone will enjoy the feeling of falling upwards."

Quelle: Kickstarter.com
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
ab 39,99 bei

Kommentare

T34mKill0r schrieb am
Sieht auf jeden Fall ansprechender aus.
schrieb am