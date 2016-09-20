Cossacks 3: Erweiterung "Rise to Glory" in Entwicklung - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Cossacks 3: Erweiterung "Rise to Glory" in Entwicklung
Für Cossacks 3 befindet sich die Erweiterung "Rise to Glory" in Entwickung. Enthalten sind eine preußische und eine schwedische Kampagne, sieben neue Einheiten, winterliche Schlachtfelder, zwei weitere Nationen (Bayern und Sachsen) und drei Einzelspieler-Szenarien. Das Add-on wird am 15. Februar 2017 erscheinen. Besitzer der "Deluxe Edition" erhalten das DLC-Paket ohne weitere Kosten.
Main features:
As a reminder, Bavaria and Saxony will be available to everyone for free in one week after the release of the DLC! Deluxe edition and DLC owners will get an exclusive 7-day access to them and new units, everyone else will get their hands on them on 22th of February.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch-Trailer
- Prussian campaign: Assume the role of Frederick the Great and lead the mighty Prussian armies into the fiercest skirmishes 18th century Europe have ever seen.
- Swedish campaign: Experience the rise of Sweden to its position of the global power under the leadership of Gustavus Adolphus, a genius military leader who invented the modern way of conducting warfare.
- New Original Units: 7 new units come into the game, 3 of which are completely new.
- New environments: Take out your winter coats, as Rise to Glory introduces winter maps to both singleplayer and multiplayer modes.
- New nations: mighty Bavaria and Saxony - favorites of the old fans - make a comeback to display the military might of German states.
- Custom missions: three singleplayer scenarios will allow you participate in exciting historical battles that took place all over Europe.
