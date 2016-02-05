XCOM 2: PC: Update bringt Controller-Unterstützung; Tactical Co-Op Mod verfügbar - 4Players.de

Oh wow, endlich! Auf die Controller Unterstützung habe ich die ganze Zeit seit Release gewartet, die Maus/Tastatur Steuerung war einfach suboptimal und Teil 1 hat sich auch schon super mit Controller gespielt. Jetzt setz ich mich gleich ran! :Hüpf:
XCOM 2 (PC): Update bringt Controller-Unterstützung; Tactical Co-Op Mod verfügbar
Für die PC-Version von XCOM 2 ist ein knapp 200 MB großes Update veröffentlicht worden, das Unterstützung für "traditionelle Controller" (Xbox One und Xbox 360 Controller etc.) hinzufügt. Der Steam Controller wird aber nicht unterstützt. Darüber hinaus steht im Steam-Workshop eine (offizielle) "Tactical Co-Op" Modifikation zur Verfügung. Zwei Spieler können fortan gemeinsam die taktischen Kämpfe bestreiten. Die Unterstützung soll auf bis zu 12 Spieler ausgeweitet werden (Anleitung).
This update includes:
- Adds traditional (non-Steam Controller) controller support to the PC
- Fix config/upk file issues that prevent full conversion mods from being possible on the Steam Workshop and also allow mods to have Bink files.
- In Alien Hunters, the "Ruler Reaction" notification will stay on the screen after a unit fires at the Archon King while he is using Icarus Drop during combat.
- SPARKS cannot be healed by Medikits
- Additional minor bug fixes
