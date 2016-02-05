XCOM 2: PC: Update bringt Controller-Unterstützung; Tactical Co-Op Mod verfügbar - 4Players.de

XCOM 2
Runden-Strategie
Entwickler: Firaxis Games
Publisher: 2K Games
Release:
05.02.2016
2016
05.02.2016
09.09.2016
09.09.2016
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: XCOM 2
87

“Konsequente Weiterentwicklung der spannenden Mischung aus Strategie und Rundentaktik. Vor allem die Gefechte der XCOM-Einheiten gewinnen an Spannung und Dynamik.”

Test: XCOM 2
85

“Packende strategische Planung und fesselnde Rundentaktik zeichnen den Nachfolger trotz kleiner technischer Ärgernisse auch auf PlayStation 4 aus.”

Test: XCOM 2
85

“Packende strategische Planung und fesselnde Rundentaktik zeichnen den Nachfolger trotz kleiner technischer Ärgernisse auch auf Xbox One aus.”

Leserwertung: 45% [3]

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

XCOM 2
Ab 35.99
XCOM 2 (PC): Update bringt Controller-Unterstützung; Tactical Co-Op Mod verfügbar

XCOM 2 (Strategie) von 2K Games
XCOM 2 (Strategie) von 2K Games - Bildquelle: 2K Games
Für die PC-Version von XCOM 2 ist ein knapp 200 MB großes Update veröffentlicht worden, das Unterstützung für "traditionelle Controller" (Xbox One und Xbox 360 Controller etc.) hinzufügt. Der Steam Controller wird aber nicht unterstützt. Darüber hinaus steht im Steam-Workshop eine (offizielle) "Tactical Co-Op" Modifikation zur Verfügung. Zwei Spieler können fortan gemeinsam die taktischen Kämpfe bestreiten. Die Unterstützung soll auf bis zu 12 Spieler ausgeweitet werden (Anleitung).

This update includes:
  • Adds traditional (non-Steam Controller) controller support to the PC
  • Fix config/upk file issues that prevent full conversion mods from being possible on the Steam Workshop and also allow mods to have Bink files. 
  • In Alien Hunters, the "Ruler Reaction" notification will stay on the screen after a unit fires at the Archon King while he is using Icarus Drop during combat. 
  • SPARKS cannot be healed by Medikits 
  • Additional minor bug fixes

Quelle: 2K und Firaxis Games

Kommentare

Dunkare schrieb am
Oh wow, endlich! Auf die Controller Unterstützung habe ich die ganze Zeit seit Release gewartet, die Maus/Tastatur Steuerung war einfach suboptimal und Teil 1 hat sich auch schon super mit Controller gespielt. Jetzt setz ich mich gleich ran! :Hüpf:
