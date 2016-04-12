Dark Souls 3: Patch 1.11 steht an, u. a. mit PS4-Pro-Unterstützung - 4Players.de

Am kommenden Freitag (24. März) wird der Patch 1.11 für Dark Souls 3
erscheinen. Das Update fügt Unterstützung für die zweite und letzte Erweiterung "The Ringed City
" (Termin: 28. März) und die beiden Undead-Match-Karten "Dragon Ruins" und "Grand Roof" hinzu (Details
). Darüber hinaus werden die Undead-Match-Funktionen ausgebaut, Support für PlayStation 4 Pro (erhöhte Bildwiederholrate) implementiert und einige Bugs behoben.
Der Patch wird um 03:00 Uhr auf Konsolen (PS4 und Xbox One) sowie um 10:00 Uhr für PC zur Verfügung stehen. Die Wartungsarbeiten sollen wie folgt stattfinden: 02:00 - 04:00 Uhr (PS4), 02:00 - 08:00 Uhr (Xbox One) und 09:00 - 11:00 Uhr (PC).Change-Log
:
- Made system updates for The Ringed City.
- Increased frame rate for gameplay on PlayStation 4 Pro.
- 2 New maps added to Undead Match, Dragon Ruins and Grand Roof.
- Added function to Undead Match where, if password matching is used, players can split into teams.
- Added function to Undead Match that allows one team of players to match with one password, and the other team to match with another password.
- Added function where various hosts could be displayed on the bonfire warp menu.
- Added warning text that advised player if he/she has dropped too many items in a single location on the field.
- Fixed issue where the loading screen was displayed for longer than usual when the guest returned to his/her own world after an online multiplayer session.
- Fixed issue in "The Painted World of Ariandel" where the opened/closed status of the door to the Cleansing Chapel did not synched properly during online multiplayer session.
- Fixed issue where a guest could enter alone into the boss room for the Dancer of the Boreal Valley during online multiplayer session.
- Fixed issue where the level sync feature in Undead Match did not synched consistently during online multiplayer session.
- Fixed issue in the loading screen where guests were not alerted to an error that occurred on the host's side during online multiplayer session.
- Fixed issue when player using the miracle Tears of Denial doesn’t get attacked during online multiplayer session.
- Fixed issue where weapons and items sent to the box get corrupted when inventory is full.
- Fixed icons that specify which certain items are for which gender. (ex. Chain Armor).
- Improved attack power for Daggers (fixed). In accordance with this fix, critical hit is decreased in order to make critical power the same as present.
- Improved motion of normal attack for Ultra Greatswords, Great Hammers and Curved Great Swords.
- Decreased stamina depletion when attacking using Ultra Greatswords, Great Hammers, and Greataxes.
- Improved attack power for Curved Greatswords.
- Decreased motion of normal attack while dashing for Katanas. Improved motion of any other normal attacks.
- Improved motion of shield bash skill. In accordance with this fix, stamina consumption has been reduced.
- Improved motion of Dagger's Blind Spot skill.
- Increased rate at which Frostbite builds up when using Vordt's Great Hammer, Irithyll Straight Sword, and Friede's Great Scythe.
- Shortened attack window of Carthus Curved Sword and Dark Sword, Gargoyle Flame Hammer and Follower Sabre.
- Improved motion of Crescent Moon Sword's skill, Crescent Blade.
- Improved the motion of Moonlight Greatswords’s skill, Moonlight Vortex.
- Improved FP recovery effect of Executioner's Greatsword.
- Fixed so that Frost Blade appears from the beginning of Pontiff Knight Curved Sword skill.
- Improved FP decrease effect of Yorshka’s Spear skill, Pacify.
- Improved motion and the frost effect of Pontiff Knight Great Scythe skill.
- Improved motion of normal attack for Greatlance.
- Fixed so that poise is applied during Greatlance two-handed attack.
- Fixed so that poise is applied during Dark Hand skill, Lifedrain.
- Disabled parry during Pickaxe's two-handed attack.
- Improved duration of the Perseverance effect.
- Fixed issue where attack power of some bolts was different from the assumed value when using Avelyn.
- Fixed issue where one-handed attack motion of Crow Talons was the incorrectly using the animation for the Fists.
- Fixed issue where player can apply enchantment of Bloodlust to other weapons.
- Fixed so that poise is applied during Spin Sweep attack.
- Fixed issue where Onislayer continued to attack consecutively.
- Improved correction value for Sharp or Heavy weapons' upgrade.
- Increased rate at which bleeding builds up when using a reduced bleeding build-up.
- Decreased rate at which bleeding builds up before using a reduced bleeding build-up.
- Increased rate at which poison builds up when using a reduced poison build-up.
- Along with improving correction value for Sharp or Heavy weapons' upgrade, adjusted correction value for Refined or Hollowed weapons' upgrade.
- Improved defense and also increased weights for heavy armor.
- Improved the motion of Lightning Stake, Lightning Storm and Way of White Corona.
- Extended the time you can move during the casting of the miracles of Gnaw, Dorhys' Gnawing and Wrath of the Gods. EDIT: Translation fixed, thanks
- Fixed issue where bonus value is not affected by Dark Damage when equipping Hornet Ring during critical attack.
- Improved attack power and decreased duration of poison and poison effects players use.
- Decreased rate at which blood builds up when using Carthus Rouge.