Dark Souls 3: The Fire Fades Edition mit beiden Erweiterungen erhältlich - 4Players.de

Dark Souls 3
Action-Rollenspiel
Entwickler: From Software
Publisher: Bandai Namco
Release:
12.04.2016
12.04.2016
12.04.2016
Test: Dark Souls 3
90

“Sechs Jahre nach Demon's Souls schließt sich der Kreis mit einer ausgezeichneten Seelenjagd: Dark Souls 3 ist ein hoch spannendes, unheimlich ansehnliches Abenteuer.”

Test: Dark Souls 3
90

“Auch wenn die Bildrate sporadisch Probleme macht: Dark Souls 3 ist ein hoch spannendes, unheimlich ansehnliches Abenteuer.”

Test: Dark Souls 3
90

“Auch wenn die Bildrate sporadisch Probleme macht: Dark Souls 3 ist ein hoch spannendes, unheimlich ansehnliches Abenteuer.”

Leserwertung: 87% [2]

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Dark Souls 3
Nachrichten

Dark Souls 3: The Fire Fades Edition mit beiden Erweiterungen im Einzelhandel erhältlich

Dark Souls 3 (Rollenspiel) von Bandai Namco
Dark Souls 3 (Rollenspiel) von Bandai Namco - Bildquelle: Bandai Namco
Bandai Namco Entertainment hat Dark Souls 3: The Fire Fades Edition für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One als Box-Version im Einzelhandel veröffentlicht. The Fire Fades Edition ("Game of the Year Edition") umfasst das Hauptspiel und die beiden Erweiterungen Ashes of Ariandel und The Ringed City für 49,99 Euro auf PC und 59,99 Euro auf Konsolen.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Our Curse The Fire Fades Edition


Quelle: Bandai Namco Entertainment

