Dark Souls 3: The Fire Fades Edition mit beiden Erweiterungen erhältlich - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Dark Souls 3: The Fire Fades Edition mit beiden Erweiterungen im Einzelhandel erhältlich
Bandai Namco Entertainment hat Dark Souls 3: The Fire Fades Edition für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One als Box-Version im Einzelhandel veröffentlicht. The Fire Fades Edition ("Game of the Year Edition") umfasst das Hauptspiel und die beiden Erweiterungen Ashes of Ariandel und The Ringed City für 49,99 Euro auf PC und 59,99 Euro auf Konsolen.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Our Curse The Fire Fades Edition
