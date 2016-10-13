Shadow Warrior 2: Keine DRM-Maßnahmen, keine Entschärfung für den deutschen Markt und viele Grafik-Optionen - 4Players.de

Shadow Warrior 2
Arcade-Shooter
Entwickler: Flying Wild Hog
Publisher: Devolver Digital
Release:
13.10.2016
Q2 2017
Q2 2017
Shadow Warrior 2: Keine DRM-Maßnahmen, keine Entschärfung für den deutschen Markt und viele Grafik-Optionen

Die PC-Version von Shadow Warrior 2 wird auf DirectX 11 basieren, Ultrawide-Monitore (21:9) unterstützen und eine variable (unlimitierte) Bildwiederholrate sowie einen Schieberegler für das Sichtfeld (FoV) bieten. Auch Support für SLI sowie Crossfire wird geboten. Zudem soll der Shooter über keine DRM-Maßnahmen (auch kein Denuvo) verfügen. Grafik-Features wie Bewegungsunschärfe, Chromatic Aberration, Depth of Field, "Dreck auf der Kamera" und Blendeffekte können ausgeschaltet werden. Die deutsche Version soll nicht entschärft worden sein (in Bezug auf Gewaltdarstellung). Umsetzungen für Mac und Linux folgen später.

Die folgende Übersicht der PC-Features wurde im Steam-Forum zusammengetragen, basierend auf Aussagen von den Entwicklern.

Confirmed features
  • No Denuvo or any form of DRM
  • Uncapped FPS, Variable refresh rates available
  • 21:9 Ultrawide support
  • Controller support
  • Photo Mode with features like FOV, post process, exposure, filters, camera tilt, hi-res screenshots and slowmotion
  • Uses DX11
  • Temporal AA support
  • SSAA support
  • Sli support
  • Customizable crosshair
  • AMD Eyefinity and NVIDIA Surround support (HUD and movies are automatically constrained to the center display)
  • Resolution scale slider
  • Full key mapping
  • FOV slider
  • Playing at 1080p ( at ultra settings ) FPS rates are = In a 660 - 40 fps / On a 970 - 60 fps
  • Texture quality = 2 gb - High textures / 4 gb - Ultra textures
  • You can turn off almost the entire HUD and Ui if you want, eg. Damage numbers and the enemy health bars.
  • You can disable and edit chromatic aberration / lens dirt / motion blur / DOF / lens flare
  • Steam Cloud support
  • Crossfire support
  • Linux and Mac versions are upcoming. No support at launch.

OTHER GAME FEATURES
  • No regional censorship (eg Germany or Australia )
  • Crossplay with GOG players
  • Coop is 100% optional and campaing never forces you to buddy up.
  • Ancient Chinese Secrets ;)

Quelle: Steam-Forum, DSOGaming

Kommentare

Mentiri schrieb am
Zur not "ab 18" machen und alles ist erlaubt, solange keine Nazis dabei sind.
Kajetan schrieb am
Ich hab zwar kein Interesse am MP, aber Cross-Play über Steam-GOG-Versionen hinweg ist klasse. The more, the merrier.
Sprich, offenbar ist die Steam-Version nicht mit dem Steam-DRM gekoppelt und kann auch ohne Steam gestartet werden?
die-wc-ente schrieb am
Marobod hat geschrieben:Ich habe das Gefuehl, daß die unbedingt mein Geld wollen

Dann geb es ihnen doch :D
Todesglubsch schrieb am
Also erscheint das Spiel offiziell in Deutschland mit USK-Flatschen oder nicht?
Shadow Warrior 1 ist da ja noch durchgerasselt - aber bisher gab's wohl auch noch keinen Indexantrag.
Marobod schrieb am
Ich habe das Gefuehl, daß die unbedingt mein Geld wollen
