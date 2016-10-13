Shadow Warrior 2: Keine DRM-Maßnahmen, keine Entschärfung für den deutschen Markt und viele Grafik-Optionen - 4Players.de

Zur not "ab 18" machen und alles ist erlaubt, solange keine Nazis dabei sind.
von Marcel Kleffmann,
Shadow Warrior 2: Keine DRM-Maßnahmen, keine Entschärfung für den deutschen Markt und viele Grafik-Optionen
Die PC-Version von Shadow Warrior 2 wird auf DirectX 11 basieren, Ultrawide-Monitore (21:9) unterstützen und eine variable (unlimitierte) Bildwiederholrate sowie einen Schieberegler für das Sichtfeld (FoV) bieten. Auch Support für SLI sowie Crossfire wird geboten. Zudem soll der Shooter über keine DRM-Maßnahmen (auch kein Denuvo) verfügen. Grafik-Features wie Bewegungsunschärfe, Chromatic Aberration, Depth of Field, "Dreck auf der Kamera" und Blendeffekte können ausgeschaltet werden. Die deutsche Version soll nicht entschärft worden sein (in Bezug auf Gewaltdarstellung). Umsetzungen für Mac und Linux folgen später.
Die folgende Übersicht der PC-Features wurde im Steam-Forum zusammengetragen, basierend auf Aussagen von den Entwicklern.
Confirmed features
OTHER GAME FEATURES
Letztes aktuelles Video: Spielszenen Cyber Wang und Chainsaw Katana
- No Denuvo or any form of DRM
- Uncapped FPS, Variable refresh rates available
- 21:9 Ultrawide support
- Controller support
- Photo Mode with features like FOV, post process, exposure, filters, camera tilt, hi-res screenshots and slowmotion
- Uses DX11
- Temporal AA support
- SSAA support
- Sli support
- Customizable crosshair
- AMD Eyefinity and NVIDIA Surround support (HUD and movies are automatically constrained to the center display)
- Resolution scale slider
- Full key mapping
- FOV slider
- Playing at 1080p ( at ultra settings ) FPS rates are = In a 660 - 40 fps / On a 970 - 60 fps
- Texture quality = 2 gb - High textures / 4 gb - Ultra textures
- You can turn off almost the entire HUD and Ui if you want, eg. Damage numbers and the enemy health bars.
- You can disable and edit chromatic aberration / lens dirt / motion blur / DOF / lens flare
- Steam Cloud support
- Crossfire support
- Linux and Mac versions are upcoming. No support at launch.
- No regional censorship (eg Germany or Australia )
- Crossplay with GOG players
- Coop is 100% optional and campaing never forces you to buddy up.
- Ancient Chinese Secrets ;)
