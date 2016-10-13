Shadow Warrior 2: Kostenloser Zusatzinhalt "The Way of The Wang" mit sieben Herausforderungen und mehr - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Shadow Warrior 2: Kostenloser Zusatzinhalt "The Way of The Wang" mit sieben Herausforderungen und mehr
Für Shadow Warrior 2 ist die kostenlose Erweiterung "The Way of the Wang" via Steam und GOG veröffentlicht worden (1,1 GB). Nach der Installation öffnet sich ein neuer Bereich in der Stadt und erlaubt den Zugang zu sieben speziellen Herausforderungen für Lo Wang. Neben einer neuen Waffe (Fist of Gozu) gibt es drei weitere Crafting-Rezepte, mit denen man die Basiswerte von Waffen aufwerten, negative Effekte von Edelsteinen entfernen und Edelsteine mit Waffen verschmelzen kann. Auch drei weitere Schwierigkeitsstufen für "Insane" werden geboten.
The Way of The Wang DLC includes:
Updates Include:
Photo mode:
- Fixed photo mode camera orientation reset when changing fov
Engine fixes:
- Fixed 'Saved Games' relocation
- Corrected blade intersection test
- Fixed missing shadows after changing a map or weather
- Gamepad sensitivity curve adjustments
Gameplay fixes:
- Fixed blob transformation when he is electrocuted
- Fixed Warlord force slash bug
- Fixed incorrect Vanish behavior
- 'Plasmoid' camera clipping fixed
- Pickup item disappearing on hard landing fixed
- Alt weapon ammo counter fixed
- Mech: fix for minigun and grenades killing other enemies
- Fixes for places where player could get stuck
- Added missing minimaps
- Fixed 'Second Chance' skill trigger on Blob transformation
- Various audio fixes
Multiplayer fixes:
- Fixed rotation of some quest items
- Fixed damage caused effects for other co-op players
- Fixed a bug where co-op partners get level up while still in loading process
- Fixed disappearing weapon after cutscenes in some circumstances
- Some optimizations
- Fixed quest sword not showing up for clients
- Fixed barrier not spawning when fighting the last boss
- Fixed a situation in which client is blocked in hub after he is teleported to a cutscene from active mission
- Fixed chi and health not regenerating while in hub for client that teleporting to a cutscene
- Fixed client spawning outside of temple when dying during the fight with acolytes
- Fixed a possibility for a client to be forcibly teleported to a level from hub
- Fixed quest giver Kamiko not spawning for clients in hub area
- Fixed client block on 018kmh after last cutscene
- Fixed door sigil for clients
- Fixed taking damage from neutral opponents
- Fixed anvil not showing for clients
- Fixed Kamiko's spikes remaining on map for clients
- Fixed an issue with client seeing closed vault doors after he joined during a cutscene
UI:
- Levels of other players are visible on their avatars
- Players will get notifications via multiplayer chat about teammate's death, level up, connecting and disconnecting
