Shadow Warrior 2: Patch 1.1.7.0: Lo Wang muss Weihnachten retten - 4Players.de

Shadow Warrior 2
Arcade-Shooter
Entwickler: Flying Wild Hog
Publisher: Devolver Digital
Release:
13.10.2016
Q2 2017
Q2 2017
Test: Shadow Warrior 2
83

“Blöde Sprüche, übertriebene Gewalt und viel Action. Shadow Warrior 2 ist ein richtig guter Shooter alter Bauart, dem zu schnell die Puste ausgeht.”

Vorschau: Shadow Warrior 2
 
 
Vorschau: Shadow Warrior 2
 
 

Shadow Warrior 2
Shadow Warrior 2 - Patch 1.1.7.0: Lo Wang muss Weihnachten retten

Shadow Warrior 2 (Shooter) von Devolver Digital
Shadow Warrior 2 (Shooter) von Devolver Digital - Bildquelle: Devolver Digital
Auch für Shadow Warrior 2 ist ein kostenloses Holiday-Update mit Schnee, "weihnachtlichen" Gegnern und einer Weihnachtsrettungsmission für Lo Wang veröffentlicht worden. Der damit verbundene Patch auf Version 1.1.7.0 (ca. 1,1 GB) fügt außerdem eine Filterfunktion für Edelsteine hinzu.

UI:
  • Added gem filtering
  • Fixed inventory hang bug 
  • Added option for canceling conversations using "Escape" on keyboard or "B button" on gamepad 
  • Fixed calculating multiline label size 
  • Added hiding client hud after a challenge 
  • Fixed gem crafting exploit 
  • Fixed an issue with embedding elemental gems 
  • Fixed an input bug that could occur after dying in challenges while in menus 
  • Fixed crafting gems that are restricted to weapons

Multiplayer:
  • Various stability fixes
  • Fixed a possible crash after using explosive bolts

Photo mode:
  • Fixed "Lock in first person" screenshots
  • Fixed "screenshot" command in photo mode 
  • Fixed exposure increasing

Gameplay fixes:
  • Slight improvements to double jump
  • Fixed teleporting after loading bug 
  • Weapon history fixes

Letztes aktuelles Video: Holiday-Update


Quelle: Flying Wild Hog

Kommentare

German Paddy schrieb am
Uuuups.... - Hab total verpennt,das da ja noch ein gutes Game auf den Markt kommen soll!! :cry:
Hab den 1.Teil für PS4 und wollte mir auf jeden Fall Teil 2 kaufen. Teil 1 finde ich richtig krass gut, und eine klasse Alternative zum neuen Doom (4?1?)
Mal schnell einen Link für England aufmachen...!! :D
Funkee schrieb am
Haha das Video :mrgreen: .
schrieb am

