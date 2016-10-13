Shadow Warrior 2: Patch 1.1.7.0: Lo Wang muss Weihnachten retten - 4Players.de

Auch für Shadow Warrior 2
ist ein kostenloses Holiday-Update mit Schnee, "weihnachtlichen" Gegnern und einer Weihnachtsrettungsmission für Lo Wang veröffentlicht
worden. Der damit verbundene Patch auf Version 1.1.7.0 (ca. 1,1 GB) fügt außerdem eine Filterfunktion für Edelsteine hinzu.UI:
- Added gem filtering
- Fixed inventory hang bug
- Added option for canceling conversations using "Escape" on keyboard or "B button" on gamepad
- Fixed calculating multiline label size
- Added hiding client hud after a challenge
- Fixed gem crafting exploit
- Fixed an issue with embedding elemental gems
- Fixed an input bug that could occur after dying in challenges while in menus
- Fixed crafting gems that are restricted to weapons
Multiplayer:
- Various stability fixes
- Fixed a possible crash after using explosive bolts
Photo mode:
- Fixed "Lock in first person" screenshots
- Fixed "screenshot" command in photo mode
- Fixed exposure increasing
Gameplay fixes:
- Slight improvements to double jump
- Fixed teleporting after loading bug
- Weapon history fixes
