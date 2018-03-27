Sea Of Thieves: Version 1.0.1: "Full-Game-Update" zum Download (bis zu 20 GB) - 4Players.de

Sea Of Thieves
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Rare
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
20.03.2018
20.03.2018
Test: Sea Of Thieves
68
68
68
Nachrichten

von ,

Sea of Thieves - Version 1.0.1: "Full-Game-Update" zum Download (bis zu 20 GB)

Sea Of Thieves (Action) von Microsoft
Sea Of Thieves (Action) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Für Sea of Thieves ist die Aktualisierung auf Version 1.0.1 erschienen. Im Gegensatz zu einem Patch bezeichnen die Entwickler die Aktualisierung als "Full-Game-Update", das viele Bugfixes und Stabilitäts- sowie Performanceverbesserungen vornimmt. Die Downloadgröße auf Xbox One ist knapp 10 GB. Auf Xbox One X und Windows-10-PCs müssen 19 GB respektive 19,5 GB runtergeladen werden. Die nächsten Patches sollen kleiner ausfallen, heißt es.



Fixed Issues
  • Players who have redeemed their Black Dog Pack pre-order code will now correctly see these items in their in-game chests. Not received your code? Check your Xbox Live messages over the next couple of days.
  • Characters should no longer lose details such as hair colour and scars.
  • When digging up a chest, there is no longer a chance that it will be impossible to pick up
  • Players should no longer intermittently be missing items and weapons when loading into the game
  • Weapon, clothing and ship cosmetic changes made after migrating server will now persist across sessions
  • Players will now correctly see other players titles
  • Snakes will now behave correctly, turning to face the player when agitated
  • Animal and skeleton movement around slopes has been improved
  • The game will no longer enter an unresponsive state after accepting a game invitation whilst matchmaking
  • Merchant Alliance notifications for handing in various items have been corrected
  • Lighting has been tweaked in order to improve performance on multiple islands and outposts
  • Fixed tinnitus sound which persists after being killed by multiple explosive barrels.
  • Seagulls now fly over floating barrels.
  • Players can no longer be held by a seemingly invisible Kraken tentacle.
  • Fixed a range of potential game crashes.

Performance Improvements
Significant performance optimisations across all platforms, specifically targeting the 4K native resolution of Xbox One X.
  • Drastically reduced the likelihood of tearing when using the small ship.
  • Reduced the likelihood of tearing when inside the Taverns.
  • Sizeable framerate improvements when traversing large islands.
  • Reduced likelihood of framerate hitches when navigating outposts.
  • Optimised Foliage for smoother experience in overgrown jungle areas.
Further improvements and optimisations for all platforms are ongoing.

Known Issues
  • Player gold and reputation can be delayed when cashing in a reward.
  • Player achievements can be delayed.
     For an update on both of these issues, please read our Launch Update written by Executive Producer, Joe Neate.
  • Bounty quest skeletons sometimes do not spawn or cannot be found.
     If you encounter this bug, a potential work around is to sail away from the island until it’s out of range, and then sail back in to trigger the Island Name banners.
  • Joining a player whose ship is parked at an active skeleton fort will prevent the joining player’s radial menus being opened.
  • Rare Lore Items throughout the world will read in English, regardless of current language settings.
  • "Hunter of Cursed Crews", Commendation is not updating.
  • Players may become comically smaller after fighting the Kraken.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Exklusive Spielszenen


Quelle: Microsoft, Rare
Sea Of Thieves
Kommentare

Oshikai schrieb am
Yay, darf ich den PC die Nacht wieder laufen lassen.. -.-
Jaydn66 schrieb am
Die Leute zu zwingen wegen einem Bugfix das komplette Spiel erneut laden zu müssen ist frech. Wenn man dann im gleichen Atemzug auf Twitter liest das ein "kleiner Patch", der das Gleiche bewirkt hätte einen Tag länger gedauert hätte. Warum dann nicht einen Tag länger am Patch arbeiten und die Leute nur mit 1GB oder etwas in der Größenordnung konfrontieren? Ebenso undurchdacht wie das Spielprinzip scheint die Roadmap zu sein. Egal ob Patch, Hotfix oder Content, alles scheint mit einem Würfelbecher entschieden zu werden. Das gleiche mit der Todessteuer. Nach einem Aufschrei in der Community heißt es auf einmal das es nur falsch kommuniziert wurde. Wie die Fähnchen im Wind, oder besser gesagt auf stürmischer See.
Mal schauen was die Zukunft bringt. Via Gamepass gerne mal in einem halben Jahr sollte das Spiel dann noch existieren.
Jondoan schrieb am
Schon irgendwie zynisch diese Bezeichnung. Beim Lesen der Überschrift dachte ich schon, durch den Patch wird SoT zu einem "Full Game" ... :ugly: war wohl nix!
