Sea Of Thieves: Version 1.0.1: "Full-Game-Update" zum Download (bis zu 20 GB) - 4Players.de

Jaydn66 schrieb am 27.03.2018 um 18:39 Uhr

Die Leute zu zwingen wegen einem Bugfix das komplette Spiel erneut laden zu müssen ist frech. Wenn man dann im gleichen Atemzug auf Twitter liest das ein "kleiner Patch", der das Gleiche bewirkt hätte einen Tag länger gedauert hätte. Warum dann nicht einen Tag länger am Patch arbeiten und die Leute nur mit 1GB oder etwas in der Größenordnung konfrontieren? Ebenso undurchdacht wie das Spielprinzip scheint die Roadmap zu sein. Egal ob Patch, Hotfix oder Content, alles scheint mit einem Würfelbecher entschieden zu werden. Das gleiche mit der Todessteuer. Nach einem Aufschrei in der Community heißt es auf einmal das es nur falsch kommuniziert wurde. Wie die Fähnchen im Wind, oder besser gesagt auf stürmischer See.

Mal schauen was die Zukunft bringt. Via Gamepass gerne mal in einem halben Jahr sollte das Spiel dann noch existieren.