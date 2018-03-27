Sea Of Thieves: Version 1.0.1: "Full-Game-Update" zum Download (bis zu 20 GB) - 4Players.de

Fixed Issues
- Players who have redeemed their Black Dog Pack pre-order code will now correctly see these items in their in-game chests. Not received your code? Check your Xbox Live messages over the next couple of days.
- Characters should no longer lose details such as hair colour and scars.
- When digging up a chest, there is no longer a chance that it will be impossible to pick up
- Players should no longer intermittently be missing items and weapons when loading into the game
- Weapon, clothing and ship cosmetic changes made after migrating server will now persist across sessions
- Players will now correctly see other players titles
- Snakes will now behave correctly, turning to face the player when agitated
- Animal and skeleton movement around slopes has been improved
- The game will no longer enter an unresponsive state after accepting a game invitation whilst matchmaking
- Merchant Alliance notifications for handing in various items have been corrected
- Lighting has been tweaked in order to improve performance on multiple islands and outposts
- Fixed tinnitus sound which persists after being killed by multiple explosive barrels.
- Seagulls now fly over floating barrels.
- Players can no longer be held by a seemingly invisible Kraken tentacle.
- Fixed a range of potential game crashes.
Performance Improvements
Significant performance optimisations across all platforms, specifically targeting the 4K native resolution of Xbox One X.
- Drastically reduced the likelihood of tearing when using the small ship.
- Reduced the likelihood of tearing when inside the Taverns.
- Sizeable framerate improvements when traversing large islands.
- Reduced likelihood of framerate hitches when navigating outposts.
- Optimised Foliage for smoother experience in overgrown jungle areas.
Known Issues
- Player gold and reputation can be delayed when cashing in a reward.
- Player achievements can be delayed.
For an update on both of these issues, please read our Launch Update written by Executive Producer, Joe Neate.
- Bounty quest skeletons sometimes do not spawn or cannot be found.
If you encounter this bug, a potential work around is to sail away from the island until it’s out of range, and then sail back in to trigger the Island Name banners.
- Joining a player whose ship is parked at an active skeleton fort will prevent the joining player’s radial menus being opened.
- Rare Lore Items throughout the world will read in English, regardless of current language settings.
- "Hunter of Cursed Crews", Commendation is not updating.
- Players may become comically smaller after fighting the Kraken.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Exklusive Spielszenen