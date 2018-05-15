Sea Of Thieves: Patch 1.0.7 bringt "geschlossene Crews" (Gruppe nur mit Freunden) - 4Players.de

Für Sea of Thieves steht der Patch 1.0.7 zum Download bereit. Fortan wird es möglich sein, "offene Crews" (wie bisher) und "geschlossene Crews" (Gruppe nur mit Freunden) zu erstellen. Wenn man unter der Wasseroberfläche ist, werden Spielername, Gamertag und Titel nicht mehr angezeigt (mehr Stealth-Aspekte). Auch an der Performance, gerade bei Seegefechten, Schwertkämpfen und Kraken-Angriffen, soll gearbeitet worden sein.
"This Seat is Taken - Players now have two crew type options available to them, Open and Closed Crews.
Open Crews: This option works in the same way you’re used to. For the Galleon, an open crew will match four players together while also replacing players who leave during a game. For the Sloop, two players will be matched together, with a leaving player being replaced when possible.
Closed Crews: This option allows a single player to begin a game on either a Galleon or a Sloop, allowing friends to join in when they’re available. You can now play with any configuration of players up to the limit on each ship, which is 4 players on the Galleon and 2 players on the Sloop, as well as preventing non-friends from being able to join you. This option replaces the 3 player Galleon and Solo Sloop options in the Main Menu.
Coming Soon: Additional functionality coming soon for Open and Closed Crews includes the ability to dynamically switch between Open and Closed while in the game, in addition to being able to make a session fully private by preventing friends joining."
Das vollständige Change-Log findet ihr hier.
von Marcel Kleffmann,