Sea of Thieves: Glitch nach Update lässt Fernrohr im Schritt der Piraten erscheinen - 4Players.de





Nicht alle Updates funktionieren wie gewollt - das gilt offenbar auch für Rares Piratenspiel Sea of Thieves : Wie Eurogamer.net berichtet, sorgte die jüngste Neuerung dafür, dass das Fernglas in manchen Situationen im Schritt der Spielfigur erscheint, was alberne Spieler natürlich fleißig für Foto-Shootings in verfänglichen Posen ausnutzten ( etwa auf Reddit , siehe das untere Bild von Nutzer "Drty_2").



Mit dem Update nach dem Cursed-Sails-Event sind aber auch weniger bizarre Neuerungen hinzugekommen: Dazu gehört z.B. das zeitbegrenzte "Bilge Rat"-Abenteuer, das sich auf Kämpfe mit den hinzugefügten verfluchten Kanonenkugeln konzentriert. Bei ihnen handelt es sich um die Munition, mit denen die Skelett-Crews während des Cursed-Sails-Events Unheil stifteten, so Eurogamer:



"These are a rare item, and can be found by scouring abandoned barrels on your travels. Once acquired, cursed cannonballs can be loaded into your ship's regular cannon and fired at passing crews. Instead of leaving a nasty hole in their hull, however, the new weapons have powerful magical effects: temporarily putting crews to sleep, for instance, or perhaps sealing opponents' resource crates. All of which adds a hint of unpredictability to firefights out on the waves. The new Bilge Rat Adventure also introduces new commendation challenges built around cursed combat, and players that prove their worth in battle can earn doubloons to purchase special limited-time rewards in the form of three new Bilge Rat titles and the Wailing Barnacle weapons set. This includes a fancy looking Pistol, Eye of Reach, Blunderbuss, and Cutlass."

