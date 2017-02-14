For Honor: Erfordert eine dauerhafte Online-Verbindung - auch in der Story-Kampagne - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
For Honor erfordert eine dauerhafte Online-Verbindung - auch in der Story-Kampagne
Gestern tauchte ein Verpackungsbild (Boxart) von For Honor auf, auf dem zu lesen war, dass das Spiel eine dauerhafte Internetverbindung erfordern würde. Daraufhin fragte ein NeoGAF-Mitglied beim Community-Manager von Ubisoft nach. "UbiJurassic" stellte klar, dass For Honor eine dauerhafte Online-Verbindung erfordern würde. Der Grund: Das Fortschrittsystem des Spiels wird online gespeichert und einige Elemente des Systems würden sowohl in der Geschichte (Story-Kampagne) als auch im Mehrspieler-Modus zum Einsatz kommen.
"We can confirm that For Honor is an always online experience. Some elements of progression, which is hosted online, are shared across story and multiplayer modes. Players will need to be connected to the Internet at all times to play For Honor."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Feedback aus der Closed Alpha
"We can confirm that For Honor is an always online experience. Some elements of progression, which is hosted online, are shared across story and multiplayer modes. Players will need to be connected to the Internet at all times to play For Honor."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Feedback aus der Closed Alpha