Planet Coaster: Großes Beta-Update steht bereit und vergrößert die Parkfläche - 4Players.de

Planet Coaster
Aufbau-Strategie
Release:
17.11.2016
Vorschau: Planet Coaster
 
 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Nachrichten

Planet Coaster: Großes Beta-Update steht bereit und vergrößert die Parkfläche

Planet Coaster (Strategie) von Frontier Developments
Planet Coaster (Strategie) von Frontier Developments - Bildquelle: Frontier Developments
Am 17. November wird Planet Coaster für PC erscheinen. Käufer der Thrillseeker Edition haben bereits seit dem Wochenende Zugriff auf die Beta-Version und eben diese Beta-Fassung ist mit einem großen Update (3,3 GB) erweitert worden. Drei neue Attraktionen (Rolling River, Invincible, Chair-O-Plane), Luftballons, weitere Shops (thematische Hüte, Mayonnaise), zwei Entertainer und diverse Verbesserungen kommen ins Spiel. Außerdem wurde das Hilfesystem freigeschaltet, die Szenario-Balance überabeitet und die Größe der Fläche des Freizeitparks vergrößert - um den Faktor 2,5. Am Tag des Verkaufsstarts sollen dann die letzten Szenarien, Steam-Achievements und Steam-Sammelkarten folgen.

  • New rides: Rolling River, Invincible, Chair-O-Plane
    These three new attractions are the perfect addition to your parks; you can add the stunning new Rolling River water ride, create a new epic coaster with the Invincible, or add a more gentle touch with the Chair-O-Plane! How exciting!
  • BALLOONS!! The latest addition to the Planet Coaster shops is an all-time favourite, balloon shop Loony Blooons! We can’t wait to see your guests walking around with their colourful souvenirs. And even better, each balloon is on a string!
  • More Shop news: Themed hats, mayonnaise for Monsieur Frites
    We have also added a variety of hats to be purchased in the Hat Shops, themed to Western, Sci-fi, and Fantasy; so your guests will have loads more options for funky headwear! Lastly, your guests can now choose to top their fries with... mayonnaise (YES, HOLLAND REPRESENT!), to give them the best of flavours at Monsieur Frites shops.
  • Two new entertainers!
    You've already had some sneak previews of the two last additions to the park staff, but we’re so happy they are finally ready to join the family: give a warm welcome to Miss Elly, our Western hot shot patrolling the grounds, and Tiki Chicken, the fiery, community-created flavour maker.
  • Help System: to... help!
  • Scenario balancing to Pirate Battles and Monolith
    Thanks to your valuable feedback over the past few days of beta, we have made some balancing changes to the two Beta Scenarios even further; try your hand at them again and see if you can still pass them both with three stars!
  • UI flow improvements
    The panel in the info panel and park management will now remember the last tab you were on; so you will not have to search for your active tabs again.
  • More lights hooked up to Coaster Trigger system
    Get the most of triggered events with even more lighting options to spruce up your coaster ride!
  • VIP Staff Pass now supports facial hair
    Get all the beards going this Movember!
  • Polish, QOL and Balancing - more of this
  • More optimisations: the team has been working hard over the last few weeks to get framerate up even further for a smooth experience, and today's update has the latest fruits of their labours.
  • Stability and compatibility improvements
  • Boids: Flocking Pigeons!
  • And last but not least, by popular demand, your PARK AREA IS NOW OVER 2.5 TIMES BIGGER THAN BEFORE! As a result of the team's hard work on optimisations, they have increased your park sizes. You’ll have even more space to put down rides, build crazy coasters, and craft intricate landscapes your guests will absolutely love!

Letztes aktuelles Video: Dark Ride


Quelle: Frontier Developments

Kommentare

Modern Day Cowboy schrieb am
Mir gefällt Planet Coaster eigentlich ganz gut, aber ich find dass es abseits der reichhaltigen Auswahl an Rollercoastern (auch dank des Workshops) zu wenige andere Fahrgeschäfte gibt, ich bilde mir ein dass es da in RCT3 viel mehr gab... und die 2 die dazu gekommen sind (+ ein weiterer Coastertyp) sind dann auch nicht so viel...
casanoffi schrieb am
Wobei man dazu sagen muss, dass sich Frontier mit Planet Coaster schon lange in der Entwicklung befindet und selbst die frühe Alpha Version bereits ungewöhnlich Bug-frei war.
Insofern würde ich hier den Vergleich zu Battlefield & Co definitiv scheuen.
Das einzige große Fragezeichen ist der Wirtschaftsteil - von dem man bisher nichts gesehen hat.
ronny_83 schrieb am
Ist doch wie bei Battlefield und Co. Die nennen es Beta oder Betatests, aber letztendlich passiert da nicht mehr viel. Find es auch bei Battlefield jedes Mal auf´s neue lächerlich, dass die ein bis zwei Wochen vor Release öffentliche Betatests machen. Sollen sie es doch gleich Demo nennen. Denn in der Verkaufsversion fließt von den Meldungen so gut wie nix mehr rein.
adventureFAN schrieb am
Ja, woraus ich aber hinaus will: Die beta wird in 2. Tagen dann wohl einfach nur in Release-Version umbenannt. Glaub kaum, dass es bis dahin dann noch große Änderungen geben wird.
llove7 schrieb am
Das Update ist wahrscheinlich noch in der Beta zu Release sind die Fehler darin dann vielleicht behoben ;(
schrieb am

