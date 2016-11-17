Planet Coaster: Großes Beta-Update steht bereit und vergrößert die Parkfläche - 4Players.de

Modern Day Cowboy schrieb am 15.11.2016 um 17:33 Uhr

Mir gefällt Planet Coaster eigentlich ganz gut, aber ich find dass es abseits der reichhaltigen Auswahl an Rollercoastern (auch dank des Workshops) zu wenige andere Fahrgeschäfte gibt, ich bilde mir ein dass es da in RCT3 viel mehr gab... und die 2 die dazu gekommen sind (+ ein weiterer Coastertyp) sind dann auch nicht so viel...