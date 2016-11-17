Planet Coaster: Großes Beta-Update steht bereit und vergrößert die Parkfläche - 4Players.de

Mir gefällt Planet Coaster eigentlich ganz gut, aber ich find dass es abseits der reichhaltigen Auswahl an Rollercoastern (auch dank des Workshops) zu wenige andere Fahrgeschäfte gibt, ich bilde mir ein dass es da in RCT3 viel mehr gab... und die 2 die dazu gekommen sind (+ ein weiterer Coastertyp) sind dann auch nicht so viel...
von Marcel Kleffmann,
Planet Coaster: Großes Beta-Update steht bereit und vergrößert die Parkfläche
Am 17. November wird Planet Coaster für PC erscheinen. Käufer der Thrillseeker Edition haben bereits seit dem Wochenende Zugriff auf die Beta-Version und eben diese Beta-Fassung ist mit einem großen Update (3,3 GB) erweitert worden. Drei neue Attraktionen (Rolling River, Invincible, Chair-O-Plane), Luftballons, weitere Shops (thematische Hüte, Mayonnaise), zwei Entertainer und diverse Verbesserungen kommen ins Spiel. Außerdem wurde das Hilfesystem freigeschaltet, die Szenario-Balance überabeitet und die Größe der Fläche des Freizeitparks vergrößert - um den Faktor 2,5. Am Tag des Verkaufsstarts sollen dann die letzten Szenarien, Steam-Achievements und Steam-Sammelkarten folgen.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Dark Ride
- New rides: Rolling River, Invincible, Chair-O-Plane
These three new attractions are the perfect addition to your parks; you can add the stunning new Rolling River water ride, create a new epic coaster with the Invincible, or add a more gentle touch with the Chair-O-Plane! How exciting!
- BALLOONS!! The latest addition to the Planet Coaster shops is an all-time favourite, balloon shop Loony Blooons! We can’t wait to see your guests walking around with their colourful souvenirs. And even better, each balloon is on a string!
- More Shop news: Themed hats, mayonnaise for Monsieur Frites
We have also added a variety of hats to be purchased in the Hat Shops, themed to Western, Sci-fi, and Fantasy; so your guests will have loads more options for funky headwear! Lastly, your guests can now choose to top their fries with... mayonnaise (YES, HOLLAND REPRESENT!), to give them the best of flavours at Monsieur Frites shops.
- Two new entertainers!
You've already had some sneak previews of the two last additions to the park staff, but we’re so happy they are finally ready to join the family: give a warm welcome to Miss Elly, our Western hot shot patrolling the grounds, and Tiki Chicken, the fiery, community-created flavour maker.
- Help System: to... help!
- Scenario balancing to Pirate Battles and Monolith
Thanks to your valuable feedback over the past few days of beta, we have made some balancing changes to the two Beta Scenarios even further; try your hand at them again and see if you can still pass them both with three stars!
- UI flow improvements
The panel in the info panel and park management will now remember the last tab you were on; so you will not have to search for your active tabs again.
- More lights hooked up to Coaster Trigger system
Get the most of triggered events with even more lighting options to spruce up your coaster ride!
- VIP Staff Pass now supports facial hair
Get all the beards going this Movember!
- Polish, QOL and Balancing - more of this
- More optimisations: the team has been working hard over the last few weeks to get framerate up even further for a smooth experience, and today's update has the latest fruits of their labours.
- Stability and compatibility improvements
- Boids: Flocking Pigeons!
- And last but not least, by popular demand, your PARK AREA IS NOW OVER 2.5 TIMES BIGGER THAN BEFORE! As a result of the team's hard work on optimisations, they have increased your park sizes. You’ll have even more space to put down rides, build crazy coasters, and craft intricate landscapes your guests will absolutely love!
