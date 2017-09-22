Project CARS 2: 60 Rennstrecken mit mehr als 130 Layouts - 4Players.de

Project CARS 2
Simulation
Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe
Release:
22.09.2017
Project CARS 2: 60 Rennstrecken mit mehr als 130 Layouts

Project CARS 2 (Rennspiel) von Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe
Insgesamt 60 Strecken mit über 130 Layouts wird es in Project CARS 2 geben (Überblick). Laut den Slightly Mad Studios sind das 20 Strecken mehr als im Vorgänger. Die ausgewählten Rennkurse sollen ausreichend Stoff für die neun Motorsport-Disziplinen (29 Rennserien) bieten, die das Rennspiel bieten wird. Sämtliche Strecken wollen die Entwickler gescannt und damit möglichst authentisch nachgebildet haben. Tag-und-Nachtwechsel sowie Wetter (Eis, Schnee, Nebel, Regen, Wind) sollen die Strecken ebenfalls abwechslungreicher machen. Das Rennspiel soll demnach am 22. September 2017 für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen.

Europa
  • Autodromo Internacional do Algarve
  • Azure Circuit
  • Azure Coast (5 Layouts)
  • Bannochbrae Road Circuit
  • Brands Hatch (2 Layouts)
  • Brno
  • Cadwell Park (3 Layouts)
  • Chesterfield Karting Circuit
  • Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (3 Layouts)
  • Donington Park (2 Layouts)
  • Glencairn Karting Circuit (6 Layouts)
  • Greenwood Karting Circuit
  • Hockenheimring (3 Layouts)
  • Hockenheimring Classic
  • Hockenheimring Rallycross
  • Autodromo Internazionale Enzo E Dino Ferrari Imola
  • Knockhill Racing Circuit (5 Layouts)
  • Knockhill Rallycross
  • Lånkebanen Rallycross (Hell)
  • Circuit de 24 Heures du Mans ( 2 Layouts)
  • Le Mans Karting International
  • Rallycross of Loheac
  • Lydden Hill (2 Layouts)
  • Mercedes-Benz Driving Events Ice Track (6 Layouts)
  • Autodromo Nazionale Monza (2 Layouts)
  • Autodromo Nazionale Monza Historic (3 Layouts)
  • Nürburgring Nordschleife (4 Layouts)
  • Nürburgring Grand Prix Track (4 Layouts)
  • Nürburgring Nordschleife + GP Combined
  • Motorsport Arena Oschersleben (3 Layouts)
  • Oulton Park (3 Layouts)
  • Red Bull Ring (3 Layouts)
  • Rouen les Essarts (2 Layouts)
  • Sampala Ice Circuit
  • Silverstone (4 Layouts)
  • Silverstone Classic
  • Snetterton (3 Layouts)
  • Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
  • Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps Historic
  • Summerton Karting Circuit (3 Layouts)
  • Wildcrest Rallycross (2 Layouts)
  • Circuit Zolder

Nordamerika
  • California Highway (5 Layouts)
  • Circuit of the Americas (COTA) (3 Layouts)
  • Daytona International Speedway (2 Layouts)
  • Daytona Rallycross
  • DirtFish (3 Layouts)
  • Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2 Layouts)
  • Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca
  • Long Beach Street Circuit
  • Mojave (5 Layouts)
  • Road America
  • Sonoma Raceway (3 Layouts)
  • Texas Motor Speedway (3 Layouts)
  • Watkins Glen International (2 Layouts)
  • Willow Springs International Raceway (2 Layouts)

Asien und Ozeanien
  • Bathurst Mount Panorama
  • Dubai Autodrome GP (4 Layouts)
  • Dubai Kartdrome
  • Fuji
  • Ruapuna Park (5 Layouts)
  • Sakitto (4 Layouts)
  • Sportsland Sugo
  • Zhuhai International Circuit

Letztes aktuelles Video: E3-Trailer 2017


Quelle: Slightly Mad Studios, Bandai Namco
Project CARS 2
