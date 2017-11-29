Project CARS 2: Großes Update verbessert KI, Handling, Audio sowie VR und bringt neuen Online-Modus

"Project CARS 2 Patch 1.3.0.0 Release Notes:
Online / Multiplayer
- New game mode – The Online Championship game mode is now available, allowing players to compete online in full championships, spanning multiple rounds.
- Fixed an exploit where some players could load custom setups in Community Events when Default Setups are enabled.
- Improved logging and syncing when joining online games already in progress.
- Fix for an online issue where players would be shown an incorrect error message when attempting to join a game session which was full.
- Online Reputation: When being kicked from a race, the system now checks your recent history to help decide if points should be deducted from your ranking score.
- Online Reputation: Fixed a bug where remaining players would not score for a win against disconnected players.
- Resolved a problem where a previously kicked player, joining back into a game after accepting an invite, would be auto-kicked.
- For players joining an active qualifying or practice session, there is now a 3-minute cut-off as the session approaches completion, after which it will no longer be possible to join the session.
- An error message is now displayed when an incorrect password is entered when joining a password-protected lobby.
Career
- New Invitational Event – McLaren 720S VIP Challenge.
- Fix for career multi-class races, so that the finish position within the class is used for series progression, rather than the overall race position.
- Nissan Skyline Silhouette, Nissan Skyline BNR32, Nissan R89C, and Porsche 961 can now be used in Career mode.
- Fix for an issue where pop-ups for unlocking Invitational events were displayed in the wrong location.
VR
- Improvements to the VR-specific replay camera system.
- Fix for screen dirt and rain drops not rendering correctly in VR.
- Fix for an issue when VR combined with NVIDIA Surround caused the game to attempt display of ultra-widescreen content in the VR headset.
- Changed the VR Gaze pointer behaviour to also hide when the UI is disabled in Photo Mode and Replays.
- Fix for VR Photo Mode initial FOV settings when switching camera mode.
- Fix for screenshots taken in VR Photo Mode not saving correctly to the
folder.
Controllers
- Logitech – Fix for G29 and G920 lock stops.
- Fanatec – improved anti-jolt and high-frequency anti-vibe on the CSWB series.
- Thrustmaster – Improvements for the 458 Italia.
- Improvements to various controller’s vibration effects.
GUI and HUD improvements
- Session information such as race duration is now displayed on the pre-race menu.
- Changed the HUD colouring scale for race rain tyres.
- Added a dialog to show replay saving progress.
- Change to the way the Start Type is displayed on the Round dialog so that it matches the Race Settings dialog.
- Fix for an issue where a menu would become disabled when moving ‘down’ from the bottom of the menu.
- Updates to various buttons to better indicate when a button is selected/highlighted.
- Fix for buttons on online post-race results screen so that they only show when they can be pressed.
- Fixed cases where the RPM Gauge on the HUD was not matching the actual RPM of the car.
- Fixed loading bar to become invisible when local loading is complete.
- Added new Help Text for Menu Spring Strength in FFB settings.
- Added fuel estimation to Tuning Setup screen and ICM.
- Added auto-scroll to a number of info feeds to prevent overlapping text.
- Added the name of the car setup currently in use to the ‘Setup’ button on the Pre-Race screen.
- Fix for fuel being displayed incorrectly as mass, not volume.
- Improvements to the lap timing and visual-split timing HUD widgets.
- Fix for incorrect number of records being counted on Community Event screen.
- Fixed an issue in Time Trial where Loaded Ghosts and Options on the Pre-Race menu were highlighted at the same time if the player added multiple ghosts in Time Trial.
- Fixed an issue where an incorrect weather forecast icon is displayed for the client in the lobby details screen.
Handling/Damage
- Various tyre behaviour tweaks and improvements to the different tyre compounds.
- Altered the pre-heating temperatures of various tyres to prevent them from being outside optimum temp range at race starts.
- New rain tyre compound improvements for Group C, GTP, all Formula cars, GT1, and LMP900.
- Driveline improvements with increased synchro effect for Hewland-type gearbox
- Lowered the time to jam gears together after a missed shift for all gearboxes.
- Changes to Vintage Lotus treaded tyres to improve wet speed balance.
- Altered radiator damage to make it more progressive, and not accumulate damage from minor impacts.
- Fix for issues with radiator settings on the Toyota GT86 GT4, and Rocket Bunny versions, which under some conditions were causing engine overheating.
- Changes to downshift protection based on vehicle speed.
- Lowered minimum shift time for cars with H-pattern racing gearboxes.
- Improved physics setup and damage for Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.8 AMG.
- Fixed missing radiator damage for Ford Escorts, and Ford Mustangs.
- Improvements to Formula Renault 3.5 default stable setup.
- Performance balancing changes to the LMP1, GT3 and GT4 Classes.
- Refinements to Vintage Low Grip tyre.
- Balanced performance for BMW M3 GT4, and Ford Mustang Boss 302 R1.
- Improved Modern Touring Car tyre compound.
- Road car tyres: Tuned the aquaplaning and more sensible behaviour in very deep water.
- Increased threshold for detaching front wings of Formula cars.
- Adjusted various default setups:
- – Aston DB11: Loose
- – Aston Vulcan: Loose, and Stable
- – BMW 320 TC: Stable
- – BMW M3 E30: Loose, and Stable
- – Chevy Camaro ZL1: Loose, and OEM
- – Ferrari 330 P4: Loose, and Stable
- – Ford Fusion Stockcar: Loose.
- BMW 2002 StanceWorks: Fixed tyre texture, better strut geometry for kingpin angle and scrub radius, improved drag centre of forces in the aero model.
AI
- Improved AI in low- and high-speed cornering.
- Improved balance between player and AI in wet conditions.
- Improvements to general AI behaviour and racecraft across all tracks.
- Tweaks to how AI are affected by snow and ice.
- Improvements to the AI driving on slick tyres in wet weather.
- AI Practice and Qualifying grip levels rebalanced to better match expected behaviour.
- Better balanced AI speed on corner exit.
- Generally improved the AI racing balance and ability across many tracks.
Audio
- Update to various AI car sounds.
- Added new sounds for lower pitch skidding.
- Improved AI audio levels in replays.
- Improvements to Lamborghini Huracán engine audio.
- Reduced the skid sounds for the McLaren 720S.
- Modified falloff curves for surface and skid sounds.
- Updated sound mix for replays, with improved reverb settings for tunnels and bridges.
- New tyre skid sound effects for treaded tyres.
- Fix for an issue with audio not panning to all speakers in 7.1 under certain conditions.
Tracks
- California Highway Stage 3 – Added an alternate start line to clean up occasional start line issues.
- DirtFish (all) – Fixed an issue with render flickering on main building.
- DirtFish Mill Run – Fix for an exploit to prevent unrealistic lap times (This includes a leaderboard reset for Time Trial and Community Events on DirtFish Mill Run to remove bogus lap times).
- Fuji – Fixed an issue with some render flickering on the front of the pit buildings.
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval – Updated dynamic marks, updated AI alternate start line for better cleaner starts.
- Circuit de 24 Heures du Mans – Fix for render flickering issue on the fence left of start straight, and in the curve entering the long straight.
- Lohéac – Fix for an issue on one kerb where the physics would didn’t behave correctly.
- Oulton Park – Fixed floating white lines near entry to pit lane.
- Red Bull Ring—National: Changed some dynamic barriers and fixed LODs.
- Red Bull Ring GP and National layouts – Fixes for various Replay and Pre-Race camera issues.
- Sakitto – Fixed various render popup issues.
- Fixed issues with the race start at various tracks.
- Adjusted the pit lane placement of Pit Limiter Entry and Exit boards at several tracks.
- Improvements to track cut settings at various tracks.
Vehicles
- Audi A1 Quattro – Rebalanced the AI in rain vs. dry.
- BAC Mono – New wet tyre compound.
- BMW 320 TC – Fixes for gaps in the rear of cockpit, and fixed cockpit display clipping.
- Caterham Seven 620 R – Improved wet tyre.
- Chevrolet Camaro 1969 – New suspension geometry to better match the Hotchkiss design at the rear and SLA up front.
- Chevrolet Corvette C7 Z06 – OEM setup differential opened up.
- Dallara DW12 Road – New player rain compound, and new AI wet grip adjustments.
- Formula X & Dallara IR-12 – Adjusted engine lifetime model.
- Ferrari 488 GT3 – Reduced extra slip allowance at low speeds for better stability.
- Ferrari F40 LM – Fixed various cockpit detail issues that were visible in VR.
- Ford Escort RS1600 – Adjusted dry and wet speeds for AI to match latest physics changes.
- Ford Falcon V8 Supercar – New rain compound.
- Ford Falcon V8 Superca – Added a new tyre carcass and made some minor improvements to car handling.
- Formula Renault 3.5 – Increased rolling drag and friction torque to AI to balance their speed on straights.
- Ginetta G40 – Improved AI tyre stiffness, grip and rolling resistance, to better match player, added new Junior tyre.
- KTM X-Bow GT4 – Changed spring and damper data, and added optional final drive ratio.
- Ligier JS P – Fixed exhaust positions.
- Ligier LMP3 – Fixed rear 3rd bump stop having no range adjustment.
- Lotus Type 51 – Increased players wet grip to better match the AI.
- Mazda MX-5 Radbul – Engine cooling and durability adjustment to prevent engine from blowing after one lap. New drift setup added.
- McLaren P1 GTR – Updated the differentials for Stable, and Loose default setups, for more stability and ease of driving.
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3 – Improved default setup to improve stability.
- Nissan Fairlady Z GTS – Various fixes enabling radiator damage, texture fixes, better drag balance, and bigger set of gear ratios.
- Nissan Fairlady Z GTS-II – Raised shift light RPM-trigger to 8,000 RPM.
- Nissan Skyline Super Silhouette – Boost adjustment for default setup to make the car more competitive with other Group 5 cars.
- Porsche 936/77 – Added a wider set of gear ratios.
- RWD P20 LMP2 – Changed shift lights to better match engine peak-power.
- Toyota GT86 – Altered aero positioning, and fixed an aero-lose problem without changing the setup.
- GT4 cars – Change to the tyre carcass model.
- LMP1 Cars – Fixed an issue where the AI weren’t using the hybrid system, causing an imbalance with the player.
- LMP2 cars – Reduced aero drag by 35lbf @ 150mph.
- Various road cars – Changed OEM tyres to the correct ones.
- Kart – Disabled differential setup adjustments, new tyre carcass construction.
- Improved dirt texture on various cars.
- Fixed mud and snow textures on various cars.
Other Improvements
- Fixed an issue in Time Trial where the player could load a ghost’s setup for a different car from the player’s car if the selected ghost was in the same class as the player’s car.
- Improved the rendering of the edges of LiveTrack puddles for off-road/off-track areas.
- Fixed an issue with mud and dust particles being visible inside cockpits.
- Improvements to the wet track darkening render effect.
- Much-improved motion blur and bokeh effects.
- Fix for an issue where, in certain cases, LiveTrack conditions could be carried over from one game type to another.
- Improved the synchronisation of clouds and rainfall, and the effects on cars.
- Fix for a red/yellow graphical glitch sometimes appearing on track surface.
- Fix for an occasional crash when switching shadow detail level.
- Fixed an intermittent crash when entering text for a new pit strategy.
- Fixed an issue where occasionally some AI cars would not move on the first viewing of a replay.
- Fix for an issue that would reset the player’s tuning setup to default when Pausing and choosing to return to pits.
- …and many other small tweaks, improvements and performance enhancements."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Test