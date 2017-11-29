Project CARS 2
Simulation
Release:
22.09.2017
22.09.2017
22.09.2017
22.09.2017
22.09.2017
22.09.2017
22.09.2017
Test: Project CARS 2
87
Test: Project CARS 2
87
Test: Project CARS 2
86
Test: Project CARS 2
85
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Project CARS 2
87
Test: Project CARS 2
80
Jetzt kaufen ab 39,23 bei

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Project CARS 2
Ab 47.99
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Project CARS 2: Großes Update verbessert KI, Handling, Audio sowie VR und bringt neuen Online-Modus

Project CARS 2 (Rennspiel) von Bandai Namco Entertainment
Project CARS 2 (Rennspiel) von Bandai Namco Entertainment - Bildquelle: Bandai Namco Entertainment
Slightly Mads Rennspiel Project CARS 2 hat einen größeren Patch veröffentlicht, der in einigen Bereichen Verbesserungen sowie Neuerungen mit sich bringen soll. Dazu gehören der frische Online-Modus "Online Championship", in dem man mit anderen Spielern komplette Meisterschaften bestreiten kann. Auch die KI, das Handling, Audio- und VR-Aspekte wurden laut dsogaming.com in Angriff genommen:

"Project CARS 2 Patch 1.3.0.0 Release Notes:

Online / Multiplayer

  • New game mode – The Online Championship game mode is now available, allowing players to compete online in full championships, spanning multiple rounds.
  • Fixed an exploit where some players could load custom setups in Community Events when Default Setups are enabled.
  • Improved logging and syncing when joining online games already in progress.
  • Fix for an online issue where players would be shown an incorrect error message when attempting to join a game session which was full.
  • Online Reputation: When being kicked from a race, the system now checks your recent history to help decide if points should be deducted from your ranking score.
  • Online Reputation: Fixed a bug where remaining players would not score for a win against disconnected players.
  • Resolved a problem where a previously kicked player, joining back into a game after accepting an invite, would be auto-kicked.
  • For players joining an active qualifying or practice session, there is now a 3-minute cut-off as the session approaches completion, after which it will no longer be possible to join the session.
  • An error message is now displayed when an incorrect password is entered when joining a password-protected lobby.

Career

  • New Invitational Event – McLaren 720S VIP Challenge.
  • Fix for career multi-class races, so that the finish position within the class is used for series progression, rather than the overall race position.
  • Nissan Skyline Silhouette, Nissan Skyline BNR32, Nissan R89C, and Porsche 961 can now be used in Career mode.
  • Fix for an issue where pop-ups for unlocking Invitational events were displayed in the wrong location.

VR

  • Improvements to the VR-specific replay camera system.
  • Fix for screen dirt and rain drops not rendering correctly in VR.
  • Fix for an issue when VR combined with NVIDIA Surround caused the game to attempt display of ultra-widescreen content in the VR headset.
  • Changed the VR Gaze pointer behaviour to also hide when the UI is disabled in Photo Mode and Replays.
  • Fix for VR Photo Mode initial FOV settings when switching camera mode.
  • Fix for screenshots taken in VR Photo Mode not saving correctly to the folder.

Controllers

  • Logitech – Fix for G29 and G920 lock stops.
  • Fanatec – improved anti-jolt and high-frequency anti-vibe on the CSWB series.
  • Thrustmaster – Improvements for the 458 Italia.
  • Improvements to various controller’s vibration effects.

GUI and HUD improvements

  • Session information such as race duration is now displayed on the pre-race menu.
  • Changed the HUD colouring scale for race rain tyres.
  • Added a dialog to show replay saving progress.
  • Change to the way the Start Type is displayed on the Round dialog so that it matches the Race Settings dialog.
  • Fix for an issue where a menu would become disabled when moving ‘down’ from the bottom of the menu.
  • Updates to various buttons to better indicate when a button is selected/highlighted.
  • Fix for buttons on online post-race results screen so that they only show when they can be pressed.
  • Fixed cases where the RPM Gauge on the HUD was not matching the actual RPM of the car.
  • Fixed loading bar to become invisible when local loading is complete.
  • Added new Help Text for Menu Spring Strength in FFB settings.
  • Added fuel estimation to Tuning Setup screen and ICM.
  • Added auto-scroll to a number of info feeds to prevent overlapping text.
  • Added the name of the car setup currently in use to the ‘Setup’ button on the Pre-Race screen.
  • Fix for fuel being displayed incorrectly as mass, not volume.
  • Improvements to the lap timing and visual-split timing HUD widgets.
  • Fix for incorrect number of records being counted on Community Event screen.
  • Fixed an issue in Time Trial where Loaded Ghosts and Options on the Pre-Race menu were highlighted at the same time if the player added multiple ghosts in Time Trial.
  • Fixed an issue where an incorrect weather forecast icon is displayed for the client in the lobby details screen.

Handling/Damage

  • Various tyre behaviour tweaks and improvements to the different tyre compounds.
  • Altered the pre-heating temperatures of various tyres to prevent them from being outside optimum temp range at race starts.
  • New rain tyre compound improvements for Group C, GTP, all Formula cars, GT1, and LMP900.
  • Driveline improvements with increased synchro effect for Hewland-type gearbox
  • Lowered the time to jam gears together after a missed shift for all gearboxes.
  • Changes to Vintage Lotus treaded tyres to improve wet speed balance.
  • Altered radiator damage to make it more progressive, and not accumulate damage from minor impacts.
  • Fix for issues with radiator settings on the Toyota GT86 GT4, and Rocket Bunny versions, which under some conditions were causing engine overheating.
  • Changes to downshift protection based on vehicle speed.
  • Lowered minimum shift time for cars with H-pattern racing gearboxes.
  • Improved physics setup and damage for Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.8 AMG.
  • Fixed missing radiator damage for Ford Escorts, and Ford Mustangs.
  • Improvements to Formula Renault 3.5 default stable setup.
  • Performance balancing changes to the LMP1, GT3 and GT4 Classes.
  • Refinements to Vintage Low Grip tyre.
  • Balanced performance for BMW M3 GT4, and Ford Mustang Boss 302 R1.
  • Improved Modern Touring Car tyre compound.
  • Road car tyres: Tuned the aquaplaning and more sensible behaviour in very deep water.
  • Increased threshold for detaching front wings of Formula cars.
  • Adjusted various default setups:
  • – Aston DB11: Loose
  • – Aston Vulcan: Loose, and Stable
  • – BMW 320 TC: Stable
  • – BMW M3 E30: Loose, and Stable
  • – Chevy Camaro ZL1: Loose, and OEM
  • – Ferrari 330 P4: Loose, and Stable
  • – Ford Fusion Stockcar: Loose.
  • BMW 2002 StanceWorks: Fixed tyre texture, better strut geometry for kingpin angle and scrub radius, improved drag centre of forces in the aero model.

AI

  • Improved AI in low- and high-speed cornering.
  • Improved balance between player and AI in wet conditions.
  • Improvements to general AI behaviour and racecraft across all tracks.
  • Tweaks to how AI are affected by snow and ice.
  • Improvements to the AI driving on slick tyres in wet weather.
  • AI Practice and Qualifying grip levels rebalanced to better match expected behaviour.
  • Better balanced AI speed on corner exit.
  • Generally improved the AI racing balance and ability across many tracks.

Audio

  • Update to various AI car sounds.
  • Added new sounds for lower pitch skidding.
  • Improved AI audio levels in replays.
  • Improvements to Lamborghini Huracán engine audio.
  • Reduced the skid sounds for the McLaren 720S.
  • Modified falloff curves for surface and skid sounds.
  • Updated sound mix for replays, with improved reverb settings for tunnels and bridges.
  • New tyre skid sound effects for treaded tyres.
  • Fix for an issue with audio not panning to all speakers in 7.1 under certain conditions.

Tracks

  • California Highway Stage 3 – Added an alternate start line to clean up occasional start line issues.
  • DirtFish (all) – Fixed an issue with render flickering on main building.
  • DirtFish Mill Run – Fix for an exploit to prevent unrealistic lap times (This includes a leaderboard reset for Time Trial and Community Events on DirtFish Mill Run to remove bogus lap times).
  • Fuji – Fixed an issue with some render flickering on the front of the pit buildings.
  • Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval – Updated dynamic marks, updated AI alternate start line for better cleaner starts.
  • Circuit de 24 Heures du Mans – Fix for render flickering issue on the fence left of start straight, and in the curve entering the long straight.
  • Lohéac – Fix for an issue on one kerb where the physics would didn’t behave correctly.
  • Oulton Park – Fixed floating white lines near entry to pit lane.
  • Red Bull Ring—National: Changed some dynamic barriers and fixed LODs.
  • Red Bull Ring GP and National layouts – Fixes for various Replay and Pre-Race camera issues.
  • Sakitto – Fixed various render popup issues.
  • Fixed issues with the race start at various tracks.
  • Adjusted the pit lane placement of Pit Limiter Entry and Exit boards at several tracks.
  • Improvements to track cut settings at various tracks.

Vehicles

  • Audi A1 Quattro – Rebalanced the AI in rain vs. dry.
  • BAC Mono – New wet tyre compound.
  • BMW 320 TC – Fixes for gaps in the rear of cockpit, and fixed cockpit display clipping.
  • Caterham Seven 620 R – Improved wet tyre.
  • Chevrolet Camaro 1969 – New suspension geometry to better match the Hotchkiss design at the rear and SLA up front.
  • Chevrolet Corvette C7 Z06 – OEM setup differential opened up.
  • Dallara DW12 Road – New player rain compound, and new AI wet grip adjustments.
  • Formula X & Dallara IR-12 – Adjusted engine lifetime model.
  • Ferrari 488 GT3 – Reduced extra slip allowance at low speeds for better stability.
  • Ferrari F40 LM – Fixed various cockpit detail issues that were visible in VR.
  • Ford Escort RS1600 – Adjusted dry and wet speeds for AI to match latest physics changes.
  • Ford Falcon V8 Supercar – New rain compound.
  • Ford Falcon V8 Superca – Added a new tyre carcass and made some minor improvements to car handling.
  • Formula Renault 3.5 – Increased rolling drag and friction torque to AI to balance their speed on straights.
  • Ginetta G40 – Improved AI tyre stiffness, grip and rolling resistance, to better match player, added new Junior tyre.
  • KTM X-Bow GT4 – Changed spring and damper data, and added optional final drive ratio.
  • Ligier JS P – Fixed exhaust positions.
  • Ligier LMP3 – Fixed rear 3rd bump stop having no range adjustment.
  • Lotus Type 51 – Increased players wet grip to better match the AI.
  • Mazda MX-5 Radbul – Engine cooling and durability adjustment to prevent engine from blowing after one lap. New drift setup added.
  • McLaren P1 GTR – Updated the differentials for Stable, and Loose default setups, for more stability and ease of driving.
  • Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3 – Improved default setup to improve stability.
  • Nissan Fairlady Z GTS – Various fixes enabling radiator damage, texture fixes, better drag balance, and bigger set of gear ratios.
  • Nissan Fairlady Z GTS-II – Raised shift light RPM-trigger to 8,000 RPM.
  • Nissan Skyline Super Silhouette – Boost adjustment for default setup to make the car more competitive with other Group 5 cars.
  • Porsche 936/77 – Added a wider set of gear ratios.
  • RWD P20 LMP2 – Changed shift lights to better match engine peak-power.
  • Toyota GT86 – Altered aero positioning, and fixed an aero-lose problem without changing the setup.
  • GT4 cars – Change to the tyre carcass model.
  • LMP1 Cars – Fixed an issue where the AI weren’t using the hybrid system, causing an imbalance with the player.
  • LMP2 cars – Reduced aero drag by 35lbf @ 150mph.
  • Various road cars – Changed OEM tyres to the correct ones.
  • Kart – Disabled differential setup adjustments, new tyre carcass construction.
  • Improved dirt texture on various cars.
  • Fixed mud and snow textures on various cars.

Other Improvements

  • Fixed an issue in Time Trial where the player could load a ghost’s setup for a different car from the player’s car if the selected ghost was in the same class as the player’s car.
  • Improved the rendering of the edges of LiveTrack puddles for off-road/off-track areas.
  • Fixed an issue with mud and dust particles being visible inside cockpits.
  • Improvements to the wet track darkening render effect.
  • Much-improved motion blur and bokeh effects.
  • Fix for an issue where, in certain cases, LiveTrack conditions could be carried over from one game type to another.
  • Improved the synchronisation of clouds and rainfall, and the effects on cars.
  • Fix for a red/yellow graphical glitch sometimes appearing on track surface.
  • Fix for an occasional crash when switching shadow detail level.
  • Fixed an intermittent crash when entering text for a new pit strategy.
  • Fixed an issue where occasionally some AI cars would not move on the first viewing of a replay.
  • Fix for an issue that would reset the player’s tuning setup to default when Pausing and choosing to return to pits.
  • …and many other small tweaks, improvements and performance enhancements."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Test


Quelle: dsogaming.com
Project CARS 2
ab 39,23 bei

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+