Everspace: Early-Access-Update: Neues Raumschiff und Überarbeitung der Perks - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Everspace - Early-Access-Update: Neues Raumschiff und grundlegende Überarbeitung der Perks
Für die Early-Access-Version von Everspace (Steam, GOG) steht ein Update zum Download bereit. Es fügt das dritte Spieler-Raumschiff ("Colonial Gunship"), einen neuen Gegnertyp und weitere Umgebungsgefahren hinzu. Darüber hinaus wird das "Perk-System" grundlegend überarbeitet und in die Bereiche "Pilot" und "Schiff" unterteilt.
New Features
- Added new player ship: Colonial Gunship
- Added new enemy: Outlaw Drone Carrier
- Perks overhaul: Divided into pilot perks and individual ship perks
- Added new perks: Trading and Diplomacy
- Attacking G&B can result in them reporting your attack and them being hostile in the current and next location
- Added two new natural hazards
- Added new point of interest: Freighter Wreck
- Added more structures
- Added option to set a flag for equipment to ignore it when switching to next/previous equipment
- Added hall of fame that keeps track of your completed runs
- Added backer-written logbook entries
- Added new planet type
Tweaks
- Interceptor and Gunship now have armor which reduces hull damage by 10% and 20% (what the Hull Enhancer used to do, but doesn't require a device slot)
- Renamed "Hull Enhancer" to "Adaptive Armor"
- Service stations now only offer one option unless perked with Trading perk
- FOV is now being slightly increased while boosting
- Slightly tweaked threat levels
- Slightly decreased Stasis Missile effect duration
- Added Weapon Overdrive blueprint to startup blueprints
- Introduced a drone limit of 1. Can be perked to 3 for gunship.
- Reduced ore pickup amount
- Reduced explosion impulse strength
- Increased grey goo NPC speed
- Slightly reduced Coil Gun spread
- Removed all shield related perks
- Removed "store credits" perk
- Made sensor range perk scout exclusive
- Made jump charge duration perk scout exclusive
- Tweaked perks for stronger differentiation between ships
- Added more ship class restrictions for equipment
- Proximity mines will no longer react to ships of their own faction
- Tweaked Mine Cluster behavior
- Tweaked jump drive animation
- Damage indicator vignette and camera shake strength now depend on the amount of health left
- Okkar Corvettes MK 1 can now come with jump suppressors, Okkar Corvettes MK 2 now won't always carry jump suppressors
- Prevent more than 2 jump suppressors being active at the same time
- Nano Injectors will now consider the nano bot efficiency
- Increased Flak Cannon II damage
- Increased Weapon Overdrive efficiency
- HUD equipment slot tweaks: Display currently active devices with green glow, give currently non-usable equipment red shading
- Energized Boost Mk1, Mk2 and Mk3 now have the same duration but increased boost multiplier
- Slightly improved Shock Rifle II stats
- Added warning and alert sound when close to black hole
- Aim assist now works with proximity mines and missiles
- The "Devastator" sub-routine now reduces the energy recharge rate rather than allocating energy
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where wrong consumable icon was displayed in pickup compare screen
- Fixed wrong consumable and secondary weapon amounts being shown in player equipment slots of compare screen
- Fixed devices with 4 pre-installed mods being spawned
- Fixed sun flares not affecting cloaked ships
- Fixed sun flares pushing bigger ships out of level bounds
- Fixed spread mods not being available for Coil Guns
- Fixed premature uncloaking while charging weapons
- Fixed pilot seat clipping/blocking view when playing in 1st person view in ultra-wide
- Fixed inverted mouse x and y not working when playing with centered crosshair
- Fixed perked critical hit chance not being regarded for right-hand item in compare screen
- Fixed trader not offering credits anymore (but needs a perk now)
- Fixed ships sometimes having damage in hangar
- Fixed current ship name not correctly displayed in ingame menu
- Fixed Outlaw Sniper not uncloaking when attacked with explosive weapons
- Fixed nano bots not being removed in generic freighter repair mission
