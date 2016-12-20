Steam: Die nominierten Spiele für die ersten "Steam Awards" stehen fest - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Die nominierten Spiele für die ersten "Steam Awards" stehen fest
Valve Software hat die nominierten Spiele für die ersten "Steam Awards" bekanntgegeben. Über 15 Millionen Nominierungen sollen während der Einreichungsphase beim Herbst-Sale abgegeben worden sein. Die ursprünglich acht vorgesehenen Kategorien sind durch vier weitere Award-Kategorien, die von der Community benannt werden konnten, erweitert worden. Vom 22. Dezember bis zum 30. Dezember (jeweils ab 19 Uhr) dürfen dann die Steam-User abstimmen. Den Anfang macht die Kategorie "The 'Villain Most In Need Of A Hug' Award". Am 22. Dezember 2016 dürfte außerdem die alljährliche Weihnachtsrabattaktion losgehen.
22. Dezember 2016
The 'Villain Most In Need Of A Hug' Award
Some people just need a hug.
23. Dezember 2016
The 'I Thought This Game Was Cool Before It Won An Award' Award
This title didn't have a huge marketing machine behind it, but you found it and loved it. Then you told your friends about it. And they loved it. And now that little game that could is about to win an award… but always remember: you totally found it first.
24. Dezember 2016
The 'Test of Time" Award
This award is for the game that is just as good today as the day you first played it. Newer games may come out, but it doesn't matter ... you'll always come back to play this one.
25. Dezember 2016
The 'Just 5 More Minutes' Award
You have an early day tomorrow. You need to get some sleep, so you're just going finish one more thing before you decide to tuck in for the night. Just one more. Wait, one more. What's that you say? It's 2:30 AM? This award is for the game that keeps you playing late.
26. Dezember 2016
The 'Whoooaaaaaaa, dude!' Award
Some games melt your face. Maybe it was a crazy plot twist. Maybe you just got your wisdom teeth removed. Either way, this game BLOWS YOUR MIND.
27. Dezember 2016
The 'Game Within A Game Award' Award
Kinder Eggs. Peanut Butter Cups. Jelly Donuts. All great things stuffed with other great things. Like a mighty turducken, this award celebrates the best mini game hidden within another game.
28. Dezember 2016
The 'I'm Not Crying, There's Something In My Eye' Award
Games are fun. But sometimes games become more than that, and touch you in a way you weren't expecting. This award celebrates the game that blindsided you emotionally. You weren't expecting to cry. It wasn't in the plan. But it happened nonetheless.
29. Dezember 2016
The 'Best Use Of A Farm Animal' Award
Animals are rad and almost any game is better for including them. This game used a farm animal in the best way possible.
30. Dezember 2016
The 'Boom Boom' Award
Let's face it: explosions are pretty great. In a blockbuster movie they're thrilling. In a celebration with fireworks they're beautiful. And when they're behind a cop putting on sunglasses they're nothing short of glorious. These games understand the fine art of detonation.
The 'Love/Hate Relationship' Award
'Games are just supposed to be fun!'… oh sweet summer child, your naivety is adorable. Games can be more than fun. They can be challenges that demand perfection. These games are punishing gauntlets that make you question your very skill… a crucible that will push you either to greatness or a breaking point. You will wake up family members as you scream. Words will come out of your mouth that would make your mom blush. Your chill friends will ask you, 'Why do you play something that stresses you out?'… and you will stare at them with steely eyes and reply, 'Because I love it.'
The 'Sit Back and Relax' Award
Did you read the description for the 'Love/Hate Relationship' Award? This is the opposite.
The 'Better With Friends' Award
There are some games out there that just aren't the same when you play by yourself. Maybe you need to have a friend to watch your back. Maybe you need to have a friend that you can stab in the back. Either way, mirth is awaiting those that gather friends to play these games.
22. Dezember 2016
The 'Villain Most In Need Of A Hug' Award
Some people just need a hug.
- Borderlands 2
- Dead by Daylight
- Far Cry 3
- Far Cry 4
- Portal 2
23. Dezember 2016
The 'I Thought This Game Was Cool Before It Won An Award' Award
This title didn't have a huge marketing machine behind it, but you found it and loved it. Then you told your friends about it. And they loved it. And now that little game that could is about to win an award… but always remember: you totally found it first.
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Paladins
- Starbound
- Stardew Valley
- Unturned
24. Dezember 2016
The 'Test of Time" Award
This award is for the game that is just as good today as the day you first played it. Newer games may come out, but it doesn't matter ... you'll always come back to play this one.
- Age of Empires II HD
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Sid Meier's Civilization V
- Team Fortress 2
- Terraria
25. Dezember 2016
The 'Just 5 More Minutes' Award
You have an early day tomorrow. You need to get some sleep, so you're just going finish one more thing before you decide to tuck in for the night. Just one more. Wait, one more. What's that you say? It's 2:30 AM? This award is for the game that keeps you playing late.
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Rocket League
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI
- Fallout 4
- Terraria
26. Dezember 2016
The 'Whoooaaaaaaa, dude!' Award
Some games melt your face. Maybe it was a crazy plot twist. Maybe you just got your wisdom teeth removed. Either way, this game BLOWS YOUR MIND.
- Bioshock Infinite
- DOOM
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
27. Dezember 2016
The 'Game Within A Game Award' Award
Kinder Eggs. Peanut Butter Cups. Jelly Donuts. All great things stuffed with other great things. Like a mighty turducken, this award celebrates the best mini game hidden within another game.
- Garry's Mod
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Stanley Parable
- Tabletop Simulator
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
28. Dezember 2016
The 'I'm Not Crying, There's Something In My Eye' Award
Games are fun. But sometimes games become more than that, and touch you in a way you weren't expecting. This award celebrates the game that blindsided you emotionally. You weren't expecting to cry. It wasn't in the plan. But it happened nonetheless.
- Life Is Strange
- To the Moon
- This War of Mine
- Undertale
- The Walking Dead
29. Dezember 2016
The 'Best Use Of A Farm Animal' Award
Animals are rad and almost any game is better for including them. This game used a farm animal in the best way possible.
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Blood and Bacon
- Farming Simulator 17
- Goat Simulator
- Stardew Valley
30. Dezember 2016
The 'Boom Boom' Award
Let's face it: explosions are pretty great. In a blockbuster movie they're thrilling. In a celebration with fireworks they're beautiful. And when they're behind a cop putting on sunglasses they're nothing short of glorious. These games understand the fine art of detonation.
- BroForce
- DOOM
- Just Cause 3
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
- Kerbal Space Program
The 'Love/Hate Relationship' Award
'Games are just supposed to be fun!'… oh sweet summer child, your naivety is adorable. Games can be more than fun. They can be challenges that demand perfection. These games are punishing gauntlets that make you question your very skill… a crucible that will push you either to greatness or a breaking point. You will wake up family members as you scream. Words will come out of your mouth that would make your mom blush. Your chill friends will ask you, 'Why do you play something that stresses you out?'… and you will stare at them with steely eyes and reply, 'Because I love it.'
- Dark Souls III
- Darkest Dungeon
- Dota 2
- Geometry Dash
- Super Meat Boy
The 'Sit Back and Relax' Award
Did you read the description for the 'Love/Hate Relationship' Award? This is the opposite.
- ABZU
- Cities Skylines
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Mini Metro
- Viridi
The 'Better With Friends' Award
There are some games out there that just aren't the same when you play by yourself. Maybe you need to have a friend to watch your back. Maybe you need to have a friend that you can stab in the back. Either way, mirth is awaiting those that gather friends to play these games.
- Don't Starve Together
- Gang Beasts
- Golf With Your Friends
- Left 4 Dead 2
- Magicka