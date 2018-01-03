Steam Top-Listen: Spiele, VR-Titel und Early-Access-Games nach Bruttoumsatz 2017

- Platin: Plätze 1 bis 12
- Gold: Plätze 13 bis 24
- Silber: Plätze 25 bis 40
- Bronze: Plätze 41 bis 100
Konkrete Umsatzzahlen, die jeweils das Hauptspiel sowie Erweiterungen und Mikrotransaktionen umfassen, nannte Valve Software nicht. Weitere Angaben zu den verkauften Exemplaren auf Basis von Steamspy findet ihr hier.
Top-Spiele nach Bruttoumsatz 2017 (Quelle)
PLATIN
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Divinity: Original Sin 2
- DOTA 2
- Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Grand Theft Auto 5
- H1Z1
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Rocket League
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Warframe
GOLD
- Arma 3
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Call of Duty: WW2
- Civilization 6
- Dark Souls 3
- Fallout 4
- For Honor
- Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges
- NieR: Automata
- Stellaris
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- Total War: Warhammer
SILBER
- Black Desert Online
- Cities Skylines
- Conan Exiles
- Cuphead
- Dead by Daylight
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Final Fantasy 14 Online
- Path of Exile
- Planet Coaster
- Resident Evil 7
- RUST
- Sniper Elite 4
- Team Fortress 2
- Total War: Warhammer 2
- War Thunder
- XCOM 2
Top VR-Erlebnisse nach Bruttoumsatz 2017 (Quelle)
PLATIN
- Arizona Sunshine
- Audioshield
- Fallout 4 VR
- GORN
- Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
- Job Simulator
- Onward
- Raw Data
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Space Pirate Trainer
- Superhot VR
- Tilt Brush
GOLD
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Dead Effect 2 VR
- DOOM VFR
- I Expect You To Die
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- Pavlov VR
- Quivr
- Sairento VR
- Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope
- The Talos Principle VR
- Vanishing Realms
- Virtual Desktop
Top-Spiele, die 2017 aus dem Early Access veröffentlicht wurden, nach Bruttoumsatz dieses Jahr (Quelle)
PLATIN
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Battlerite
- Day of Infamy
- Divinity: Original Sin 2
- Endless Space 2
- Everspace
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Portal Knights
- Slime Rancher
- The Long Dark
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- UEBS (Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator)
GOLD
- American Civil War
- Battle Brothers
- Darkwood
- Deceit
- Forest Village
- LEGO Worlds
- Niche
- Raw Data
- Road Redemption
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords
- Tree of Life
- Youtubers Life
Meistgespielte Titel 2017 (Quelle)
Über 100.000 gleichzeitige Spieler
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- Grand Theft Auto 5
- H1Z1
- Payday 2
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Warframe
Über 50.000 gleichzeitige Spieler
- Arma 3
- Civilization 5
- Conan Exiles
- Divinity: Original Sin 2
- Garry's Mod
- Killing Floor 2
- Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- Rocket League
- RUST
- Team Fortress 2
- Total War: Warhammer 2