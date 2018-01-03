Steam
Entwickler: Valve Software
Publisher: Valve Software
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin

    Steam Top-Listen: Spiele, VR-Titel und Early-Access-Games nach Bruttoumsatz 2017

    Steam (Sonstiges) von Valve Software
    Steam (Sonstiges) von Valve Software - Bildquelle: Valve Software
    Valve Software hat zum Jahresbeginn auf die erfolgreichsten Spiele auf der digitalen Vertriebsplattform 2017 zurückgeblickt. Es folgen Auszüge aus den Top-Listen in den Bereichen "Top-Spiele nach Bruttoumsatz 2017", "Top-VR-Spiele nach Bruttoumsatz 2017", "Top-Spiele nach Early-Access-Launch im Jahr 2017" und "meistgespielte Titel". Die Reihenfolge der aufgeführten Spiele ist alphabetisch (keine Rangliste). Die Einteilung in die Kategorien Platin, Gold, Silber und Bronze erfolgt nach der Platzierung in der Steam-Gesamtliste:
    • Platin: Plätze 1 bis 12
    • Gold: Plätze 13 bis 24
    • Silber: Plätze 25 bis 40
    • Bronze: Plätze 41 bis 100

    Konkrete Umsatzzahlen, die jeweils das Hauptspiel sowie Erweiterungen und Mikrotransaktionen umfassen, nannte Valve Software nicht. Weitere Angaben zu den verkauften Exemplaren auf Basis von Steamspy findet ihr hier.

    Top-Spiele nach Bruttoumsatz 2017 (Quelle)
    PLATIN
    • ARK: Survival Evolved
    • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
    • Divinity: Original Sin 2  
    • DOTA 2
    • Ghost Recon Wildlands
    • Grand Theft Auto 5
    • H1Z1
    • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
    • Rainbow Six Siege
    • Rocket League
    • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
    • Warframe

    GOLD
    • Arma 3
    • Assassin's Creed Origins
    • Call of Duty: WW2
    • Civilization 6
    • Dark Souls 3
    • Fallout 4
    • For Honor
    • Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges
    • NieR: Automata
    • Stellaris
    • The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
    • Total War: Warhammer

    SILBER
    • Black Desert Online
    • Cities Skylines
    • Conan Exiles
    • Cuphead
    • Dead by Daylight
    • Euro Truck Simulator 2
    • Final Fantasy 14 Online
    • Path of Exile
    • Planet Coaster
    • Resident Evil 7
    • RUST
    • Sniper Elite 4
    • Team Fortress 2
    • Total War: Warhammer 2
    • War Thunder
    • XCOM 2

    Top VR-Erlebnisse nach Bruttoumsatz 2017 (Quelle)
    PLATIN
    • Arizona Sunshine
    • Audioshield
    • Fallout 4 VR
    • GORN
    • Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
    • Job Simulator
    • Onward
    • Raw Data
    • Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
    • Space Pirate Trainer
    • Superhot VR
    • Tilt Brush

    GOLD
    • Batman: Arkham VR
    • Dead Effect 2 VR
    • DOOM VFR
    • I Expect You To Die
    • Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
    • Pavlov VR
    • Quivr
    • Sairento VR
    • Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope
    • The Talos Principle VR
    • Vanishing Realms
    • Virtual Desktop

    Top-Spiele, die 2017 aus dem Early Access veröffentlicht wurden, nach Bruttoumsatz dieses Jahr (Quelle)
    PLATIN
    • ARK: Survival Evolved
    • Battlerite
    • Day of Infamy
    • Divinity: Original Sin 2
    • Endless Space 2
    • Everspace
    • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
    • Portal Knights
    • Slime Rancher
    • The Long Dark
    • Torment: Tides of Numenera
    • UEBS (Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator)

    GOLD
    • American Civil War
    • Battle Brothers
    • Darkwood
    • Deceit
    • Forest Village
    • LEGO Worlds
    • Niche
    • Raw Data
    • Road Redemption
    • Starpoint Gemini Warlords
    • Tree of Life
    • Youtubers Life

    Meistgespielte Titel 2017 (Quelle)
    Über 100.000 gleichzeitige Spieler
    • ARK: Survival Evolved
    • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
    • DOTA 2
    • Grand Theft Auto 5
    • H1Z1
    • Payday 2
    • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
    • Rainbow Six Siege
    • Warframe

    Über 50.000 gleichzeitige Spieler
    • Arma 3
    • Civilization 5
    • Conan Exiles
    • Divinity: Original Sin 2
    • Garry's Mod
    • Killing Floor 2
    • Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges
    • Paladins
    • Path of Exile
    • Rocket League
    • RUST
    • Team Fortress 2
    • Total War: Warhammer 2

    Quelle: Valve Software, Steam

