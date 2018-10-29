Steam: Halloween Sale 2018 gestartet - 4Players.de

 

Steam
Service
Entwickler: Valve Software
Publisher: Valve Software

Steam: Halloween Sale 2018 gestartet

Alle Jahre wieder: Bei Steam ist der "Halloween Sale 2018" gestartet worden. Die Rabattaktion läuft bis zum 1. November 2018. Als Topseller nennen die Shop-Betreiber: Vampyr (-33%), Killing Floor 2 (-67%), Graveyard Keeper (-25%), Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (-50%), Dead by Daylight (-50% und Free-to-play-Woche), Hunt Showdown (-25%), 7 Days to Die (-64%), We Happy Few (-25%), The Forest (-33%), Left 4 Dead 2 (-80%), Darkest Dungeon (-70%) und Shadow of the Tomb Raider (-34%).

Erwähnenswert sind noch Night in the Woods für 11,99 Euro, Metro Redux für 10,18 Euro, Inside für 8,99 Euro, Outlast 2 für 6,99 Euro, Grim Fandango Remastered für 3,74 Euro, Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition für 5,99 Euro, Soma für 5,59 Euro, Friday The 13th The Game für 5,54 Euro, Prey für 14,99 Euro, Resident Evil 7 für 19,49 Euro, Crypt of the NecroDancer für 2,99 Euro, Salt and Sanctuary für 8,99 Euro und Behoder für 2,99 Euro - zur Halloween-Sale-2018-Webseite.

Quelle: Steam

Kommentare

DonDonat schrieb am
RE7 mit VR für PC würde ich mir definitiv gönnen, ohne warte ich aber dann doch lieber erst mal: wenn die wie bei anderen VR Titeln für VR noch mal den Vollpreis haben möchten, kann ich mir den Kauf jetzt nämlich sparen...
schrieb am