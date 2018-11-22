Steam: Black Friday: Herbstaktion mit 14.000 Spielen "im Angebot"; Nominierungen für die dritten Steam-Awards - 4Players.de

Einige Angebote aus dem Steam-Store:
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (-50% für 29,99 Euro)
-
Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition (-35% für 29,24 Euro)
- Age of Empires II HD + The Forgotten + The African Kingdoms + The Rise of the Rajas (-80% für 9,60 Euro)
- Total War: Warhammer 2 (-50% für 24,99 Euro)
- Monster Hunter: World (-34% für 39,59 Euro)
- Jurassic World Evolution (-60% für 21,99 Euro)
- Far Cry 5 (-50% für 29,99 Euro)
- Frostpunk (-33% für 20,09 Euro)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition (-60% für 19,99 Euro)
- Dragon Quest 11 (-30% für 41,99 Euro)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 (-50% für 24,99 Euro)
- ELEX (-60% für 19,99 Euro)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance (-40% für 29,99 Euro)
- XCOM 2 Collection (-71% für 33,21 Euro)
- Endless Space 2 Collection (-66% für 20,39 Euro)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (-50% für 14,99 Euro)
- Railway Empire (-50% für 24,99 Euro)
- Sniper Elite 4 (-75% für 14,99 Euro)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey (-33% für 40,19 Euro)
- NieR: Automata (-50% für 29,99 Euro)
- No Man's Sky (-50% für 27,49 Euro)
- NBA 2K19 (-50% für 24,99 Euro)
- Final Fantasy 12 The Zodiac Age (-50% für 24,99 Euro)
- Dishonored 2 (-67% für 13,19 Euro)
Ähnliche Black-Friday-Aktionen mit teils hohen Rabatten findet man ebenfalls bei Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, Blizzard, Microsoft, Sony, Humble Store, Fanatical und GOG.com.