Steam: Black Friday: Herbstaktion mit 14.000 Spielen "im Angebot"; Nominierungen für die dritten Steam-Awards - 4Players.de

Steam
Service
Entwickler: Valve Software
Publisher: Valve Software

von ,

Steam: Black Friday: Herbstaktion mit 14.000 Spielen "im Angebot"; Nominierungen für die dritten Steam-Awards

Steam (Service) von Valve Software
Steam (Service) von Valve Software - Bildquelle: Valve Software
Bei Steam ist die alljährliche Herbstaktion mit Rabatten zum Black Friday angelaufen. Über 14.000 Titel sind "im Angebot". Die Herbstaktion dauert bis zum 27. November um 19 Uhr. Zusammen mit der Rabattaktion können wieder Spiele für die (dritten) Steam-Awards nominiert werden. Die Übersicht über die Kategorien findet ihr hier. Die Spiele können auf der jeweiligen Shop-Seite bei Steam nominiert werden.

Einige Angebote aus dem Steam-Store:

Ähnliche Black-Friday-Aktionen mit teils hohen Rabatten findet man ebenfalls bei Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, Blizzard, Microsoft, Sony, Humble Store, Fanatical und GOG.com.




Quelle: Steam

