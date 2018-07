Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor - Martyr: Endgame-Modus "The Warzone" verfügbar - 4Players.de

You need to have a Power Rating of 1100 to be able to participate.

Travel to the Lacaon System and locate the point of interest marked with an Inquisitorial sign.

There are 5 narrative Stages (with their own storylines), and each narrative Stage consists of 10 battles.

Battles have certain Hazards (challenge parameters), one is unlocked at the end of every Stage

In the Warzone you will be able to gain new rewards, collect Favours, unlock three passive and an active skill slot. Skill slots are gained by advancing your ranking in the Warzone, and these skills are only usable in the Warzone. Overall there are 20 passive and 4 active skills to choose from. Favours will be later used for summoning the Nemesis.

After the 50th battle, an endless mode will be available."

