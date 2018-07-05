Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor - Martyr: Endgame-Modus "The Warzone" verfügbar - 4Players.de

"How does it work?
- You need to have a Power Rating of 1100 to be able to participate.
- Travel to the Lacaon System and locate the point of interest marked with an Inquisitorial sign.
- There are 5 narrative Stages (with their own storylines), and each narrative Stage consists of 10 battles.
- Battles have certain Hazards (challenge parameters), one is unlocked at the end of every Stage
- In the Warzone you will be able to gain new rewards, collect Favours, unlock three passive and an active skill slot.
- Skill slots are gained by advancing your ranking in the Warzone, and these skills are only usable in the Warzone. Overall there are 20 passive and 4 active skills to choose from.
- Favours will be later used for summoning the Nemesis.
- After the 50th battle, an endless mode will be available."
Letztes aktuelles Video: The Inquisition Needs You