Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor - Martyr: Endgame-Modus "The Warzone" verfügbar - 4Players.de

Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor - Martyr
Action-Rollenspiel
Entwickler: NeocoreGames
Release:
05.06.2018
24.08.2018
24.08.2018
Alias: Warhammer 40K: Inquisitor
Test: Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor - Martyr
77
Vorschau: Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor - Martyr
 
 
Vorschau: Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor - Martyr
 
 
Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor - Martyr
von ,

Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor - Martyr: Endgame-Modus "The Warzone" verfügbar

Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor - Martyr (Rollenspiel) von NeocoreGames / Games Workshop / Bigben Interactive (Konsolen)
Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor - Martyr (Rollenspiel) von NeocoreGames / Games Workshop / Bigben Interactive (Konsolen) - Bildquelle: NeocoreGames / Games Workshop / Bigben Interactive (Konsolen)
Bei Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor - Martyr ist nun "The Warzone" verfügbar - ein neuer narrativer Endgame-Modus, in dem die Inquisitoren des Caligari Sektors gegen endlose Wellen von Feinden kämpfen müssen, um die Chaos-Ausbreitung zu stoppen. Mächtige Gegenstände, Rüstungen und Waffen winken als Belohungen (Details).

"How does it work?
  • You need to have a Power Rating of 1100 to be able to participate.
  • Travel to the Lacaon System and locate the point of interest marked with an Inquisitorial sign. 
  • There are 5 narrative Stages (with their own storylines), and each narrative Stage consists of 10 battles. 
  • Battles have certain Hazards (challenge parameters), one is unlocked at the end of every Stage
  • In the Warzone you will be able to gain new rewards, collect Favours, unlock three passive and an active skill slot. 
    • Skill slots are gained by advancing your ranking in the Warzone, and these skills are only usable in the Warzone. Overall there are 20 passive and 4 active skills to choose from.
    • Favours will be later used for summoning the Nemesis.
  • After the 50th battle, an endless mode will be available."

Letztes aktuelles Video: The Inquisition Needs You


Quelle: Neocore Games
Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor - Martyr
