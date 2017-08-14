BattleTech: Veröffentlichung auf Anfang 2018 verschoben - 4Players.de

Paradox Interactive und Harebrained Schemes haben die Veröffentlichung von BattleTech auf Anfang 2018 verschoben. Eigentlich sollte das taktische Mech-Kampfspiel noch in diesem Jahr an den Start gehen. Die zusätzliche Entwicklungszeit soll zur Verbesserung der Qualität und zum Feintuning genutzt werden (zur Vorschau).
Darüber hinaus wird in dieser Woche ein Update für die Backer-Beta (KI-Upgrades, Balance-Anpassungen, Interface-Optimierungen etc.) erscheinen. Ein weiteres Beta-Update soll später den Mehrspieler-Modus (Spieler-gegen-Spieler) hinzufügen.
"Throughout development our Backers have been clear: 'Don't rush it, just make it great.' and we have taken that advice to heart", sagte Jordan Weisman, CEO von Harebrained Schemes. "HBS, Paradox, and our Backers all share a deeply personal attachment to this project and we are committed to delivering a game that not only meets the high expectations of our Backers and fans but introduces BattleTech to a new generation of players."
"The feedback and enthusiasm from Beta participants has shown us just how great BattleTech can be, and rushing development to fit a timeline would be a disservice", sagte Fredrik Wester, CEO von Paradox Interactive. "We believe in the Harebrained Schemes team, and want them to give the game the time and attention they need to create a turn-based game worthy of the name."
