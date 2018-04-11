Iconoclasts: 2D-Jump'n'Run erhält neue Funktionen und erscheint auch für Switch - 4Players.de

Gasp, #Iconoclasts is coming to #Switch! I look forward to new people experiencing my game and thanks for support if you did already ð§¡— Joakim Sandberg (@konjak) 10. April 2018
I'll be adding to all changing difficulty as you load game, a difficulty that lets you get past harder challenges without dying and Boss Rush! pic.twitter.com/4yXbmwy7c3
Für die Konvertierung werden Mathias Kærlev und seine Kollegen von MP2 Games verantwortlich zeichnen:
IT'S OFFICIAL!!!— Mathias Kærlev (@matpow2) 10. April 2018
MP2 Games is porting Iconoclasts to Nintendo Switch! The game is releasing later this year with a new Boss Rush mode, and will be playable at EGX. Congratulations to @konjak, and hope all of you will be able to play it soon!!
(sorry for all the teasing ð£) pic.twitter.com/5DxZSfsI1J
Für PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4 und PlayStation Vita ist das 2D-Jump'n'Run bereits seit Ende Januar 2018 erhältlich (zum Test).
