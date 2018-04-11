Iconoclasts: 2D-Jump'n'Run erhält neue Funktionen und erscheint auch für Switch - 4Players.de

Iconoclasts
Jump&Run
23.01.2018
Test: Iconoclasts
Test: Iconoclasts
Test: Iconoclasts
    Iconoclasts: 2D-Jump'n'Run erhält neue Funktionen und erscheint auch für Switch

    Iconoclasts (Geschicklichkeit) von Bifrost Entertainment
    Iconoclasts (Geschicklichkeit) von Bifrost Entertainment - Bildquelle: Bifrost Entertainment
    Iconoclasts wird auch für Nintendo Switch erscheinen und darüber hinaus auf allen Systemen zusätzliche Schwierigkeitsgrade sowie einen Boss-Rush-Modus erhalten, wie Entwickler Joakim Sandberg alias Konjak auf Twitter bekannt gibt:


    Für die Konvertierung werden Mathias Kærlev und seine Kollegen von MP2 Games verantwortlich zeichnen:


    Für PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4 und PlayStation Vita ist das 2D-Jump'n'Run bereits seit Ende Januar 2018 erhältlich (zum Test).

    Letztes aktuelles Video: Die ersten zehn Minuten PS4 Pro


    Quelle: Joakim Sandberg / Mathias Kærlev / Twitter

