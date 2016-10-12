Endless Space 2: Early Access: Erster Patch entfernt das Rundenlimit - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Endless Space 2 - Early Access: Erster Patch entfernt Rundenlimit
Für die Early-Access-Version von Endless Space 2 ist der erste Patch veröffentlicht worden, der das Rundenlimit entfernt. Bisher konnte nur bis Runde 100 und nicht weiter gespielt werden. Darüber hinaus nehmen die Amplitude Studios erste Bugfixes vor, u. a. in den Bereichen "Einfluss" und Anarchie.
Change-Log:
Letztes aktuelles Video: First Look
- Removed the turn limit
- Fixed an error when an empire is eliminated and it had planet-related improvements queued
- Added the revision number in the battle ship card in battle screen & fixed an inconsistency in data between tooltips of ships in the BattleShipItems in the fleet list, and the little triangles EncounterShipItem in the flotilla card 3D
- Fixed fleet being considered as busy when loading a game where a ground battle was finished
- Fixed Religious law allowing to cross closed borders
- Fixed GuiElement having temp text instead of localization keys
- Fixed special nodes notifications being displayed when loading the game
- Fixed loading issues with some Vodyani games
- Fixed conversion by influence feedback
- Fixed fleets in movement between two nodes getting stuck when their destination becomes invalid
- Fixed religious law allowing to attack enemy systems even when in enemy influence zone
- Fixed laws getting cancelled one by one after elections if more than one needed to be cancelled
- Fixed force law (base party law) not activated when changing political alignment
- Fixed anarchy duration not corresponding to what is displayed
- Fixed the attack action not breaking the guard for the attacking fleet.
- Fixed cycling through idle fleets including those that are doing something
- Fixed issue with a technology for the Vodyani
- Fixed feedback issue with multiple economic modules on arkships of the same type
- Fixed Hero healing cost
- Fixed anarchy duration not being affected by game speed
- Fixed feedback issue on ships speed bonus in ship design
- Fixed the user not being informed that anarchy duration is modified by the empire's approval rating
- Fixed misleading Close Borders and Open Borders notifications
- Fixed bonuses generated by a government still being present while in anarchy transition
- Fixed error happening when the player has 0 total population and recruits heroes
- Fixed notifications being displayed during a space battle cinematic
- Fixed being able to vote laws while in anarchy
- Fixed skippable error being generated when hovering the cursor across ship icons after retreating from battles
- Fixed conversion by influence not working on minor empires
- Fixed missing parenthesis that created issues in Endless speed
- Fixed error being generated when clicking Quit Game
- Fixed missing descriptors and lowered heal cost
- Fixed launching a ground battle between two turns generate an error
- Fixed ground battle crash when the invaded system disappeared before the end of the ground battle.
- Healing a hero now repairs their ship
- Fixed "hero not assigned" notification happening even when the hero is assigned
- Added -novideo command line to skip all videos to isolate possible crash sources
- Added --disable-ai command line argument that disable completely the AI (no dll loaded) to isolate possible crash sources
- Fixed users remaining stuck when choosing to invade an enemy's system
