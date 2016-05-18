Endless Space 2: Patch 1.0.36 steht bereit - 4Players.de

[IMPROVEMENTS]
- Added a scroll bar to the company list on the left banner of the economy screen
- Disabled and greyed out trade route lines between turns in the economy screen
- Polished Chat messages (rename, join)
- Players can now force their fleet to take a direct path by using the Ctrl key
- Added info about spaceport and population transit in the Star System List
- Planetary destruction cinematics can now be disabled
- Added the possibility to rename Vodyani arks
- Added starting skills in the skill tree panel, now visible as two skill circles on the right of the hero skill tree screen under "Starting Skills"
- Fleets can no longer escape a player when the player is selecting a target
- The player is now aware that he can activate population growth using luxuries when reaching the required amount of said luxury
- Ground battles now start automatically when the ending turn button is pressed
- Added Guardians information in Guardian curiosity tooltip; the player knows what they get before exploring the curiosity
- Ground battles on a mothership now have a specific ground texture
- Added Unique planet lore in Planet screen
- Global improvements of the performances in game
