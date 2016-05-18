Endless Space 2: Patch 1.0.36 steht bereit - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Endless Space 2
Runden-Strategie
Entwickler: Amplitude Studios
Publisher: SEGA
Release:
18.05.2016
Test: Endless Space 2
88
Jetzt kaufen ab 19,99 bei

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Endless Space 2
Ab 37.99
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       

Endless Space 2: Patch 1.0.36 steht bereit

Endless Space 2 (Strategie) von SEGA
Endless Space 2 (Strategie) von SEGA - Bildquelle: SEGA
Für Endless Space 2 steht der große Patch 1.0.36 zum Download bereit. Mit dem Update werden Schwierigkeiten mit dem Speichersystem, mehrere Questmacken und Desync-Probleme behoben. Ansonsten haben die Entwickler mehrere Verbesserungen an der Computerintelligenz und dem Verhalten der computergesteuerten Fraktionen vorgenommen, viele Bugs aus der Welt geschafft und die Helden-Balance umfangreich angepasst. Die sehr ausführliche Liste mit Veränderungen findet ihr hier.

[IMPROVEMENTS]
  • Added a scroll bar to the company list on the left banner of the economy screen
  • Disabled and greyed out trade route lines between turns in the economy screen
  • Polished Chat messages (rename, join)
  • Players can now force their fleet to take a direct path by using the Ctrl key
  • Added info about spaceport and population transit in the Star System List
  • Planetary destruction cinematics can now be disabled
  • Added the possibility to rename Vodyani arks
  • Added starting skills in the skill tree panel, now visible as two skill circles on the right of the hero skill tree screen under "Starting Skills"
  • Fleets can no longer escape a player when the player is selecting a target
  • The player is now aware that he can activate population growth using luxuries when reaching the required amount of said luxury
  • Ground battles now start automatically when the ending turn button is pressed
  • Added Guardians information in Guardian curiosity tooltip; the player knows what they get before exploring the curiosity
  • Ground battles on a mothership now have a specific ground texture
  • Added Unique planet lore in Planet screen
  • Global improvements of the performances in game

Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Test


Quelle: Amplitude Studios
Endless Space 2
ab 19,99 bei

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+