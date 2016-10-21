Battlefield 1: Festtags-Event bringt Battlepacks und anderen weihnachtlichen Krimskrams; Miet-Server sollen mehr Optionen bekommen - 4Players.de

Battlefield 1: Festtags-Event bringt Battlepacks und anderen weihnachtlichen Krimskrams; Miet-Server sollen mehr Optionen bekommen
"21. Dezember: Das neue eigene Spiel "Blindlieferung" geht live. Spielt diesen einzigartigen Ansatz des Taubenträger-Modus, in dem die Minikarte deaktiviert ist und nur Handfeuerwaffen und Sprengsätze erlaubt sind.
22. Dezember: Fahrzeug-Skins werden in Battlefield 1 eingeführt. In der neuen Battlepacks-Version sind möglicherweise zwei Skins für schwere Panzer enthalten: "SchnucK" (herausragend) und "Gold der Wüste" (legendär).
23. bis 29. Dezember: Alle Spieler, die sich in dieser Zeit bei Battlefield 1 anmelden, erhalten ein Gratis-Battlepack pro Konto. Ihr wollt mehr über die Inhalte dieser Packs erfahren? Dann besucht die Battlepack-Seite.
23. bis 29. Dezember : Alle Besitzer des Battlefield 1 Premium-Pass*, die sich zwischen dem 23. und 29. Dezember anmelden, erhalten zwei überlegene Battlepacks. (Zuzüglich zu den 14 überlegenen Battlepacks, die Premium-Mitglieder ohnehin erhalten.)
Frohes Fest euch allen! Wir sehen uns auf dem Schlachtfeld!"Im offiziellen Forum wurde außerdem bekanntgegeben, dass die bislang offenbar nur rudimentär konfigurierbaren offiziellen Miet-Server in Zukunft mehr Features bekommen sollen. Dazu gehört z.B. der ausschließliche Spawn beim Squadleader, das Deaktivieren der Behemoths sowie ein separates Admin-Control-Panel zum Kicken, Bannen und Rehabilitieren von Spielern. VIP-Listen sollen festgelegten Spielern (z.B. zahlenden Clan-Mitgliedern) einen bevorzugten Platz in der Warteschlange verschaffen. Im Server-Browser sollen gemietete Exemplare künftig ganz oben auftauchen, um attraktiver präsentiert zu werden. DICE betont, dass all das aber noch nicht bestätigt sei - man "untersuche" und entwickle aber momentan diese Features, um sie in Zukunft evtl. zu implementieren:
"Now that the latest Battlefield 1 Game Update 121316 has been released, let’s look forward on what’s on our agenda for future updates.
One of the key areas of focus for us has been the Rent-a-Server feature (RSP). We’re glad to inform you that we are kicking development into high-gear and hope to deliver a variety of requested functions to the feature. Additionally, we look to improve the overall flows on how to find and populate a rented server, and add some more settings for the admin to play with.
Below you will find a brief summary of the functions we are looking to implement in future updates. Please note that this is not a list of guaranteed features. Rather, this is a list of functionality we are investigating and/or developing.
Admin Control Panel
A separate screen you can reach from inside the game where you will find functions such as Kick/Ban along with Ban and VIP lists.
Kick/Ban
You will be able to see a list of all current players on the servers and either kick or ban them. Once banned they will be stored in the Ban List. From there you can unban them or just view the list of all currently banned players.
Ban & VIP Lists
Here, you will be be able to view and edit the Ban & VIP List.
The VIP List is a list of players that will have queue priority (even higher priority than Premium Pass owners). For instance, if you have a clan and the clan members contribute to the server cost, you can add them in the VIP List and they will put into the highest priority queue.
Password Protected Servers
We are looking to re-introduce this setting for Battlefield 1 rented servers that admins want to secure with a password. Setting a password will make the server run "Unranked", so players who join won’t receive any experience, gain medals, or progression of any kind, but they will have all equipment unlocked while playing on that server.
New Settings
Here is a list of some of the new server settings we are looking to implement in future updates:
· Squad Leader Spawn Only
A popular setting from previous titles. We are looking to add this in a future update so server admins can set this on their server.
· Behemoth on/off toggle
A new setting for admins where they can turn off the Behemoth from spawning on their servers.
· Whole Magazine Reload
A setting from previous Hardcore versions. Admins will have access to turn it on or off on their servers.
We are also looking into a re-design of how the server browser displays servers. We currently feel that the DICE Official Servers are washing out all the quality rented servers and making it difficult for players to find their favorite servers.
In an effort to address this, we are looking into giving all rented servers priority in the server browser. This means that rented servers will always be displayed at the top of the server browser.
There are other functions that we are planning for the re-design that we are not ready to talk about just yet. These functions that are in development will make the overall experience to find and join a rented server much easier and making popular rented servers even more visible inside the game.
Sincerely
Alexander "Striterax" Hassoon"
